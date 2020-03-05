 Skip to content
Florida Man arrested for practicing dentistry without a license on hundreds of patients. Fark: For the second time
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Reading comprension, how does it work?

This was the third time. 1998, 2009, and now
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A lot of these people were indeed doctors and dentists in Cuba or other countries, it is not unusual in Cuba to go to a dentist in someone's home.

It is in Jacksonville though.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Arrest this scofflaw.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A decent society would be embarrassed that there is an underground market for health care.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: A decent society would be embarrassed that there is an underground market for health care.


RedRudy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dentisty without a license? This is nothing new.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those morons should have known better than to have let him do dentist stuff on them more than once.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
There 200,000 +/-  practicing dentists in the United States.   There are 350,000,000 +/- residents.

https://www.ada.org/en/science-resear​c​h/health-policy-institute/dental-stati​stics/workforce
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
 Marathon Man did nazi that coming.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There's a ramshackle house not too far from me with a clearly homemade sign "Family Dentistry".
I almost wanted to go in inquiring about a potential filling just out of curiosity but figured the door would lock behind me and Steve Martin would appear and I'd never be seen again
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What are his rates?
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Sgygus: What are his rates?


Survival or charging
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
well he should see about getting his license while in prison.  don't they have education programs in there?
 
1970Custom
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hey, at least someone's doing it
 
Hachitori
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This would never happen in the U.K.!

They don't go to the Dentist.

Marcos P
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How is his work though
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
3 times and something hasn't been done to ensure he cannot do this shiat again? oi.
 
