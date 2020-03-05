 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   The Church can change for a virus but pedophile priests are a bridge too far   (abc.net.au) divider line
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Father" Richard Bucci said pedophiles don't kill (donors)

It's all about the money. Just what Jesus wanted.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds like they don't have any faith in their holy water.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Bridge Too Far?

imfdb.orgView Full Size


"Stop molesting kids Father, or I'll blow your farkin' head off".


Worth a shot, I guess.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think one of those goblets is a horcrux.
 
toetag
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
COVID19 has a better chance of hurting their weekly cash grab.  They can't afford to lose their old people base.
 
kindms
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
this is a god creation. why are you shunning one of gods creations ?

you should want to take in the lords most recent gift bestowed upon his flock

breathe deep.

Heaven is awesome and is paradise. I DONT WANNA DIE
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It sounds like they don't have any faith in their holy water.


It's a wonder anti-biotic if the biotic you are afflicted with is demons.

If not, it's just water.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kindms: this is a god creation. why are you shunning one of gods creations ?


OT nonsense. Jesus murdered a fig tree that was being a dick.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sounds about right for the god of the old testament... At least he's consistent.
 
AeAe
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Maybe they don't really mind the molestation
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Shouldn't their holy water save them from disease?
 
