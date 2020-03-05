 Skip to content
(South China Morning Post)   The recovered are becoming sick again and dying   (scmp.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is why I'm pessimistic about a vaccine being found
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Or maybe he wasn't as "recovered" as they thought he was.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: This is why I'm pessimistic about a vaccine being found


I'm not wasting my time watching some random online video, but:

It could easily be the case that they were misdiagnosed with the the coronavirus, and then recovered from whatever it was they really had, and then caught the coronavirus and died from it.

Now, if they were tested during the initial illness and were positive? Maybe be concerned. But I wouldn't be.

Vaccines function based on solid scientific principles.

You heard about all those smallpox outbreaks?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There are reports there are more than one strain.

For the more paranoid among us, if the coronavirus was altered in a lab and deliberately released for nefarious purposes, why stop with covid-19?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Or the individual was sick, released too early, then died from complications.

We will see if we see the pattern repeats once we have more data. From our own cases here in our country.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't think they were ever actually "recovered"... I think they were prematurely released.

Instead of the Chinese media saying they royally f*cked up again for like the 9 millionth time, they say "no, no, we released him because he recovered, not because we ran out of beds."
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

AirForceVet: Or the individual was sick, released too early, then died from complications.

We will see if we see the pattern repeats once we have more data. From our own cases here in our country.


Yeah, that's 100% what this was. They ran out of space, and released people who had been there 14 days, sick or not. Now they're going to pretend that didn't happen and the virus re-infected people. Because it's scientifically impossible they f*ckd up and released sick people.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monty Python: Not Dead Yet
Youtube dGFXGwHsD_A
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the actual scary bit:

The clinic will mainly prescribe Chinese herbal medicines

It means they have no effective medications, so they're fobbing people off with little more than placebos.
 
adj_m
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I can't become functionally immortal after recovering from COVID-19, I think I'd just prefer to opt out and not catch it at all, thanks!
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sgygus: There are reports there are more than one strain.

For the more paranoid among us, if the coronavirus was altered in a lab and deliberately released for nefarious purposes, why stop with covid-19?


so as not to appear obvious. one release may appear as this or that. it's the villain mindset. like leaving the guy to be eaten by the crocodile instead of putting a bullet through the brain.
 
GungFu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's actually very scary. No natural immunity build-up at all. And the dude was young - and unless he had other health issues - I assume 30s normal and fit beforehand.

Everybody can panic now. I will not make fun of you. How much for a hazmat suit from Amazon?
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: This is the actual scary bit:

The clinic will mainly prescribe Chinese herbal medicines

It means they have no effective medications, so they're fobbing people off with little more than placebos.


Yes, there are no effective medicines targeted for this virus. This means they have been treating the systems, not the disease. In America, that might involve Tylenol or Aspirin, Vicks Vaporub, Fisherman's Friend, and Campbell's chicken noodle soup or Gatorade. In China, it involves traditional herbal medicines. They aren't placebos, they work just as much as our Big Pharma / consumerist solutions do.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: treating the symptoms*


FTFM
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: aagrajag: This is the actual scary bit:

The clinic will mainly prescribe Chinese herbal medicines

It means they have no effective medications, so they're fobbing people off with little more than placebos.

Yes, there are no effective medicines targeted for this virus. This means they have been treating the systems, not the disease. In America, that might involve Tylenol or Aspirin, Vicks Vaporub, Fisherman's Friend, and Campbell's chicken noodle soup or Gatorade. In China, it involves traditional herbal medicines. They aren't placebos, they work just as much as our Big Pharma / consumerist solutions do.


Some of them may have some bit of value, but it's been well-established that Mao promoted these "traditional" "medicines" because at that time, China was far too poor to provide most of its citizens with effective treatment, but something had to be done to placate the masses.

Seriously, Google it.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
On March 2, Li said he felt sick and was sent to a hospital, where he was certified dead that afternoon.

Certified dead? What, like from a Munchkin coroner?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm not too worried.  All you have to do is have faith the the average person isn't a stupid, self absorbed, sociopathic, short-sighted, selfish malcontent, or that those that aren't have health care, and we'll have this thing contained in time for cornflakes.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I don't think we can really trust any information coming out of China about this virus.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: I don't think we can really trust any information coming out of China about this virus.


D.C. either.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The clinic will mainly prescribe Chinese herbal medicines

Oh, well that makes me feel better. "Here, I made you some tea out of some garbage I raked up from the forest floor. You'll be right as rain soon." Gosh, I wonder why people could be relapsing. It's a complete farking mystery.
 
way south
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

aagrajag: This is the actual scary bit:

The clinic will mainly prescribe Chinese herbal medicines

It means they have no effective medications, so they're fobbing people off with little more than placebos.


It's those Chinese placebos that caused a pandemic in the first place.
They're just introducing sick people to a bunch of new diseases.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: On March 2, Li said he felt sick and was sent to a hospital, where he was certified dead that afternoon.

Certified dead? What, like from a Munchkin coroner?
[Fark user image image 274x184]


The authorities fill out a certificate when you die. A "death certificate," if you will.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: I don't think we can really trust any information coming out of China about this virus.


The South China Morning Post is blocked in China, and I wouldn't "trust" information coming out of anywhere.
 
1funguy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

adj_m: If I can't become functionally immortal after recovering from COVID-19, I think I'd just prefer to opt out and not catch it at all, thanks!


Well, this is a democratic republic, so I suppose if we signed a petition and submitted it to our representative we could get them to pass a bill into law that would prevent us from catching it...

Oh, wait... I just remembered... Big Pharma. They're gonna pay off our Congress critters to make sure we never get healed that easily...

Oh well.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The flu and even the common cold haven't vanished in Wuhan.  This is one guy out of tens of thousands.  The odds that one recovered patient out of tens of thousands would catch another virus and then, given their already weakened state, die from it are pretty high.

If this becomes a pattern I'll become concerned.

/ written from my toilet paper and bleach bottle fort
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GungFu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

buravirgil: dodecahedron: I don't think we can really trust any information coming out of China about this virus.

The South China Morning Post is blocked in China, and I wouldn't "trust" information coming out of anywhere.


I only trust social media.
d1vqkk4rhvaa7y.cloudfront.netView Full Size

I've read stories of people dying after drinking Corona Virus beer. They're made in China and exported to Mexico, and then to the US, btw.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: I don't think they were ever actually "recovered"... I think they were prematurely released.

Instead of the Chinese media saying they royally f*cked up again for like the 9 millionth time, they say "no, no, we released him because he recovered, not because we ran out of beds."


It also said that they were treating patients post care with traditional herbal medicines and that all chinese patients swear by the effectiveness of said herbal medicine.  I believe link was an official Chinese news source, so it sounds like the Corona virus is really doing serious damage to some patients lungs, China does not have the resources to deal with it, so they are sending them off to die at home or in special camps, and giving them packets of special herbs so it looks like they are doing something.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The clinic will mainly prescribe Chinese herbal medicines and also follow up with discharged patients and provide face-to-face consultation in the future. Zhang Qing, from the Hubei Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, said patients highly recognised the effectiveness of herbal medicines.

I think maybe this could be part of the problem.
 
rkelley25 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What ever doesn't kill you gets a second chance
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
People who get the flu or a cold often get a secondary bacteria infection, a few days later, because being sick can tear up your throat and lungs.  If it is serious enough, and you are weak enough from being sick, then sure, that bacteria infection can kill you.  Not a doctor, but I always get strep throat about a week after I have the flu, and that was what I was told.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: I'm not too worried.  All you have to do is have faith the the average person isn't a stupid, self absorbed, sociopathic, short-sighted, selfish malcontent, or that those that aren't have health care, and we'll have this thing contained in time for cornflakes.


Counterpoint: Fark.com
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: I'm not too worried.  All you have to do is have faith the the average person isn't a stupid, self absorbed, sociopathic, short-sighted, selfish malcontent, or that those that aren't have health care, and we'll have this thing contained in time for cornflakes.


Well we're outta cornflakes!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: I'm not too worried.  All you have to do is have faith the the average person isn't a stupid, self absorbed, sociopathic, short-sighted, selfish malcontent, or that those that aren't have health care, and we'll have this thing contained in time for cornflakes.


You eat your cornflakes at armageddon o'clock, don't you?
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Or the individual was sick, released too early, then died from complications.

We will see if we see the pattern repeats once we have more data. From our own cases here in our country.


we already did.

Patient repatriated from china was sent to lackland afb.  Had teated positive and was symptomatic. He was released after appearing to recover and was given two tests over 24 hrs apart, both negative. When  it alpeared the virus was gone he was discharged. He went out in public to places, like the mall.

He redeveloped symltoms and was readmitted and tested positive again.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: The clinic will mainly prescribe Chinese herbal medicines and also follow up with discharged patients and provide face-to-face consultation in the future. Zhang Qing, from the Hubei Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, said patients highly recognised the effectiveness of herbal medicines.

I think maybe this could be part of the problem.


Some people would prefer medicines that are highly recognized as effective by doctors, not other patients.  I guess his target audience is not those people.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: On March 2, Li said he felt sick and was sent to a hospital, where he was certified dead that afternoon.

Certified dead? What, like from a Munchkin coroner?
[Fark user image 274x184]


Quincy; the early years
 
Greylight
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There are over 80 trials of different treatments going on in China at the moment and one very promising one being led by the brother of a former Canadian Prime Minister.  China has some of the best labs and facilities in the world for studying these things.  What news the government chooses to release publicly is, like the US, being filtered through political propaganda though.

https://www.macleans.ca/news/canada/a​-​made-in-canada-solution-to-the-coronav​irus-outbreak/
 
erik-k
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Or maybe he wasn't as "recovered" as they thought he was.


Let's pray to God that this was the case. And I don't even believe in God.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

rkelley25: What ever doesn't kill you gets a second chance


Ooo, that's pretty good. Original?
Like, The light at the end of the tunnel is an oncoming train, or
The second mouse gets the cheese.

In 1984, when friends were reading Jim Morrison's biography No One Here Gets Out Alive, had I, in passing, quipped your post, man. I could have bested a dead rockstar.

A close friend through and after college said: Perfect health is an oxymoron.
 
