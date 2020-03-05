 Skip to content
(Pulptastic)   I heard fashion in the 70s was terrible, but could it have been that... OH COME ON
15
batlock666
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I fail to see the problem.
 
Stantz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I was born in '73. I have pictorial evidence of a 6-year-old me wearing the outfit on the right to an Aunt & Uncle's wedding in 79. Only it was brown.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I've matured since then
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He's a bad muthafuh-
Fark user imageView Full Size


dammmmn right.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
 I thought my Parker Lewis Can't Lose 9Os rayon collection was bad.
 
Gulper Eel
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Cue the Denis Leary joke about living through the sexual revolution wearing clothes that guaranteed you'd never get laid.
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My dad used to wear one of those robes like #18. And considering his lack of common sense, with no shorts or underwear with them.
 
KIA
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The sweaters... and velour... and... and... it was awful.  Just awful.

But I am reminded: the sex drive in humans is so strong that cavepeople had sex.  Filthy, stinky, never even knew what a bath or razor was sex.  We survived the 70's too although it is a small miracle that people wearing those things were able to attract the other sex at all.  But they bore up and bore down and newer generations were created all the same.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The Village People: The younger years.
 
melalton
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
As a kid of the late 70's I can verify these sweater design types were normal and commonly worn:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
At least it's better than the crap I see people wear these days. Yes git off meh lawn.
 
Izo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ah yes, rayon and bell bottoms were everywhere. Don't recall seeing any handmade knitted stuff on guys though. That Eldridge of Paris outfit wouldn't have been seen in public though, that'd have been arrested on sight back then.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
...having grown up in the 70s...there's a reason I don't ever wear tighty whities or any other color of brief. Boxers were apparently for old men, and boxer briefs came along because of THAT ridiculous sh*t.

Yes, those were colors that got sold to humans with real skin tones, and EVERYTHING was knitted, or even cable knitted. These were dark days where clothes were concerned. Or haircuts. Or food for that matter. It was a time when brown, beige to pale yellow, and oranges coupled with greens and blues, often across the same garment. You wonder where folks got the idea to wear trench coats and black? You wonder where punks came from? THIS sh*t. Gods help us all...
 
GungFu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The Liberace Collection for older men and their 'chauffeurs'.


/please delete previous failed attempt, mods.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I didn't have much of a choice, Dress Whites in San Diego Naval Training Center, Recruit Training command, and Salt and Pepper in Orlando NTC. Working uniform on the ship was Dungarees and the Command ball cap.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
honest clothes on the street were worse than the pattern samples. bell bottom or elephant ear pants with loud garish vertical stripes. the worst. long hair and hair cutters that didn't know how to fashion men's long hair. no wonder the nation followed suit when disco and cowboy movies came out. oddly it was john travolta in both flicks that set heavy fashion trends in murica.
 
