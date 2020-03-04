 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Know how to tell a vibrator from a taser?
    Amusing, shot  
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
moos [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
You say tomato...
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Abraham Lincoln unavailable for comment.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Thanks for that image, assholemitter
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
What's that gal going to do with a giant black taser anyway?
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
From the comments:

" Is that Greg The Hammer Valentine? "

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
There are devices that combine both functions.

just sayin.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
At least the experience/lesson has a steep learning curve..
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That may actually be Greg The Hammer Valentine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Never rule anything out until you've tried it.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Never rule anything out until you've tried it.


Anything is a TASER if you're brave enough.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
One has car battery hooked up to it, the other is a taser.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One you can stick up your ass and... well, ok... you can stick both up your ass.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you can believe it there's even an xkcd for that:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if fewer people knew the difference, that P. Barnes video would have turned out a lot differently (though potentially with just as much screaming).
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

old joke is old and fake video is fake
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the problem?  They both make you tingle, right?
 
buntz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 500x642]
old joke is old and fake video is fake


I was going to say the same thing. I was put off when Fark started green lighting random tweets but now random tic-tocs?

Really?

I saw a really unique one of a teenage girl dancing to some Dua Lipa song, let me get a link for you...
 
tommyl66
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Know how to tell a vibrator from a taser?

You don't? Huh. You wanna go camping?
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A taser is always your taser...

A vibrator is always The Vibrator!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Easy.  She'll use the taser around you.
 
Orallo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: A taser is always your taser...

A vibrator is always The A Vibrator!


FITFY

XD
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The taste?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Anything to keep pushing TikTok content, I guess, right?
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: One you can stick up your ass and... well, ok... you can stick both up your ass.


How's your recovery going?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Orallo: MaelstromFL: A taser is always your taser...

A vibrator is always The A Vibrator!

FITFY

XD


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If the construction crew is using it to take the bubbles out of the concrete, it's not the Taser.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jim32rr: NewportBarGuy: One you can stick up your ass and... well, ok... you can stick both up your ass.

How's your recovery going?


Electrifying!
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: What's that gal going to do with a giant black taser anyway?


Tase something.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Shocker
 
Marcos P
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is that the I'm in me mums cah lady

I'm in my moms car vine
Youtube 5LfeJdpk3K4
what a strange period of time
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
One provides the vibration for you, the other makes you provide the vibrations for it.
 
