 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SoraNews24)   This is fine. Everything is fine. At least it's not blood   (soranews24.com) divider line
10
    More: Scary, Atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Nuclear weapon, Saitama Prefecture, black tinged rain, Rain, nuclear incidents, cause of this dark rain, likely cause  
•       •       •

231 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Mar 2020 at 3:32 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Dust storm somewhere
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

cretinbob: Dust storm somewhere


Every once in a while, it doesn't hurt to read the article.
埼玉県蓮田付近に黒い雨が降った!テレビ見てない方へ。
Youtube nyCE0x8aKIY

Plastics factory on fire...
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Redh8t: cretinbob: Dust storm somewhere

Every once in a while, it doesn't hurt to read the article.
[YouTube video: 埼玉県蓮田付近に黒い雨が降った!テレビ見てない方へ。]
Plastics factory on fire...


Yeah that'd do it
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

LordOfThePings: [Fark user image image 600x700]


That little f*cker just screams, lick me!
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoolyManwich: [Fark user image 189x267]


I'll see you and raise

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crinz83
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Redh8t: LordOfThePings: [Fark user image image 600x700]

That little f*cker just screams, lick me!


Do it, and you'll see god.

Just don't ask which god...
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.