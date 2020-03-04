 Skip to content
(Slate)   Russia and China are manipulating coronavirus information online: the former broadcasts lies, the latter hides the truth. Pffft, Commie amateurs; in glorious America, we don't have to choose   (slate.com) divider line
12
252 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Mar 2020 at 2:31 AM



cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yeah, my wife asked why Russia hadn't reported any coronavirus. The answer is state run media. Just like what Trump wants.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've had a state run media for the past ten years.
 
Lt. Cheese Weasel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Yeah, my wife asked why Russia hadn't reported any coronavirus. The answer is state run media. Just like what Trump wants.


If your ignorance were any larger, the view from space would be spectacular.

/drink
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sean VasDeferens: We've had a state run media for the past ten years.


More like a media-run state
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: We've had a state run media for the past ten years.


Hah.  "Ten years"
 
i ignore u
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Yeah, my wife asked why Russia hadn't reported any coronavirus. The answer is state run media. Just like what Trump wants.


Don't be absurd.  The real answer is that a diet high in beets and vodka prevents transmission of the virus.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

i ignore u: cretinbob: Yeah, my wife asked why Russia hadn't reported any coronavirus. The answer is state run media. Just like what Trump wants.

Don't be absurd.  The real answer is that a diet high in beets and vodka prevents transmission of the virus.


And dill, and kvass, and most of all mayonez.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: We've had a state run media for the past ten years.


more like twenty or more, since the merger of the GOP and Fox News into a Voltron of fascism and stupidity.
 
Scarlioni
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Spring break is in a couple weeks. This is going to be bad.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Robo Beat: i ignore u: cretinbob: Yeah, my wife asked why Russia hadn't reported any coronavirus. The answer is state run media. Just like what Trump wants.

Don't be absurd.  The real answer is that a diet high in beets and vodka prevents transmission of the virus.

And dill, and kvass, and most of all mayonez.


Mmm, I like dill.  I have a pretty good recipe for German Dill potato salad which of course includes mayo and dill.  And potatoes are kind of like beets, right?  Maybe I should make some to protect myself from the virus.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: We've had a state run media for the past ten years.


You forgot "deep".

Precious.
 
PunGent
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Lt. Cheese Weasel: cretinbob: Yeah, my wife asked why Russia hadn't reported any coronavirus. The answer is state run media. Just like what Trump wants.

If your ignorance were any larger, the view from space would be spectacular.

/drink


Anyone who thinks Trumpers haven't threatened reporters has probably had enough to drink already.

Or they're just, you know...stupid.
 
