(Patheos)   Brigham Young University: Despite our previous actions, we'd like to assure you we remain strongly devoted to the anti-gay doctrine and apologize if we confused anyone   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com)
16
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Bringham Young? Ok, you pedo
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
BYU later insisted that it would "respond to homosexual behavior rather than to feelings or attraction"... which didn't clarify much.

It's perfectly clear.

You can fantasize about sucking your roommate's dick. But you can't actually suck your roommate's dick.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The ABA threatens every few years to pull its accreditation of BYU's law school, and then at the last minute closes its "investigation" and renews accreditation. But the Mormon church is litigious as hell and has an army of lawyers.

F*ck BYU and F*ck the ABA.

The church's law firm, Kirton / McConkie, helped them keep sexual assault allegations in-house instead of notifying police.
 
moos [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

TuckFrump: Bringham Young? Ok, you pedo


How else are you gonna Bringham?
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fabulous...
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shostie:You can fantasize about sucking your roommate's dick. But you can't actually suck your roommate's dick.

Actually, that's not necessarily true. You can leverage what would normally appear to be homosexual behavior by applying ultra-hetero actions after the fact, leading to a net status quo, straight orientation. For example, if you suck your roommate's dick, and then you immediately shotgun a Budweiser while watching some sort of sporting event on television, any homosexual residue from the dick sucking is erased. If you suck your roommates dick, guzzle the Budweiser, watch the sports, then go out and ogle some women at the local bar, you can go home with the hot bouncer and let him have his way with you and it's still all good. It's like how if you eat a pack of Oreos, then drink a diet soda, you've achieved caloric balance. In the end, it's all about natural balance and deliberate planning.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: BYU later insisted that it would "respond to homosexual behavior rather than to feelings or attraction"... which didn't clarify much.

It's perfectly clear.

You can fantasize about sucking your roommate's dick. But you can't actually suck your roommate's dick.


The call it SSA, or Same Sex Attraction.  As long as you do not act upon it, the Celestial Kingdom is yours!

/of course, I always assumed they sister wives got it on when the patriarch was not around.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...Like Mormonism in general, their policy was all about looks and attempting to APPEAR to be
something else. Making it seem like they are coming out of the 19th Century..But the reality is, they want to still
maintain the policy in the 19th Century for everyone..
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: Bringham Young? Ok, you pedo


Breed'em Young
 
caddisfly
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Shostie:You can fantasize about sucking your roommate's dick. But you can't actually suck your roommate's dick.

Actually, that's not necessarily true. You can leverage what would normally appear to be homosexual behavior by applying ultra-hetero actions after the fact, leading to a net status quo, straight orientation. For example, if you suck your roommate's dick, and then you immediately shotgun a Budweiser while watching some sort of sporting event on television, any homosexual residue from the dick sucking is erased. If you suck your roommates dick, guzzle the Budweiser, watch the sports, then go out and ogle some women at the local bar, you can go home with the hot bouncer and let him have his way with you and it's still all good. It's like how if you eat a pack of Oreos, then drink a diet soda, you've achieved caloric balance. In the end, it's all about natural balance and deliberate planning.


I love you man.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nuke utah.  Problem solved.  Just crater the place.  Hell, just SLC.  That would send a message.  Give people there 24 hours to round up their Mormon Elders in that cathedral, and then go all cannibal zombie on them.  Have the mormons eat their elders, including sucking the marrow from the bones.  At least the large bones.  All on youtube so we have evidence.  Then they don't have to get the cleansing fire of fusion.  Problem solved.  I bet after the feast they don't worry about gay people as much.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: So...Like Mormonism in general, their policy was all about looks and attempting to APPEAR to be
something else. Making it seem like they are coming out of the 19th Century..But the reality is, they want to still
maintain the policy in the 19th Century for everyone..


There's one Farker around here who referred to them as "CareBear fascists".

Yeah, he got greened for that.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Shostie:You can fantasize about sucking your roommate's dick. But you can't actually suck your roommate's dick.

Actually, that's not necessarily true. You can leverage what would normally appear to be homosexual behavior by applying ultra-hetero actions after the fact, leading to a net status quo, straight orientation. For example, if you suck your roommate's dick, and then you immediately shotgun a Budweiser while watching some sort of sporting event on television, any homosexual residue from the dick sucking is erased. If you suck your roommates dick, guzzle the Budweiser, watch the sports, then go out and ogle some women at the local bar, you can go home with the hot bouncer and let him have his way with you and it's still all good. It's like how if you eat a pack of Oreos, then drink a diet soda, you've achieved caloric balance. In the end, it's all about natural balance and deliberate planning.


MADtv Football Buddies
Youtube -jd-fkxi488
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Mr. Shabooboo: So...Like Mormonism in general, their policy was all about looks and attempting to APPEAR to be
something else. Making it seem like they are coming out of the 19th Century..But the reality is, they want to still
maintain the policy in the 19th Century for everyone..

There's one Farker around here who referred to them as "CareBear fascists".

Yeah, he got greened for that.


I need to remember that.
 
daffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Brigham Young...All Your Wives Have To Be Female.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Polygamy, pedophilia, venomous hatred of homosexuals, genuine patriarchy, bizarre and pointless proscriptions of food and drink...

You know, it often appears that the only two significant differences between Mormonism and a certain other religious ideology is

1) the former doesn't regularly commit mass murder and
2) we can still call it horrible and criticize it without some imbecile bleating "********PHOBE!" at you
 
