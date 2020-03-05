 Skip to content
(NYPost)   And in non-coronavirus-related news, there's a PANTSLESS WEIRDO on the loose   (nypost.com) divider line
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So basically all of everyone's money?

I'll take my chances.....
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So you're saying this virus also affects brain function?
 
King Something
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/what a pantsless weirdo might look like
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The victims should have told him to turn around and bend over then...
 
atedogonce
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sad that the New York Post missed a chance to use "shirtc*cking" in a headline.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I suggest a new Fark Drinking Game™ rule, similar to the US president's eponymous rule, wherein unrelated mentions of coronavirus require ingestion of an alcoholic beverage.

For advanced players, a single instance of both rules being triggered simultaneously will require the original two drinks to be increased to four.
 
zang
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Corona'll do that to ya.
 
daffy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What? That's a Wednesday in Jamaica, Queens.
 
Karne
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

atedogonce: Sad that the New York Post missed a chance to use "shirtc*cking" in a headline.


They could have at least used 'Donald ducking' if yours was too spicy.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hey now, Porky Pig is a senior citizen and this headline is elder abuse.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The victim was walking home at around 10 p.m. when a man with his pants down at his knees and holding a gun approached her and insisted she perform a sex act on him

.
I hate to be "that guy", but should she really have been walking around alone at that hour?
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And in non-coronavirus-related news, there's a PANTSLESS WEIRDO on the loose

Oh. Sorry.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The victim was walking home at around 10 p.m. when a man with his pants down at his knees and holding a gun approached her and insisted she perform a sex act on him

.
I hate to be "that guy", but should she really have been walking around alone at that hour?


Yes. Women are permitted to leave the house without a male chaperone. It is neither 1844 nor Saudi Arabia.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
