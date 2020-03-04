 Skip to content
(The Poke (UK))   The Upper Class Twits of the Year have been breeding
20
956 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Mar 2020 at 11:27 PM



mjjt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A Dutch pharmacoepidemiologist named Taco B.M. Monster routed Courvoisier Winetavius Richardson by a 61 to 39 percent vote in the final round of the "Name of the Year" blog's yearlong, NCAA elimination-style tournament to take this year's prize. He joins esteemed humans Nohjay Nimpson, Spaceman Africa and Assumption Bulltron in the blog's "Hall of Champions."

Dr Monster defeated Florida murder victim Commie Spead, retired Lutheran preacher the Rev. Demon Sox, wine merchant Monsterville Horton IV, girlfriend attacker Vernon Lee Bad Marriage and Neptune Pringle III.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
fark there are more of him?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phenix? FFS at least learn to farking spell.
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
e e cummings. It's a posh name, but who cares? Some posh people aren't all that bad.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ptarmigan Rose Barr, aka P. Rose Barr. What pair of adults decides that Ptarmigan is a good name? They had at least six months to figure it out. The poor kid has idiots for parents.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
AARRRRGGHH!!

I had to stop reading about 1/3 of the way through, unable to stomach the stupidity any longer and to get real pi$$ed off that that these morons make much more money than I do.

Face it. People are obnoxiously stupid. Wealth seems to make them even more stupid.

In my day, any one of those names used in school would have guaranteed the owner to be bullied and harassed for his/her entire school life.
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Are these the names given by upper class twits, or Chavs trying to be cool?
 
CluelessMoron
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Ptarmigan Rose Barr, aka P. Rose Barr. What pair of adults decides that Ptarmigan is a good name? They had at least six months to figure it out. The poor kid has idiots for parents.


There's not even any sane reason for the silent "P".  Per wikipedia:

The word ptarmigan comes from the Scottish Gaelic tàrmachan, literally croaker.[7] The silent initial p was added in 1684 by Robert Sibbald through the influence of Greek, especially pteron (πτερόν pterón), "wing", "feather", or "pinion".[7]
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

CluelessMoron: Russ1642: Ptarmigan Rose Barr, aka P. Rose Barr. What pair of adults decides that Ptarmigan is a good name? They had at least six months to figure it out. The poor kid has idiots for parents.

There's not even any sane reason for the silent "P".  Per wikipedia:

The word ptarmigan comes from the Scottish Gaelic tàrmachan, literally croaker.[7] The silent initial p was added in 1684 by Robert Sibbald through the influence of Greek, especially pteron (πτερόν pterón), "wing", "feather", or "pinion".[7]


Well, if you're going to go for a weird name at least make it an old school name rather than something you pulled out of your ass.
 
shmeckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If you're starting with a surname of "Angellini-Hurll", which sounds like what happens if you eat bad Italian food, why add a second middle name of "Mignon"?  It just reinforces that.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Gene Masseth approves.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

skinink: e e cummings. It's a posh name, but who cares? Some posh people aren't all that bad.


Posh was the dominating theme of TFA.
 
PyroStock
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Boys Names Popularity Bubbled 1880-2014
Girls Names Popularity Bubbled 1880-2013


Boys & Girls Names Popularity Bubbled 2050+
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snukastyle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I gotta say, Dionysus Cosmo Chaos is a pretty sweet name.  Von Halle's not a bad last name to go with it, but I'd just go by Dio Cosmo Chaos.
There's no way this kid's NOT going to be a supervillain.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Upper-class twits and trash twits have similar naming impulses for their offspring.

Little UrhinesIcyEight James and Hieronymous Smytheclyde-Johnson need to show the world how you-neek they really are.  Every single day.

/those poor kids.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Iggie: Are these the names given by upper class twits, or Chavs trying to be cool?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ok, nobody gets to complain about Laquanda ever again.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's like P.G. Wodehouse a century later.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Snukastyle: I gotta say, Dionysus Cosmo Chaos is a pretty sweet name.  Von Halle's not a bad last name to go with it, but I'd just go by Dio Cosmo Chaos.
There's no way this kid's NOT going to be a supervillain.


But you know he's going to end up some corporate middle manager and go by Dion Van Halle.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
fark this. I'm naming my kids Gene Masseth. Yes, all of them.
Except the girls. They're gonna be Jean Masseth.
 
