(K2 Radio)   $470,000 seized in Wyoming traffic stop, no charges filed. After 7 years the Wyoming Supreme Court forced law enforcement to return the full amount, plus interest. Just kidding, no one knows what happened to the interest   (k2radio.com) divider line
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
During legal proceedings, attorneys for the state offered to return 10% of the funds in exchange for Miller voluntarily relinquishing the rest.

Wow, I don't know how he could have turned down such a fantastic deal.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mmmm_Hogfat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
...and they reluctantly returned the $330,000.
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
At some point, Miller granted the trooper permission to search his vehicle.

Thats where he went wrong. He took his complaint over the 8th amendment to the Wyoming Supreme court but doesn't know the 5th amendment?
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mmmm_Hogfat: ...and they reluctantly returned the $330,000.


his check for $125000 is in the mail

COD
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Aww, now some poor sheriff is going to have to sell his boat and ask a bunch of pimps for refunds.
 
