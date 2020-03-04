 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   People panic buy toilet paper all over the country creating a national shortage. Supermarkets scramble to restock their shelves. Guess what happens next   (9news.com.au) divider line
naughtyrev [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, sh*t.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait, you all don't have poop knives?
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They fix the cable?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

enry: Wait, you all don't have poop knives?


... What do YOU use toilet paper for?
 
hagopiar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Toilet paper trifecta?

/+++
 
solobarik
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

enry: Wait, you all don't have poop knives?


I use three seashells
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Some assholes get wiped out?
 
namegoeshere
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Toilet paper shortage trifecta in play.

I was happy to see that my local store is still fully TP stocked. The only shortage I could see was hand sanitizer. Rows and rows and rows of soap, but no hand sanitizer.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Bad news, bears.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hotmoonsauce
‘’ less than a minute ago  

namegoeshere: Toilet paper shortage trifecta in play.

I was happy to see that my local store is still fully TP stocked. The only shortage I could see was hand sanitizer. Rows and rows and rows of soap, but no hand sanitizer.


which is hilarious considering soap is far more effective
 
