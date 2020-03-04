 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Google News feed: "Olive Garden fires manager who allegedly provided customer with a 'server that wasn't bl..." Me: Please let it be blonde. Please let it be blonde   (foxnews.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Racism, female customer, Olive Garden, Amira Donahue, Racial segregation, African American, alleged incident of racial discrimination, Race  
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a female customer requested a cup of hot water from "a server that wasn't black"

I'm gonna go out on a limb here and guess that the customer was old as fark.
 
Artist [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Read the article at a different site, don't want to give Faux News any clickies, did anyone get a pic of that oh so special white lady?
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
a female customer requested a cup of hot water from "a server that wasn't blind"

Now that makes perfect sense.
 
gnosis301
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A shame about the manager.  In this case, it was the duty of the red-blooded American who made the shiatty choice of going to Olive Garden to beat the ever-living f*ck out of the customer.
 
