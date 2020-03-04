 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Good news everyone. Our long national nightmare is over. Vice President Pence announces the availability of 2500 coronavirus testing kits   (twitter.com) divider line
63
    More: Sick, shot  
•       •       •

725 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Mar 2020 at 5:32 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



63 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
johnny_stingray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mission Accomplished!
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Motherfarker you couldn't test everyone in my farking suburb. fark less than 1/4 of the farking people in my city. fark you.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they're using hand-sanitizer when they're wiping their hands after a "job well done"...
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus christ.  Fark off with the twitter links.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol 2500.

What about they take the german test that works, and mass produce it right the fark now, tell big pharma if they dont comply, they will get a 10 million $ fine per day.
 
OMFG Help Us
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would YOU bother to waste the time/energy to unzip and pee on Mike Pence if he was on fire?

Vote NOW! Polls open until 100 PM
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Know how your cellphone tracks you with pings or voluntarily provided by your apps like Google?

How long before the positive tested individuals are having their data culled?

/tinfoil hat is getting tight
//juss sayin'
///Pence is up to something
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they been blessed yet? They aren't effective unless blessed.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Barron making them in the WH basement?
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point, I just want to catch coronavirus and be done with it. This is the worst buildup ever.
 
Vorpal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Each test kit can test approximately 700 to 800 patient specimens."
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Each kit just contains a Gideon bible and a vial of holy water* and you pray and ask for a sign of whether or not you got that Chinaman flu.

*Due to an error, 60% of the kits include rancid pitbull semen instead of holy water. Mr. Pence regrets the error.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me know when it's over 9000
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChiliBoots: Is Barron making them in the WH basement?


Ooo, so close,

images.indianexpress.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
How long before Goop tells people to stick things up their butt to protect them from coronavirus?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Snaptastic: At this point, I just want to catch coronavirus and be done with it. This is the worst buildup ever.


Approves

cf.geekdo-images.comView Full Size

/unsure if I'm talking about the crow or Brendan Gleeson
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Feature, not bug.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You'd think they could get more kits out there....Maybe Mother has to approve first???
 
anfrind
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

OMFG Help Us: Would YOU bother to waste the time/energy to unzip and pee on Mike Pence if he was on fire?

Vote NOW! Polls open until 100 PM


Can I eat some asparagus first?
 
blondambition
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Jesus christ.  Fark off with the twitter links.


When we have an administration that only communicates with the world through tweets, what else are we gonna do?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This must be just the appetizer to Trump's main course response.
 
robodog
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Vorpal: "Each test kit can test approximately 700 to 800 patient specimens."


So <2M specimens, not even enough to properly test the likely exposed in King County, let alone the rest of the country. If that's their daily production it's a good start but it better not be a "well that's enough" strategy.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: [Fark user image 850x616]

You'd think they could get more kits out there....Maybe Mother has to approve first???


the difference is the way they taste
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Every time he comes back from one of these briefings his office is full of Nikki's decorators.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This motherfarker really thinks he's going to pray the COVID away, doesn't he?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Jesus christ.  Fark off with the twitter links.


https://twitter.com/BearsHoose/status​/​1235325303515381764
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

lolmao500: lol 2500.

What about they take the german test that works, and mass produce it right the fark now, tell big pharma if they dont comply, they will get a 10 million $ fine per day.


The test that worked was already available when the FDA decided to develop its own.  Which only makes sense, if you realize some private pharma company, whose president was friends with Trump, was probably getting paid millions of dollars to make the crappy test.

They were probably also paid millions of dollars for these 2500 tests.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

blondambition: Jeebus Saves: Jesus christ.  Fark off with the twitter links.

When we have an administration that only communicates with the world through tweets, what else are we gonna do?


Act like intelligent adults and get information from a solid source?  I know, I know.  That's too difficult.  Let's just dumb ourselves down.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Each kit contains 500 tests, so 2500 is 1.2 million tests. However, patients who recover have to pass two subsequent tests, so that reduces the effective number of tests as well.

"This is a good start" is something I'd have said if they said this six weeks ago. I wouldn't have put anti-science people in charge.

// Wanna sleep well tonight? Don't click this interactive map of statistics. (copy/paste, since fark doesn't like it.)
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/app​s/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740f​d40299423467b48e9ecf6
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Vorpal: "Each test kit can test approximately 700 to 800 patient specimens."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
incrdbil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sorry to interject facts into the fun. Apparently some people are, for some mysterious reason, trying to portray this as only 2500 tests.

"As reported by PBS News' Yamiche Alcindor, Pence said that he was "pleased to report we have 2500 kits available that we will distribute" in the coming days. Medical experts say that each kit will allow for 500 tests, which means that labs should be able to conduct 1.25 million tests with them overall."

So, first batch out the door, over a million by end of the week.  As with all production ramp ups, quantity and production speed will increase.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Motherfarker you couldn't test everyone in my farking suburb. fark less than 1/4 of the farking people in my city. fark you.


They actually test 500 per kit, but still, that's only 1.25 million folks.

Most major cities outdo that easily, and the top ones are several times that amount. Just as a side note, Seattle alone is 3 million.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

OMFG Help Us: Would YOU bother to waste the time/energy to unzip and pee on Mike Pence if he was on fire?

Vote NOW! Polls open until 100 PM


Pee on?  No.

Pee on a spot just out of reach so he dies in a fireball knowing that I could have saved his life with my wastewater?
Decisions, decisions.
 
blondambition
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: blondambition: Jeebus Saves: Jesus christ.  Fark off with the twitter links.

When we have an administration that only communicates with the world through tweets, what else are we gonna do?

Act like intelligent adults and get information from a solid source?  I know, I know.  That's too difficult.  Let's just dumb ourselves down.


No, what's dumb is having a farking child in the White House who is about as transparent a a lead brick.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So with 2500 test kits they can do about 1.2 million tests... If they are like other countries tests, they work at 40-60% so they usually tests twice to be sure.

So they test twice when you come in... then twice again when you leave. So lets say 3 tests per patient on average... that means they can really test 400 000 people. Out of 338 million. Yeah that wont be enough.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

incrdbil: Sorry to interject facts into the fun. Apparently some people are, for some mysterious reason, trying to portray this as only 2500 tests.

"As reported by PBS News' Yamiche Alcindor, Pence said that he was "pleased to report we have 2500 kits available that we will distribute" in the coming days. Medical experts say that each kit will allow for 500 tests, which means that labs should be able to conduct 1.25 million tests with them overall."

So, first batch out the door, over a million by end of the week.  As with all production ramp ups, quantity and production speed will increase.


Get the hell out of here with your "facts"!  Can't you see we're trying to create panic and outrage here?  And let me tell you, it's not easy to do both at the same time.  Good thing the admins greening shiatty twitter links are up to the task!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

blondambition: Jeebus Saves: blondambition: Jeebus Saves: Jesus christ.  Fark off with the twitter links.

When we have an administration that only communicates with the world through tweets, what else are we gonna do?

Act like intelligent adults and get information from a solid source?  I know, I know.  That's too difficult.  Let's just dumb ourselves down.

No, what's dumb is having a farking child in the White House who is about as transparent a a lead brick.


Welp, I don't know what to tell you.  You can lose your shiat and whine and cry about how he's going to kill us all, or act like a rational person.  Your call.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
2500, 1.5 million. Simple rounding error.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Can't wait to see who will get them first.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Jesus christ.  Fark off with the twitter links.


Fark user imageView Full Size

But I waaaaanted hoax!
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is a PCR test. If only there were a way of making exponential amounts of RNA and DNA primers for such a test...
 
blondambition
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: blondambition: Jeebus Saves: blondambition: Jeebus Saves: Jesus christ.  Fark off with the twitter links.

When we have an administration that only communicates with the world through tweets, what else are we gonna do?

Act like intelligent adults and get information from a solid source?  I know, I know.  That's too difficult.  Let's just dumb ourselves down.

No, what's dumb is having a farking child in the White House who is about as transparent a a lead brick.

Welp, I don't know what to tell you.  You can lose your shiat and whine and cry about how he's going to kill us all, or act like a rational person.  Your call.


Where in my post did I cry about how he is going to kill us all? Jesus, get a grip.
 
hej
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, at least now we can tell you that you have coronavirus.
 
hej
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Jesus christ.  Fark off with the twitter links.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cataholic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

houstondragon: thatboyoverthere: Motherfarker you couldn't test everyone in my farking suburb. fark less than 1/4 of the farking people in my city. fark you.

They actually test 500 per kit, but still, that's only 1.25 million folks.

Most major cities outdo that easily, and the top ones are several times that amount. Just as a side note, Seattle alone is 3 million.


Now imagine that each test and the equipment and people needed to administer it only take up one square foot of space.  I'm not even considering how many people are actually qualified to run such a test and how many they could possibly do within a 24 hour period.  So, in reality, delivering 3 million 'test kits' to Seattle would accomplish nothing significant.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Cool story bro time.

Westchester county in NY has an outbreak centered on a lawyer living there with a growing number of infections.  Another lawyer who is his friend went down to visit and then returned to Albany and proceeded to spend the day working in the city hall before anyone became aware of this and shut down everything.  My nephew was working there at the time.  He stopped by my in-laws house for something.  My in-laws were watching my 2 year old.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: incrdbil: Sorry to interject facts into the fun. Apparently some people are, for some mysterious reason, trying to portray this as only 2500 tests.

"As reported by PBS News' Yamiche Alcindor, Pence said that he was "pleased to report we have 2500 kits available that we will distribute" in the coming days. Medical experts say that each kit will allow for 500 tests, which means that labs should be able to conduct 1.25 million tests with them overall."

So, first batch out the door, over a million by end of the week.  As with all production ramp ups, quantity and production speed will increase.

Get the hell out of here with your "facts"!  Can't you see we're trying to create panic and outrage here?  And let me tell you, it's not easy to do both at the same time.  Good thing the admins greening shiatty twitter links are up to the task!


I'm sure the Germans have some word for "hoping enough innocent people die to tarnish the reputations of my political enemies and punish them for their malfeasance but not a single soul more."
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So, the kit will be available in 2500? Is that before or after The Rapture?
 
hej
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

blondambition: Jeebus Saves: blondambition: Jeebus Saves: Jesus christ.  Fark off with the twitter links.

When we have an administration that only communicates with the world through tweets, what else are we gonna do?

Act like intelligent adults and get information from a solid source?  I know, I know.  That's too difficult.  Let's just dumb ourselves down.

No, what's dumb is having a farking child in the White House who is about as transparent a a lead brick.


Both things can be dumb.
 
Displayed 50 of 63 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.