(Some Guy)   First New Hampshire Coronavirus patient gets the 'f*ck everyone' spirit after being told to stay isolated: Screw your quarantine, I'm going out   (nbcboston.com) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Won't someone think of turmps feelings and stop talking about the virus?
 
hodgemann [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd say "That's a jailin'" but then we'd see the virus run rampant through the prison population.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet I know who that person voted for in 2016. And definitely will again in 2020 if he's not dead.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't this happen 1-2 years ago (Ebola, maybe?).

For some reason I think it was NH - maybe VT, but I think it was defs the Northern part of New England.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Hampshire's first coronavirus patient, a hospital employee, went to an event tied to Dartmouth business school on Friday despite being told to stay isolated, officials say, and all others who went to the event are now being told to stay isolated.

After they are cleared, all attendees will receive one free naval orange and one new cotton athletic sock in the likely event this hospital worker recovers.

They are studying to be business men, they'll figure out what those are for.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BenSaw2: Didn't this happen 1-2 years ago (Ebola, maybe?).

For some reason I think it was NH - maybe VT, but I think it was defs the Northern part of New England.


No. Because after that years election, no American talked about Ebola again.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An example needs to be made of this guy quickly for the general population. This can not be tolerated  with this virus.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
State motto to be changed to "Don't cough on me!"
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: An example needs to be made of this guy quickly for the general population. This can not be tolerated  with this virus.


oh shaddap, dickbutt. If we made an example out of every dumbass that has ever existed, nobody would exist.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: AlwaysRightBoy: An example needs to be made of this guy quickly for the general population. This can not be tolerated  with this virus.

oh shaddap, dickbutt. If we made an example out of every dumbass that has ever existed, nobody would exist.


I'm OK with that, too.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Again?

There's enough fearmongering going on without superfluous repetitive fark threads.

Get your shiat together and find some variety to green
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
YNTBOM Syndrome is, in this country, typically just as, if not more, fatal than COVID-19.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It was a medical worker no less who went to a professional conference.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Life free or derp state gonna live free or derp.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But no, let's continue picking on Asians. They're all Chinese, anyway.

/Filipino
//has not been harassed...yet
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Maybe Kim's solution for that wasn't such a bad idea after all.
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Time to update the state motto from "Live Free or Die" to "Why not Both?"
 
Nidiot
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We had an selfish prick do something like that here in Australia.

"A man who tested positive for coronavirus after arriving in Tasmania from Iran left the hospital to enter self-isolation at home until the results came in, but visited a city supermarket to stock up on the way, authorities say."

Seriously we do need to make an example of these people, it's not simply being a dumbass, it's being a self entitled asshole that doesn't value the lives of others.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Told ya so in the quarantine/mortgages thread yesterday.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

DeadGeek: [Fark user image 425x644]


Children in hospital care struggling to breath. Shiraz, Iran. #COViD_19 #coronavirus
Youtube myBfwnEbXWY
 
brizzle365 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
well at least we can rest assured that it will be the great unwashed masses that bring about the end of humanity.
 
Cormee
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Isn't it a serious offence to knowingly infect someone with HIV?
 
NEDM
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Name them.  Immediately.  The public deserves to know who this farkstick is so they can avoid them for the rest of their farking lives.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The people screaming about this are probably the same people who have no problem going to work sick.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It turns out that "Live free or die" was actually a multiple choice question.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

brizzle365: well at least we can rest assured that it will be the great unwashed masses that bring about the end of humanity.


I was always sure of that.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Told to Stay Isolated, Went to Event Instead"

Probably just following orders from.... someone else.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Anyone who gets the virus after contacting this man should sue him into oblivion. He probably doesn't have anything to begin with however.

At least make him pay their medical bills.
 
hodgemann [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NEDM: Name them.  Immediately.  The public deserves to know who this farkstick is so they can avoid them for the rest of their farking lives.


That can happen right after putting the moran in a chastity belt and throwing away the key.
 
Birnone
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Put people in a locked cell, or they get to do what they want to do. Depending on what I have scheduled, if it were me I might stay home or I might go out. The ship of 'assume people will do what's best for everyone else' sailed a long time ago.

I suspect that everyone in the country if not the world will be/has been exposed to this virus. So even if this person stayed home, ALL those people at that event are still getting infected. He did them a favor by building up their immunity or giving them a quick death(depending on how each case goes) now, before the panic starts and people die screaming in terror.
 
Cataholic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: Didn't this happen 1-2 years ago (Ebola, maybe?).

For some reason I think it was NH - maybe VT, but I think it was defs the Northern part of New England.


It did.  And she was a FARK heroine because she was sticking it to Chris Christie.
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I feel like this guy is a jackhole for going to events like that... but I think this is going to happen more and more, because lots of Americans cant afford either to be tested, or to take a day off... when most Americans cant afford an unexpected 400 dollar event, it's pretty hard to expect them to stay home for two weeks based on a random suspicion that they might have something that's only detectable by a test that costs thousands of dollars to administer.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NEDM: Name them.  Immediately.  The public deserves to know who this farkstick is so they can avoid them for the rest of their farking lives.


avoid then ya, thats the ticket, avoid, and not beat them to death or shoot them, yaaa, avoid,ya.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Cataholic: BenSaw2: Didn't this happen 1-2 years ago (Ebola, maybe?).

For some reason I think it was NH - maybe VT, but I think it was defs the Northern part of New England.

It did.  And she was a FARK heroine because she was sticking it to Chris Christie.


She was also cleared by medical professionals and had no symptoms.
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Birnone: Put people in a locked cell, or they get to do what they want to do. Depending on what I have scheduled, if it were me I might stay home or I might go out. The ship of 'assume people will do what's best for everyone else' sailed a long time ago.

I suspect that everyone in the country if not the world will be/has been exposed to this virus. So even if this person stayed home, ALL those people at that event are still getting infected. He did them a favor by building up their immunity or giving them a quick death(depending on how each case goes) now, before the panic starts and people die screaming in terror.


In a country that lacks farking a minimum number of sick days, as a matter of law, we're pretty quick to use jail as a goddamn solution.
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hodgemann: I'd say "That's a jailin'" but then we'd see the virus run rampant through the prison population.


It will soon, if it isn't already, but jail medicine is basically do nothing, or at a maximum, ibuprofen... so it'll spread like wildfire, then pop from there to the rest of the world... and we won't know why, because we're not gonna drop a couple grand per test on testing inmates for coronavirus.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: An example needs to be made of this guy quickly for the general population. This can not be tolerated  with this virus.


Just Stand Your Ground.  It is New Hampshire after all.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Long ago, there was a Hoof and Mouth outbreak in Britain. Quarantine was effectively optional. As a result the outbreak lasted months longer than it need have been.  The difference between a mandatory quarantine and an optional quarantine is the difference between a quarantine and no quarantine.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'd honestly be OK if they shot this guy as an example to others.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cretinbob: State motto to be changed to "Don't cough on me!"


I'm good with keeping as "Drink Free or Die!"
 
lolmao500
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: Didn't this happen 1-2 years ago (Ebola, maybe?).

For some reason I think it was NH - maybe VT, but I think it was defs the Northern part of New England.


It happened with a dude from russia with TB... got put in jail for a year in mandatory quarantine.
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ChimpMitten: Cataholic: BenSaw2: Didn't this happen 1-2 years ago (Ebola, maybe?).

For some reason I think it was NH - maybe VT, but I think it was defs the Northern part of New England.

It did.  And she was a FARK heroine because she was sticking it to Chris Christie.

She was also cleared by medical professionals and had no symptoms.


It was northern Maine where it happened, She was a nurse who worked the outbreak in Africa who fought the quarantine but eventually did it at her house
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nidiot: We had an selfish prick do something like that here in Australia.

"A man who tested positive for coronavirus after arriving in Tasmania from Iran left the hospital to enter self-isolation at home until the results came in, but visited a city supermarket to stock up on the way, authorities say."

Seriously we do need to make an example of these people, it's not simply being a dumbass, it's being a self entitled asshole that doesn't value the lives of others.


what we need, really, is a virus engineered to do nothing but replicate, spread by touch and be visible to the naked eye - maybe a bright neon pink.

when I was a kid, nice people would come to our school and give us tiny red tablets to chew, then have us examine our teeth - dirty teeth/gums looked horrifying, stained red. Then they'd give us all free toothbrushes.

Some people need to SEE a thing to believe it.

Since we aren't going to get that make-believe pink virus, I say we give everyone who wants to go out a new pair of waffle sole shoes, make them smush those around in dog poop and tell them if they can walk across a shag rug in those and leave the rug clean, they can go shopping while infected with corona.

Or, arrange for delivery to your door.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: An example needs to be made of this guy quickly for the general population. This can not be tolerated  with this virus.


String him up on the WH fence
 
holdmybones
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cretinbob: State motto to be changed to "Don't cough on me!"


"Live free or die coughing"
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If you work in a hospital, and your doctor says you need to self-quarantine, and you cross state lines to attend a social function of hundreds of people, you might be an asshole.

Thank you Jeff.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Cataholic: BenSaw2: Didn't this happen 1-2 years ago (Ebola, maybe?).

For some reason I think it was NH - maybe VT, but I think it was defs the Northern part of New England.

It did.  And she was a FARK heroine because she was sticking it to Chris Christie.


I still have her poster on my wall.
 
Bowen
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

parasol: New Hampshire's first coronavirus patient, a hospital employee, went to an event tied to Dartmouth business school on Friday despite being told to stay isolated, officials say, and all others who went to the event are now being told to stay isolated.

After they are cleared, all attendees will receive one free naval orange and one new cotton athletic sock in the likely event this hospital worker recovers.

They are studying to be business men, they'll figure out what those are for.


Definitely not getting invited to any future parties.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

parasol: New Hampshire's first coronavirus patient, a hospital employee, went to an event tied to Dartmouth business school on Friday despite being told to stay isolated, officials say, and all others who went to the event are now being told to stay isolated.

After they are cleared, all attendees will receive one free naval orange and one new cotton athletic sock in the likely event this hospital worker recovers.

They are studying to be business men, they'll figure out what those are for.


Eat the orange to prevent scurvy and jerk off into the sock?

/sailor
 
