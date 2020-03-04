 Skip to content
(CNN)   George suggests using glue   (cnn.com) divider line
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Washington or Costanza?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, they're a bit late in that guidance.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You would think the gagging flavor of glue they use on envelopes would scare a virus away. Would it hurt to make it fruit flavored or something?
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I never lick envelopes. Look what happened to Susan Ross.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
However there was a darker tone to some comments, with one angry individual responding: "You came up in my news feed in Google news."

That's just the "algorithm" bringing you things based on your own dumbassery.

/Wait...why is this a Fark greenlight?!
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: However there was a darker tone to some comments, with one angry individual responding: "You came up in my news feed in Google news."

That's just the "algorithm" bringing you things based on your own dumbassery.

/Wait...why is this a Fark greenlight?!


And this, folks, is why you only open one thread at a time.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Can I still lick the stripper pole at Deja Vu?

/Asking for a friend.
 
Spego
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Glue? You sure?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Did I miss the news where the virus can now live without a host on surfaces for days?
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There's a chad joke here but I can't flesh it out just yet
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
With all the stupid coverage, I am starting to root for the virus.  Anyone that believes this is a concern needs to be culled.
 
nyneave
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Did I miss the news where the virus can now live without a host on surfaces for days?


https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/arti​c​les/coronaviruses-how-long-can-they-su​rvive-on-surfaces
 
zerkalo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You Used Up All the Glue on Purpose
Youtube JJMePGBYNqA
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

nyneave: DOCTORD000M: Did I miss the news where the virus can now live without a host on surfaces for days?

https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/artic​les/coronaviruses-how-long-can-they-su​rvive-on-surfaces


Very good.  Thanks for the info.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: With all the stupid coverage, I am starting to root for the virus.  Anyone that believes this is a concern needs to be culled.



There is a reason for some concern, but it's more likely to depend on your circumstances...having a parent in a retirement home where someone tested positive, etc.

My concern level is really low.  I was supposed to go to Asia in May, but I changed my flights so I'll do that trip somewhere else overseas.

It's not that I'm afraid of catching it and dying....but I would hate to be quarantined, which lead to my change in plans.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Poor Lily.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

hissatsu: [Fark user image image 320x213]


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
GungFu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
img.mobygeek.comView Full Size


"Humans, what crazy bastards" -- Coronavirus, 2020
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GungFu: [i0.wp.com image 412x230] [View Full Size image _x_][img.mobygeek.com image 168x229] [View Full Size image _x_]

"Humans, what crazy bastards" -- Coronavirus, 2020



That's what happens when you have a repressed culture.....people are more likely to tongue f*ck inanimate objects.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wet spooge? Oh sure, like you are going to trick me into getting paper cuts on my willy...again.

/fool me once
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I do that anyway. How is this new?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Just as an aside, a top tip I learned on a TV show many moons ago was that you can repurpose a ball style deodorant applicator for sealing envelopes by refilling it with water once its done.

/Funny the completely useless things the brain retains.
 
Iczer
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bootleg: Well, they're a bit late in that guidance.


Thiiiiiiiis. I filled mine in and mailed it over a week ago.
 
