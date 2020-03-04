 Skip to content
(Komo)   California decides to not let Washington have all the coronavirus attention: one dead of COVID19 in Los Angeles county, bringing US total to 11   (komonews.com) divider line
damat01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Placer Couty
 
make me some tea [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

damat01: Placer Couty


Yeah I read this headline thought there was another one in SoCal.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Los Angeles, CA, USConfirmed: 7
Deaths: 0
Recovered: 0
Existing: 7https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com​/app​s/opsdashboard/index.html?fbclid=IwAR1​Jxu2KrVl3IbaWj-1f7KlfZuNAxiJ20uQr8OXxh​rG15ef7Ae96oGo3tYc#/bda7594740fd402994​23467b48e9ecf6
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size
Did someone say plague?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blue Oyster Cult - (Don't Fear) The Reaper 1976 [Studio Version]cowbell link in description
Youtube ClQcUyhoxTg
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope I'm wrong but I'm starting to think Iran will do a better job against the virus than the Trump admin will.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image image 638x350]


Drink!

/that one was actually funny.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Even iran's numbers are in line with the expected fatality rates - the ONLY country that isn't is the USA...

Fark user imageView Full Size


The only explanations for this discrepancy are a) that the infected received care far, far, far below that of any other nation on this list or b) that they are unaware of at least 50% of infected patients due to inadequate testing.

Good luck, american farkers - seriously.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Godspeed You! Black Emperor-East Hastings (28 Days Later Short Version)
Youtube jBw7k85uaDQ
 
TheRedMonkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Xai: Even iran's numbers are in line with the expected fatality rates - the ONLY country that isn't is the USA...

[Fark user image 850x469]

The only explanations for this discrepancy are a) that the infected received care far, far, far below that of any other nation on this list or b) that they are unaware of at least 50% of infected patients due to inadequate testing.

Good luck, american farkers - seriously.


Or that the ones that have gotten sick are all in the high mortality zone of being elderly with existing conditions.

Narrator: They were.
 
PhDemented
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Xai: Even iran's numbers are in line with the expected fatality rates - the ONLY country that isn't is the USA...

The only explanations for this discrepancy are a) that the infected received care far, far, far below that of any other nation on this list or b) that they are unaware of at least 50% of infected patients due to inadequate testing.

Good luck, american farkers - seriously.


Doesn't that say the fatality rate in the US is 55% (11 dead / 11 dead + 9 recovered)? People who haven't recovered are still sick and may still die.
 
halotosis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TheRedMonkey: Xai: Even iran's numbers are in line with the expected fatality rates - the ONLY country that isn't is the USA...

[Fark user image 850x469]

The only explanations for this discrepancy are a) that the infected received care far, far, far below that of any other nation on this list or b) that they are unaware of at least 50% of infected patients due to inadequate testing.

Good luck, american farkers - seriously.

Or that the ones that have gotten sick are all in the high mortality zone of being elderly with existing conditions.

Narrator: They were.


You aren't paying attention... botched testing kits, high cost to individuals who may need it, lack of insurance, etc... all of this are feeding into this situation.  It's been actively spreading here for a while now and we have no idea how many are already infected, nor will we.  Compared to south korea or even china, we're in trouble.  Our pathetic healthcare "system" is about to show off to the world just how bad it really is.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TheRedMonkey: Xai: Even iran's numbers are in line with the expected fatality rates - the ONLY country that isn't is the USA...

[Fark user image 850x469]

The only explanations for this discrepancy are a) that the infected received care far, far, far below that of any other nation on this list or b) that they are unaware of at least 50% of infected patients due to inadequate testing.

Good luck, american farkers - seriously.

Or that the ones that have gotten sick are all in the high mortality zone of being elderly with existing conditions.

Narrator: They were.


It's a massive discrepancy between the other nations, even the cruise ship - since we know that the death rate is expected to be around 2% when all cases are counted (mild cases are slipping under the radar, hence the 3% figures)and the death rate among elderly and infirm patients is around 20% we can say that if all deaths were attributed to that group alone (best case for your scenario) then they would make up 10% of the population.

The probability of those making up early 1/3rd of the sample group is 0.00000000000161184227029%

Far too many arguments rely on the argument that it could happen, but this is more unlikely than winning the powerball. Those figures clearly show cases are definitely going uncounted. (over 99.999% certainty)
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

halotosis: TheRedMonkey: Xai: Even iran's numbers are in line with the expected fatality rates - the ONLY country that isn't is the USA...

[Fark user image 850x469]

The only explanations for this discrepancy are a) that the infected received care far, far, far below that of any other nation on this list or b) that they are unaware of at least 50% of infected patients due to inadequate testing.

Good luck, american farkers - seriously.

Or that the ones that have gotten sick are all in the high mortality zone of being elderly with existing conditions.

Narrator: They were.

You aren't paying attention... botched testing kits, high cost to individuals who may need it, lack of insurance, etc... all of this are feeding into this situation.  It's been actively spreading here for a while now and we have no idea how many are already infected, nor will we.  Compared to south korea or even china, we're in trouble.  Our pathetic healthcare "system" is about to show off to the world just how bad it really is.


That's the point i'm trying to make - you can estimate the infected from the number of dead since they won't go unnoticed. It must be at least double the stated figure, and that's hundreds of carriers out there outside of quarantine spreading it right now.
 
bughunter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why is Fark greenlighting links to Sinclair affiliates?

/boo
 
