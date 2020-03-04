 Skip to content
(Twitter)   So... Iran's Covid-19 death toll is up to 483. Or more. We don't know because they're a secretive authoritarian regime. ARE YOU LISTENING, TRUMP?   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The case fatality rate is up from 2 percent to 3.4 percent. That's many times greater than that of the flu. Scary shiat.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can do without all the death updates.

Happily looking forward to submissions of threads that feature new or helpful information about the virus.

Everything else is just panic porn.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not wrong when WE do it!

FlashHarry: The case fatality rate is up from 2 percent to 3.4 percent. That's many times greater than that of the flu. Scary shiat.


Assuming the new data is any more reliable than the previous.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: I can do without all the death updates.

Happily looking forward to submissions of threads that feature new or helpful information about the virus.

Everything else is just panic porn.


Rule #34.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a good thing that we're running all comms through a political office in the US!

/Even better considering the guy that runs that office doesn't believe in science.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I don't trust the the Iranian government to provide accurate numbers, they probably don't even have the capacity to do so. But why should I believe random twitter guy's number?
 
Durboloid
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's even better than just not knowing what's going on, a good portion of the MAGA crowd doesn't believe it's a problem at all.   I'm saving some of the more "crow-like" tweets to feed back to them should they become ill.   People that stupid and vile deserve to be tormented.
 
grouser [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Trump is causing global warming, ask Al Gore.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
But, but according to Dr. Drew, this is all the media's fault,
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hissatsu: I don't trust the the Iranian government to provide accurate numbers, they probably don't even have the capacity to do so. But why should I believe random twitter guy's number?


#BREAKING #Iran's #Coronavirus/ #COVID19 death toll rises to Eleventy Billion.
 
HempHead
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

hissatsu: I don't trust the the Iranian government to provide accurate numbers, they probably don't even have the capacity to do so. But why should I believe random twitter guy's number?


The U.K. announced they will no longer identify the areas with new cases.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So the point subby is trying to make is what, exactly? That deaths are being hidden from the public?

Ok tin foil hat, TDS dipshiat.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: The case fatality rate is up from 2 percent to 3.4 percent. That's many times greater than that of the flu. Scary shiat.



So we're at Spanish Flu territory. I saw somewhere that it was about 2-3 for that one. It's just not enough. I'm still a Super Volcano brah.
 
englaja
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Jack Sabbath: I can do without all the death updates.

Happily looking forward to submissions of threads that feature new or helpful information about the virus.

Everything else is just panic porn.

Rule #34.


1990: use a condom and lube, I don't wanna get AIDS
2020: use a mask and hand sanitizer, I don't wanna get corona

So far this year we've had fires, floods, WW3 preview, volcanoes, Betelgeuse doing weird things, and Donald Trump being validated. If whoever is opening the Seven Seals of God lately and unleashing the horsemen of the poxyclips could go ahead and not do that anymore, that would be great. Or just rip them open all at once like a band-aid plaster, get it over with.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: I can do without all the death updates.

Happily looking forward to submissions of threads that feature new or helpful information about the virus.

Everything else is just panic porn.


I'd rather know about where things are headed before we get to "27 hot ways to modify your Prius into a spiked deathdozer!"
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

HempHead: hissatsu: I don't trust the the Iranian government to provide accurate numbers, they probably don't even have the capacity to do so. But why should I believe random twitter guy's number?

The U.K. announced they will no longer identify the areas with new cases.


The UK is the only other major first world "democracy" with a leader who could arguably be considered more incompetent than the USA's.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Jack Sabbath: I can do without all the death updates.

Happily looking forward to submissions of threads that feature new or helpful information about the virus.

Everything else is just panic porn.

Rule #34.


I find the lack of coronavirus panic porn on pornhub quite unsettling. Panic sex is best sex.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is it me or has information out of China pretty much stopped?
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'd like some verification on those numbers, but with Iran being Iran... and so far away...
*ducks*


Jack Sabbath: I can do without all the death updates.

Happily looking forward to submissions of threads that feature new or helpful information about the virus.

Everything else is just panic porn.


While yes, there is a lot of time spent sorting through nonsense or "old" news, I wouldn't call it "panic porn" either. I'd rather have the news keep trying to convince people that this does matter and is serious than tell them it's no BFD, carry on.
Just bought another 5lbs of rice and 5lbs of beans for the earthquake supplies, and the wife questions if we need more canned food.

Enjoy the plague!

/plague porn
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: I can do without all the death updates.

Happily looking forward to submissions of threads that feature new or helpful information about the virus.

Everything else is just panic porn.


I respectfully disagree. Outside of Fark, nobody I know is taking this seriously. At this point the US is probably where Korea was about 2 weeks ago... The virus has slipped through the quarantines, but people are still in denial about how bad it probably is. The death toll articles just might shake people into taking whatever precautions they can.

Anybody in a vulnerable group needs to figure out how they can stay home and avoid all human contact, starting ASAP. The surveillance is so poor and ineffective that by the time you know it's there, it's already widespread.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: So the point subby is trying to make is what, exactly? That deaths are being hidden from the public?

Ok tin foil hat, TDS dipshiat.


Your hero's stupidity is getting harder and harder to rationalize, isn't it?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kbronsito: FlashHarry: The case fatality rate is up from 2 percent to 3.4 percent. That's many times greater than that of the flu. Scary shiat.


So we're at Spanish Flu territory. I saw somewhere that it was about 2-3 for that one. It's just not enough. I'm still a Super Volcano brah.


Trump should help the pandemic and release bio weapons in a big liberal city or something
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

king of vegas: HempHead: hissatsu: I don't trust the the Iranian government to provide accurate numbers, they probably don't even have the capacity to do so. But why should I believe random twitter guy's number?

The U.K. announced they will no longer identify the areas with new cases.

The UK is the only other major first world "democracy" with a leader who could arguably be considered more incompetent than the USA's.


Hey now!  Our pretty haired Trudeau is damnest to keep pace with those two.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: So the point subby is trying to make is what, exactly? That deaths are being hidden from the public?

Ok tin foil hat, TDS dipshiat.


Fark twitter and fark people with TDS.  Keep the panic dialed up to eleven, assholes.  You're helping!
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: king of vegas: HempHead: hissatsu: I don't trust the the Iranian government to provide accurate numbers, they probably don't even have the capacity to do so. But why should I believe random twitter guy's number?

The U.K. announced they will no longer identify the areas with new cases.

The UK is the only other major first world "democracy" with a leader who could arguably be considered more incompetent than the USA's.

Hey now!  Our pretty haired Trudeau is damnest to keep pace with those two.


Bah... why bother with preview?

... doing his damnedest...
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hissatsu: I don't trust the the Iranian government to provide accurate numbers, they probably don't even have the capacity to do so. But why should I believe random twitter guy's number?


Also if Iran was being malevolently secretive, they wouldn' be reporting the 2nd worst outbreak on Earth.
It seems like the medical people are trying their best, and there was some downplaying from political authorities. Gosh, what kind of shiathole country could have that problem?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: So the point subby is trying to make is what, exactly? That deaths are being hidden from the public?

Ok tin foil hat, TDS dipshiat.


Not Subby, and I wouldn't say hiding so much as "Not looking that hard". A few of the deaths here in Washington were added to the Corona total about a week after they died. How many have died of respiratory issues in the past couple months? How many of those have been checked if they had the virus?
 
AlHarris31
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's most certainly in the wild, I would stock up soon if you haven't already. Not because we are headed to a hellscape, but there may be panic buying preventing you getting normal grocery items.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So TWITS are now some kind of news huh?
Lets see who this trusted jurno is shall we?

Raveen Aujmaya: Independent Journalist. Dentist.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
smunns
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm sure all secretive authoritarian regime countries allow websites like Fark.   They'll be fine..... I wonder what it would be like to live like that, because it's certainly not here.    Too many vegan joggers demanding info
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: It's a good thing that we're running all comms through a political office in the US!


All federal departments are political. They all derive their existence from the Executive Branch.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Chinesenookiefactory: So the point subby is trying to make is what, exactly? That deaths are being hidden from the public?

Ok tin foil hat, TDS dipshiat.

Not Subby, and I wouldn't say hiding so much as "Not looking that hard".


No doubt your vast network of sources in Iran is giving you thoroughly researched and vetted intel.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Chinesenookiefactory: So the point subby is trying to make is what, exactly? That deaths are being hidden from the public?

Ok tin foil hat, TDS dipshiat.

Fark twitter and fark people with TDS.  Keep the panic dialed up to eleven, assholes.  You're helping!


It's obvious to those not brainwashed by the liberal media that Iran's health crisis is all about Trump. They're all in on it. Even Trump is in on it trying to contain the virus like a deranged liberal.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Jack Sabbath: I can do without all the death updates.

Happily looking forward to submissions of threads that feature new or helpful information about the virus.

Everything else is just panic porn.

Rule #34.


Rule #36 as well.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Bootleg: Chinesenookiefactory: So the point subby is trying to make is what, exactly? That deaths are being hidden from the public?

Ok tin foil hat, TDS dipshiat.

Not Subby, and I wouldn't say hiding so much as "Not looking that hard".

No doubt your vast network of sources in Iran is giving you thoroughly researched and vetted intel.


My vast network of sources in Iran are my go-to source for news about infections in Washington, yes.

/I wasn't talking about Iran.
//What are you smoking?
///Can I have some?
 
lennavan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You can be 100% sure Trump's goal will be to obfuscate the facts about COVID-19 until the general election is over.  On Nov 4th you can go f*ck yourself but until then it's all going to be window dressing, smoke and mirrors.
 
