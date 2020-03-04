 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Tired of the same old boring Corona Virus? Now - Two types to choose from   (thehill.com)
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like that there's suddenly a second strand identified as soon as that one team tests their vaccine.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original and schezwan!
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One has MSG

/which is tasty and safe to eat.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Corona Negro?
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is Fark will go with both
 
r1niceboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was reading a disinfectant bottle yesterday and it mentioned that it kills coronavirus, but more importantly, it kills duck hepatitis. Now I don't know about you lot, but I'd like to not catch duck hepatitis. So, wash your hands, people!
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would the existence of a significantly less virulent strain be worrying? Viral diseases generally become less virulent over time, if only because killing your host is bad for spreading to new hosts.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm, the growth cultures seem to indicate it grows best under carbon dioxide and hydrogen incubated under X-rays.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My ghods, it's getting less aggressive!
 
Pin Fiften Clob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

r1niceboy: I was reading a disinfectant bottle yesterday and it mentioned that it kills coronavirus, but more importantly, it kills duck hepatitis. Now I don't know about you lot, but I'd like to not catch duck hepatitis. So, wash your hands, people!


If you do get Duck Hepatitis, make sure you go to a real doctor and not some quack.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SwiftFox: My ghods, it's getting less aggressive!



If it can turn South, it can also turn North.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
KetoCorona i haven't had a carb since 2004.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the new one is lite version...But still has the same taste..
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: I hope the new one is lite version...But still has the same taste..


I'm hoping for extra tasty crispy myself
 
Petey4335
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I hope it's Corvid PM. Normal Corvid makes me too jittery at night.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There's more than that according to the fark headline writers: coronavirus, corona virus, Corona virus, corona Virus, Corona Virus, and the dumbest farking one of all: CoronaVirus.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: My ghods, it's getting less aggressive!


Less Killing, Same Waste!
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The "Spanish" Flu mutated at least twice in a year or so....
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Hill's headline is wrong and stupid.  There are several kinds of Corona virus, and have been for years.  SARS is a Corona virus.  It's a whole family of viruses.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Now the question becomes, will the wonderful wuhan flu test from the CDC/FDA flag both varients, or just one of them?
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: The Hill's headline is wrong and stupid.  There are several kinds of Corona virus, and have been for years. SARS is a Corona virus.  It's a whole family of viruses.


This coronavirus is called COVID-19.
Like Destiny's Child, I wish news outlets would say its name.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

sirrerun: lilbjorn: The Hill's headline is wrong and stupid.  There are several kinds of Corona virus, and have been for years. SARS is a Corona virus.  It's a whole family of viruses.

This coronavirus is called COVID-19.
Like Destiny's Child, I wish news outlets would say its name.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
peasandcarrots
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Original and schezwan!


I was thinking regular and extra-CRISPR, but I like yours.
 
alexanderplatz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Country AND western!
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

