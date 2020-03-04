 Skip to content
(London Evening Standard)   Infectious disease expert asks that someone get the lights, states that the 'world has lost the battle to stop Covid-19'   (standard.co.uk) divider line
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fortunately as a Canadian, it will be free, like most of our vaccines. The only vaccines we have to pay for are the ones only required for travel.
 
thermo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
except that there is no vaccine currently.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thermo: except that there is no vaccine currently.


Don't tell him that, I as an American was going to invade Canada and go after him for his vaccine.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: Fortunately as a Canadian, it will be free, like most of our vaccines. The only vaccines we have to pay for are the ones only required for travel.


dont tell the americans. we don't want them up here.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
His comments came as Boris Johnson announced that statutory sick pay will be available from the first day of illness under emergency legislation, as the risk of an epidemic grows increasingly likely.

Something you'll never see in the US. Democrats should demand this shiat right now and be on every news medias and talk show hosts tonight to demand it but they wont because money is more important than lives for both parties.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm still waiting for the huge jump in U.S. cases as the long-delayed tests finally start coming in.

The administration screwed the pooch on this and it's almost certainly been quietly spreading in the U.S.for weeks. Long enough that they're no longer going to be able to proactively search out others who may have had contact with infected persons, letting it spread even further.

It may not become a big, deadly killer outbreak, but just watching people lose their shiat when suddenly we're reporting leaps of hundreds or even thousands of cases at a time ought to be something.
 
lennavan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
About 2-3 months ago I asked one of the Department heads of Infectious Diseases where I'm at if he thought this strain of Coronavirus would make it to the U.S.  He said "not in any appreciable way."  I asked him why not and he explained we were ultimately able to contain SARS and MERS back in the day and since then we've learned a lot about containment and our diagnostic technology has significantly improved; we can much more accurately, rapidly and easily detect viruses.

I don't think he counted on the ineptitude of the current administration or remembered the dismantling of our response ability.

To be clear, we should have been able to contain this.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's over, folks.  Website of the year has called it.

Fark user image
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Jesus, how many people get it and survive? Oh yeah i think the lights can stay on.
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ less than a minute ago  
2 week incubation period where it's contagious before symptoms appear right?  That alone is why its going to be near impossible to stop it:  noone knows they need to take preventative measures until it's spread through the population.
 
HempHead
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Jesus, how many people get it and survive? Oh yeah i think the lights can stay on.


During a quarantine?
 
