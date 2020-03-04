 Skip to content
(The Hill)   The federal government forces legal marijuana to operate as cash only business so naturally the federal government has a problem with that   (thehill.com) divider line
namatad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"We have to build cash rooms to take in large amounts of cash where people owe us taxes, because we want to collect the taxes, and those entities are not banked," Mnuchin said

He went on to say "we are the dumbest people in gubermint, give orange hitler another 4 years, and he promises to get rid of cash"
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This from the same government who says "We can't legalize marijuana because we don't know if it's safe because we've made studies about its safety illegal"?
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that settles it. Time to Bring Back The Gold Standard™.

The Acapulco Gold standard, amirite?
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: This from the same government who says "We can't legalize marijuana because we don't know if it's safe because we've made studies about its safety illegal"?


It's a government of the same country, but this government is not the same government that existed before a know-nothing, would-be-autocrat was elected.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just take that cash and have your wife pose pose with you for a Twitter photo again.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Combo breaker!
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I see myself in you" said the rapist to the victim.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird, I thought it was a state level issue.  I can buy in Portland with my card but not in Nevada, have to pull cash there.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can they just go full-American and claim that they made no money this year and owe no taxes. Seems like that would cut out the middle many and help fit in with other companies
 
AbuHashish [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, all the streamlining needs to come on the federal side so what's his point?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, let's make this as needlessly complex as we can.  "Okay, first you have to buy wristbands with cash.  Those with wristbands will be selected to trade them in for tokens to be used in a guaranteed-win lottery, which will provide us the number of people who advance to the next stage of purchase..."
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once you see Canadian companies coming into the individual pot markets in the US and making a killing, expect that to change. Uncle sugar wants his cut
 
Jorgie [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, banks force them to operate as cash only.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namatad: "We have to build cash rooms to take in large amounts of cash where people owe us taxes, because we want to collect the taxes, and those entities are not banked," Mnuchin said

He went on to say "we are the dumbest people in gubermint, give orange hitler another 4 years, and he promises to get rid of cash"


He also stated that he laughs at all the cash coming in and hopes this scam perpetrated on the dumb yokels of this country doesn't end. If it does, and a Mad Max dystopia follows, he states that he will admit to only being a janitor at said racketeering establishment. With that he exited the interview with a trail of hundred dollar bills falling out of his pockets and not picking them up.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"the biggest money launderer of marijuana money, if your state's legalized it, quite frankly are the tax collectors."

umm...yeah. why wouldn't a wannabe money launderer open a pot store? it sounds ideal.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jorgie: No, banks force them to operate as cash only.


Because banks are regulated by the Fed.  Violate federal law and you lose your bank.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

EdwardTellerhands: "the biggest money launderer of marijuana money, if your state's legalized it, quite frankly are the tax collectors."

umm...yeah. why wouldn't a wannabe money launderer open a pot store? it sounds ideal.


After med marijuana was legalized in Florida, pot shops popped up like flowers in the Spring. Along with nearby if not adjacent "doctor's offices" (bone crackers, foot doctors...I dunno) where, if you have two feet and two hundred dollars, you can get a "script."

Had to laugh when I read that state investigators were becoming concerned about possible "abusive practices." Yah think?  Didn't see that coming?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Jorgie: No, banks force them to operate as cash only.


One of the ABA's top priorities is changing banking laws to accommodate cannabis business. Banks would love to bank that industry.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: Can they just go full-American and claim that they made no money this year and owe no taxes. Seems like that would cut out the middle many and help fit in with other companies


Not sure if this has changed, but I read a while back that because marijuana is still illegal under federal law, the IRS doesn't recognize marijuana businesses as legitimate "businesses".  That is, they have to report all their gross revenues as income, but can't deduct business expenses, including cost of goods, on their federal tax returns.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jorgie: No, banks force them to operate as cash only.


For fear of violating federal money laundering laws. I know RingTFA is hard...
 
puffy999
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

sitesmithscott: Weird, I thought it was a state level issue.  I can buy in Portland with my card but not in Nevada, have to pull cash there.


In SW Oregon, far off the I5 corridor, I just recently saw a place advertising that they take debit cards. First time I'd seen that.

All the local stores I've been to have an ATM set up in the lobby, and only take cash.
 
fireside68
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SoupJohnB: EdwardTellerhands: "the biggest money launderer of marijuana money, if your state's legalized it, quite frankly are the tax collectors."

umm...yeah. why wouldn't a wannabe money launderer open a pot store? it sounds ideal.

After med marijuana was legalized in Florida, pot shops popped up like flowers in the Spring. Along with nearby if not adjacent "doctor's offices" (bone crackers, foot doctors...I dunno) where, if you have two feet and two hundred dollars, you can get a "script."

Had to laugh when I read that state investigators were becoming concerned about possible "abusive practices." Yah think?  Didn't see that coming?


...having trouble finding the abuse. I'd rather this than a percocet dispensary, which we've already seen doesn't help matters.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Write your Senator and tell him or her that it's time to federally legalize pot. How many States have already legalized it, and how many  problems has it created?  The data is in.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fireside68: SoupJohnB: EdwardTellerhands: "the biggest money launderer of marijuana money, if your state's legalized it, quite frankly are the tax collectors."

umm...yeah. why wouldn't a wannabe money launderer open a pot store? it sounds ideal.

After med marijuana was legalized in Florida, pot shops popped up like flowers in the Spring. Along with nearby if not adjacent "doctor's offices" (bone crackers, foot doctors...I dunno) where, if you have two feet and two hundred dollars, you can get a "script."

Had to laugh when I read that state investigators were becoming concerned about possible "abusive practices." Yah think?  Didn't see that coming?

...having trouble finding the abuse. I'd rather this than a percocet dispensary, which we've already seen doesn't help matters.


Right. No abuse of "patients" or existing rules in this instance. They just copied the pain pill model, more or less.

/just legalize for recreational use, for pity's sake - then no charades
 
HopScotchNSoda
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

puffy999: sitesmithscott: Weird, I thought it was a state level issue.  I can buy in Portland with my card but not in Nevada, have to pull cash there.

In SW Oregon, far off the I5 corridor, I just recently saw a place advertising that they take debit cards. First time I'd seen that.

All the local stores I've been to have an ATM set up in the lobby, and only take cash.


There is, unfortunately, not yet clear, reliable, and consistent regulatory interpretation from OCC, FinCEN, and the various U.S. Attorneys, and the Justice Department HQ, that most banks feel comfortable relying on that doing business with otherwise legitimate  marijuana enterprises will not get them fined and imprisoned. Some banks see the opportunity as being worth the risk.

ACAMS and many law firms are spending a lot of their time on this and related issues.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Not to mention putting a lot of folks lives on the line.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

puffy999: sitesmithscott: Weird, I thought it was a state level issue.  I can buy in Portland with my card but not in Nevada, have to pull cash there.

In SW Oregon, far off the I5 corridor, I just recently saw a place advertising that they take debit cards. First time I'd seen that.

All the local stores I've been to have an ATM set up in the lobby, and only take cash.


We had a place here (CO) that took debt cards and processed them as "gift cards".
Didn't last too long.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

puffy999: sitesmithscott: Weird, I thought it was a state level issue.  I can buy in Portland with my card but not in Nevada, have to pull cash there.

In SW Oregon, far off the I5 corridor, I just recently saw a place advertising that they take debit cards. First time I'd seen that.

All the local stores I've been to have an ATM set up in the lobby, and only take cash.


I know which one you speak of. Had I had my buddies and not the Mrs Fan and kids on a day drive last Sunday, I'd stop in just to see what sort of charge they put on a card.
 
