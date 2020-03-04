 Skip to content
(Helpnet Security)   The number of healthcare records exposed due to data breaches doubled from 2018 to 2019. HIPAA HIPAA, HOORAY   (helpnetsecurity.com) divider line
13
13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
misanthropicsob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a good thing I haven't been able to afford getting a physical in years.

Suck it, h4xx0r5!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That doesn't count all the records that Google is harvesting.  I consider those a data breach as well.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How does this keep happening? When breeches like this happen, HR should be fired, too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: That doesn't count all the records that Google is harvesting.  I consider those a data breach as well.


I'm starting to wonder if information-greedy Google is causing these kinds of data breaches.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I guarantee that would drop if they started levying the full fines for every single breach... 

Isn't it like $10k/record?
 
King Something
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hospitals still use unsecure fax machines to send patient info.
 
tuxq
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Anyone here live in the COBIT, 27001, CSF, HIPAA, GDPR world?

This bud's for you.
 
Gig103
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Hospitals still use unsecure fax machines to send patient info.


Fax machines have actually managed to become less secure. These days the multi function units retain the scans it makes of the document to permit retries. There have been data breaches when machines were sold at auction, traded in, or returned for service or defect.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What passes as HIPAA compliance in most health care offices is laughable at best.

"self assessment"
 
Vtimlin [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Thanks Obama
 
tuxq
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Hospitals still use unsecure fax machines to send patient info.


I assure you, fax machines are less than 10% of the problem.

EMT's handing over the wrong patient info, clinical staff talking too loud, patient file snooping, wrong email addresses, it's an endless list of dumb shiat.
 
KingBiefWhistle [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: I guarantee that would drop if they started levying the full fines for every single breach... 

Isn't it like $10k/record?


six figures per violation, if I remember right
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

X

