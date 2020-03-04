 Skip to content
(Vice)   Identical twins both got cancer, same exact type of cancer - one in the US and one in the UK. You'll never guess who had the bigger medical bill ...go on guess   (vice.com) divider line
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but how many UK middlemen have yachts? Didn't think of that, did you?
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now if they could just get their parents to remarry and thwart that hot Meredith person.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but the US sibling has all that extra freedom and pays less taxes!
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always find it amusing that the battles over health care in the UK are about which party will support the NHS more.
 
dwrash
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: I always find it amusing that the battles over health care in the UK are about which party will support the NHS more.


If you sit in an outhouse (the NHS) eventually you get used to the stink and might even love it eventually.
 
GungFu
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Yeah, but can the Britisher have guns? No.

Winnar: America.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dwrash: Glockenspiel Hero: I always find it amusing that the battles over health care in the UK are about which party will support the NHS more.

If you sit in an outhouse (the NHS) eventually you get used to the stink and might even love it eventually.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"I moved to the U.K. in 2008 and I could either go to a general practice and enroll in the national health insurance or I could get private insurance. My husband still works in the U.S. and so I could have also stayed on an American health plan."

You don't "enrol" into the NHS. If you move here and get residence then you are covered. You don't need a job or to pay any taxes, and you don't need to register with a GP (though it is advisable of course). People moving here for a year or so to study have to pay an annual payment to get cover.

Buying private insurance generally gets you a nicer room and better food, and can shorten waiting times for some treatment.

VICE: Nora, there was one out-of-pocket expense you had-will you share what that was?
Nora: I was in one of the many big London hospitals, and their food was okay British food, but not really good. The one expense I had for my care was that the night before I was going to be sent home, my husband went next door to Marks & Spencer, which is a big grocery store chain, and got me a takeaway meal for £6.95. That was my one expense.

My mother had cataracts done at Moorfields, a world-class eye hospital. We had to pay £5 for parking.

My colleagues in the U.K.-none of them know that this exists. They assume that if you have private healthcare in the U.S. that a Cadillac rolls up to your door and takes you to some wonderful private hospital.

I've read enough Fark threads to know that isn't the case.

/I also just had an experience with French healthcare. I dislocated my shoulder skiing, had to be recovered from the mountain, ambulance to the hospital and some X rays and a doctor twisted my shoulder back into place.
The mountain paramedics and the ambulance together cost me  €315. The hospital treatment cost me €115 but I only had to pay 20% of that because of my EHIC card. My travel insurance covered the lot, not even an excess or copay.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dwrash: Glockenspiel Hero: I always find it amusing that the battles over health care in the UK are about which party will support the NHS more.

If you sit in an outhouse (the NHS) eventually you get used to the stink and might even love it eventually.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
balial
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is clearly fake news. Everyone knows the UK twin died waiting in line for a death panel, and had no choice because they paid so much taxes for the overprices socialised healthcare. What, does the author think we're stupid?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dwrash: Glockenspiel Hero: I always find it amusing that the battles over health care in the UK are about which party will support the NHS more.

If you sit in an outhouse (the NHS) eventually you get used to the stink and might even love it eventually.


Does it hurt?
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
but... but...CHOICE!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dwrash: Glockenspiel Hero: I always find it amusing that the battles over health care in the UK are about which party will support the NHS more.

If you sit in an outhouse (the NHS) eventually you get used to the stink and might even love it eventually.


media2.giphy.comView Full Size


/Nobody believes you
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
TFA conveniently leaves out any mention of all those Brits rioting in the streets so that they can get an American style, for profit health insurance system. You should see the pics, it's frightening.
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is why I firmly believe the faster and quicker the coronavirus spreads in the USA, the better.

The only thing can cause the collapse of the cancerous American health insurance industry is a pandemic.
 
erik-k
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dwrash: Glockenspiel Hero: I always find it amusing that the battles over health care in the UK are about which party will support the NHS more.

If you sit in an outhouse (the NHS) eventually you get used to the stink and might even love it eventually.


Has it occurred to you that maybe, given that every other even marginally functional nation on earth does it that way, it's not the entire world that's wrong?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dwrash: Glockenspiel Hero: I always find it amusing that the battles over health care in the UK are about which party will support the NHS more.

If you sit in an outhouse (the NHS) eventually you get used to the stink and might even love it eventually.


And yet, that outhouse provides better quality of care, better outcomes, and costs substantially less than our standard of care.

If the NHS is an outhouse, the US healthcare system is a paper sack filled with turds and old chewing tobacco.
 
smunns
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SlashBlot: This is why I firmly believe the faster and quicker the coronavirus spreads in the USA, the better.

The only thing can cause the collapse of the cancerous American health insurance industry is a pandemic.


Yes, hopefully all the freeloaders die off quick and stop spreading disease and babies.
 
mod3072
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
pay $14,000 out of pocket along with her $3,500 annual premium just to have insurance

Only $3,500 per YEAR? I have insurance through my work, and my premium is over $3,000 per month. Granted, that's for employee + children, but I'm on the highest deductible plan they offer and I'm not even on the full family plan (which would cost me another $800). It's okay insurance, but it's definitely not gold-plated. My employer pays $700, so I guess it's only $2,400 per month out-of-pocket, so that's nice. Seriously, fark American health insurance. And I still have to pay everything until I hit my huge deducible.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Another neat thing in the NHS is you can access your medical records online, see all the doctors notes, test results, book appointments etc. I saw my doctor for a checkup after dislocating my shoulder in France and they were amused at seeing an actual X ray. In the NHS they're all done electronically now and the GP just gets them on their PC. Seeing an actual X ray that you had to hold up to the light was amusing.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

balial: This is clearly fake news. Everyone knows the UK twin died waiting in line for a death panel, and had no choice because they paid so much taxes for the overprices socialised healthcare. What, does the author think we're stupid?


But Stephen Hawking lived in the UK and what good did it do him? Dead.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SlashBlot: This is why I firmly believe the faster and quicker the coronavirus spreads in the USA, the better.

The only thing can cause the collapse of the cancerous American health insurance industry is a pandemic.


Come to my state and start licking the old people. Lead by example and make a new internet challenge, you could be internet famous for a moment.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dwrash: Glockenspiel Hero: I always find it amusing that the battles over health care in the UK are about which party will support the NHS more.

If you sit in an outhouse (the NHS) eventually you get used to the stink and might even love it eventually.


I didn't need any more reasons to think that you're a f*cking idiot, but here we are.
The NHS is ranked higher than the US system by the WHO. Better outcomes, better coverage, cheaper (by f*cking MILES) and far more accessible to far more people.

You dumbf*ck Republic*nts whine about socialism all the time, completely ignorant of the fact that you already pay for all uninsured people seeking healthcare. You don't THINK (well, in general, but let's stay on topic) you are, but that assumes that the hospitals and insurance companies are taking the hit. Tell me you can read that and not laugh. There's no F*CKING way they're paying. So who is? You are, you dumb f*ck. You think your premiums are just for you?! That would be entirely wrong. Those costs are why I got cancer treated for free while your compatriots end up homeless due to childbirth, or appendicitis, or any other basic medical issue. And you're ACTIVELY campaigning against measures to make it CHEAPER for you WHILE also covering all Americans.

For me, that marks you out as a traitorous, anti-American and profoundly stupid pile of sh*t. GFY.
 
TrimBandit
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm 100% for this, however one thing to consider though is that the cost the US sister payed out of pocket is dwarfed by the UK sister's tax rates ( I think 40% for income between 50-150k). So either way, you certainly pay.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SlashBlot: This is why I firmly believe the faster and quicker the coronavirus spreads in the USA, the better.

The only thing can cause the collapse of the cancerous American health insurance industry is a pandemic.


fark you. I get you're a virtue-signalling asshole, but fark you anyway.
 
dwrash
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: dwrash: Glockenspiel Hero: I always find it amusing that the battles over health care in the UK are about which party will support the NHS more.

If you sit in an outhouse (the NHS) eventually you get used to the stink and might even love it eventually.

And yet, that outhouse provides better quality of care, better outcomes, and costs substantially less than our standard of care.

If the NHS is an outhouse, the US healthcare system is a paper sack filled with turds and old chewing tobacco.


So you trust the NHS is giving the correct data out to make an honest assessment about those metrics?

Aren't you a silly scamp!
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mod3072: pay $14,000 out of pocket along with her $3,500 annual premium just to have insurance

Only $3,500 per YEAR? I have insurance through my work, and my premium is over $3,000 per month. Granted, that's for employee + children, but I'm on the highest deductible plan they offer and I'm not even on the full family plan (which would cost me another $800). It's okay insurance, but it's definitely not gold-plated. My employer pays $700, so I guess it's only $2,400 per month out-of-pocket, so that's nice. Seriously, fark American health insurance. And I still have to pay everything until I hit my huge deducible.


Yeah, this. My thought was "no wonder she had to pay $14,000 out of pocket."
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dwrash: Glockenspiel Hero: I always find it amusing that the battles over health care in the UK are about which party will support the NHS more.

If you sit in an outhouse (the NHS) eventually you get used to the stink and might even love it eventually.


I'm curious- do you get paid for this?  I mean, not only did you post something profoundly stupid showing that you not only didn't read the article as well as know literally nothing about actual healthcare statistics, but then you got dogpiled on by a dozen Farkers dunking on you like Shaq over a fourth grader.

If it's not for money then I think I really don't want to know why you enjoy this.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sure you'll go bankrupt, but at least you have freedom.
 
dwrash
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: dwrash: Glockenspiel Hero: I always find it amusing that the battles over health care in the UK are about which party will support the NHS more.

If you sit in an outhouse (the NHS) eventually you get used to the stink and might even love it eventually.

I'm curious- do you get paid for this?  I mean, not only did you post something profoundly stupid showing that you not only didn't read the article as well as know literally nothing about actual healthcare statistics, but then you got dogpiled on by a dozen Farkers dunking on you like Shaq over a fourth grader.

If it's not for money then I think I really don't want to know why you enjoy this.


I'm just not interested in joining a race to the bottom.  I would be in support of a tiered system like Switzerland though.
 
patowen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yes, yes but Joe Biden is ELECTABLE !
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Can anyone just tell me the two numbers so I don't have to read that thing?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
At least in the US you can go to the store and buy a new chef knife without two forms of ID and a 15 day waiting period.
 
Fast Moon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FTA: It's like if somebody set up a for-profit middleman between you and the grocery store. You can't go into the grocery store anymore. You have to go through these guys. They'll have a tremendous markup. They'll decide what groceries you can and can't get, or sometimes not get at all. And then, if you can't pay this middle man, then you can either go to a food bank or starve.

DON'T GIVE REPUBLICANS ANY IDEAS!
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: SlashBlot: This is why I firmly believe the faster and quicker the coronavirus spreads in the USA, the better.

The only thing can cause the collapse of the cancerous American health insurance industry is a pandemic.

fark you. I get you're a virtue-signalling asshole, but fark you anyway.


Hey, I didn't vote for the incompetent orange Cheeto,  but America completely deserves whatever is coming.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dwrash: Natalie Portmanteau: dwrash: Glockenspiel Hero: I always find it amusing that the battles over health care in the UK are about which party will support the NHS more.

If you sit in an outhouse (the NHS) eventually you get used to the stink and might even love it eventually.

And yet, that outhouse provides better quality of care, better outcomes, and costs substantially less than our standard of care.

If the NHS is an outhouse, the US healthcare system is a paper sack filled with turds and old chewing tobacco.

So you trust the NHS is giving the correct data out to make an honest assessment about those metrics?

Aren't you a silly scamp!


And how about an international body? http://worldpopulationreview.co​m/count​ries/best-healthcare-in-the-world/

US is 37th compared to the UK at 18. But you be you and never let inconvenient facts slow you down in your distortions and out and out lies.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: Can anyone just tell me the two numbers so I don't have to read that thing?


0 and "Everything you have"
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The cable repairman?
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: dwrash: Glockenspiel Hero: I always find it amusing that the battles over health care in the UK are about which party will support the NHS more.

If you sit in an outhouse (the NHS) eventually you get used to the stink and might even love it eventually.

I'm curious- do you get paid for this?  I mean, not only did you post something profoundly stupid showing that you not only didn't read the article as well as know literally nothing about actual healthcare statistics, but then you got dogpiled on by a dozen Farkers dunking on you like Shaq over a fourth grader.

If it's not for money then I think I really don't want to know why you enjoy this.



Diaper rash is like the hunter in this story:

One day this hunter drives his truck out into the forest, in the trunk he has a pistol, a shotgun and a rocket launcher.

So he stops off in the middle of the woods, grabs his pistol out of the trunk and goes off on foot in search of bears.
He sees one drinking down by the stream, he slowly aims the gun, and BANG! he shoots the bear and it falls down to the floor, not 2 seconds later he gets a tap on the shoulder, he turns around to find the bear standing right in front of him, the bear says "look mate, that really hurt, so im gonna give u 2 choices, either i rip you to shreds, or i bumfark you" so the hunter thinks, o shiat what should i do?, but seen as he dosent want to die he lets the bear bumfark him.
Afterwards he's really pissed off about the bear incedent, so he runs back to his car, grabs his shotgun and goes out in search to kill that same bear.
He finds the bear he's looking for with 2 other bears, so BANG BANG BANG! he shoots all 3 of them and they fall to the floor, yet only 2 seconds later he is tapped on the shoulder, he turns around to find the 3 bears standing in front of him, so the first bear says "alright mate, that hurt the 3 of us, so you've got 2 choices, we bumfark you, or we rip you to shreds" so once again the hunter who doesn't want to die lets them bumfark him.
So now the hunter is really really pissed off, so he goes back to his car, pulls out his rocket launcher and goes off in search for those 3 bears.
He comes across them in a whole pack of ten bears, he aims the rocket and BOOM! the bears blow up. But once again he is tapped on the shoulder, he turns around to face the 10 bears behind him, the first one says " look mate, just between you and me, you're not really in this for the hunting are ya"
 
dwrash
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

sdd2000: And how about an international body? http://worldpopulationreview.com​/countries/best-healthcare-in-the-worl​d/

US is 37th compared to the UK at 18. But you be you and never let inconvenient facts slow you down in your distortions and out and out lies.


Who provides those numbers to the international body... its self reporting you dolt!
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dwrash: Natalie Portmanteau: dwrash: Glockenspiel Hero: I always find it amusing that the battles over health care in the UK are about which party will support the NHS more.

If you sit in an outhouse (the NHS) eventually you get used to the stink and might even love it eventually.

And yet, that outhouse provides better quality of care, better outcomes, and costs substantially less than our standard of care.

If the NHS is an outhouse, the US healthcare system is a paper sack filled with turds and old chewing tobacco.

So you trust the NHS is giving the correct data out to make an honest assessment about those metrics?

Aren't you a silly scamp!


One of my best friends lives in London, and one of my other best friends is from Manchester (currently lives in houston).

I spent 5 months in the UK in 2007, and have been back 9 times since for a total of about 15 weeks.

I've spent a shiatload of time in the UK and talked to hundreds of British citizens. One thing that inevitably comes up is conversations is that America doesn't have an NHS. The Brits love it. Even their right wing lives the NHS. a big driver behind Brexit was to relieve the burden on the NHS from other EU citizens, because it's one of the most important institutions in their country.

But keep farking that chicken and hope it's not carrying the coronavirus.
 
dwrash
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: One of my best friends lives in London, and one of my other best friends is from Manchester (currently lives in houston).

I spent 5 months in the UK in 2007, and have been back 9 times since for a total of about 15 weeks.

I've spent a shiatload of time in the UK and talked to hundreds of British citizens. One thing that inevitably comes up is conversations is that America doesn't have an NHS. The Brits love it. Even their right wing lives the NHS. a big driver behind Brexit was to relieve the burden on the NHS from other EU citizens, because it's one of the most important institutions in their country.

But keep farking that chicken and hope it's not carrying the coronavirus.


har har... I've had more personal experiences with the NHS than I can recall... none of them were positive.  Long wait times, the physicians were usually inept and you had to tell them what to do.  When my Grandfather (who is Scottish) had some issues, I flew over there multiple times (family rotated keeping an eye on him and getting him around)... long drives, sub standard facilities and a general backwardness of modern medicine was evident.
 
susler
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This story is a primary reason I'm voting for Sanders.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TrimBandit: I'm 100% for this, however one thing to consider though is that the cost the US sister payed out of pocket is dwarfed by the UK sister's tax rates ( I think 40% for income between 50-150k). So either way, you certainly pay.


Bear in mind that in many/most US states you have to pay state income tax as well as federal income tax. Also, in the UK you don't pay any income tax for the first £12,500, about $15k. Add what you pay in health insurance, deductibles, copays etc and you're not going to be far off.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dwrash: sdd2000: And how about an international body? http://worldpopulationreview.com​/countries/best-healthcare-in-the-worl​d/

US is 37th compared to the UK at 18. But you be you and never let inconvenient facts slow you down in your distortions and out and out lies.

Who provides those numbers to the international body... its self reporting you dolt!


Ok, if you won't believe the WHO, how about a study that uses direct surveys of doctors in each of the countries as well as from Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) . https://interactives.commonwealthfu​nd.​org/2017/july/mirror-mirror/
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: Can anyone just tell me the two numbers so I don't have to read that thing?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Envoy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MythDragon: At least in the US you can go to the store and buy a new chef knife without two forms of ID and a 15 day waiting period.


Citation needed. I get you think guns are banned in the UK too, don't you? Jesus christ, the pervasive ignorance on display is astounding in its depth and the number of abject idiots who believe it.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dwrash: Natalie Portmanteau: One of my best friends lives in London, and one of my other best friends is from Manchester (currently lives in houston).

I spent 5 months in the UK in 2007, and have been back 9 times since for a total of about 15 weeks.

I've spent a shiatload of time in the UK and talked to hundreds of British citizens. One thing that inevitably comes up is conversations is that America doesn't have an NHS. The Brits love it. Even their right wing lives the NHS. a big driver behind Brexit was to relieve the burden on the NHS from other EU citizens, because it's one of the most important institutions in their country.

But keep farking that chicken and hope it's not carrying the coronavirus.

har har... I've had more personal experiences with the NHS than I can recall... none of them were positive.  Long wait times, the physicians were usually inept and you had to tell them what to do.  When my Grandfather (who is Scottish) had some issues, I flew over there multiple times (family rotated keeping an eye on him and getting him around)... long drives, sub standard facilities and a general backwardness of modern medicine was evident.


Well, you're either a liar or an idiot, so you've got that going for you.

Or are you trying to tell me that there are no wait times for american healthcare? Or that there are no unqualified doctors in America? Or that people everywhere in the US have easy access to instant care? Because all of those things are problems here too, except that in addition to all of that, an emergency will bankrupt you.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: dwrash: Natalie Portmanteau: One of my best friends lives in London, and one of my other best friends is from Manchester (currently lives in houston).

I spent 5 months in the UK in 2007, and have been back 9 times since for a total of about 15 weeks.

I've spent a shiatload of time in the UK and talked to hundreds of British citizens. One thing that inevitably comes up is conversations is that America doesn't have an NHS. The Brits love it. Even their right wing lives the NHS. a big driver behind Brexit was to relieve the burden on the NHS from other EU citizens, because it's one of the most important institutions in their country.

But keep farking that chicken and hope it's not carrying the coronavirus.

har har... I've had more personal experiences with the NHS than I can recall... none of them were positive.  Long wait times, the physicians were usually inept and you had to tell them what to do.  When my Grandfather (who is Scottish) had some issues, I flew over there multiple times (family rotated keeping an eye on him and getting him around)... long drives, sub standard facilities and a general backwardness of modern medicine was evident.

Well, you're either a liar or an idiot, so you've got that going for you.

Or are you trying to tell me that there are no wait times for american healthcare? Or that there are no unqualified doctors in America? Or that people everywhere in the US have easy access to instant care? Because all of those things are problems here too, except that in addition to all of that, an emergency will bankrupt you.



if ever a statement begged for this response it is yours.

pics.me.meView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Freedom isn't free, subby.
 
