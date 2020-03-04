 Skip to content
(NBC News)   FDA bans use of shock devices on mentally disabled patients. In other news, shock devices were used on mentally disabled patients   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mottsnil [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow.  I just can't unfarking read that, I can't begin to imagine what the victims went through. Cheesus Rice totally farked up in the first place, but glad it's banned.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As a shout out to fellow old Farkers...

"I like pie..." ZAP.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sword and Shield: As a shout out to fellow old Farkers...

"I like pie..." ZAP.


Hard to believe it's been 12 years since that thread.
 
The Goddamn Batman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sword and Shield: As a shout out to fellow old Farkers...

"I like pie..." ZAP.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sword and Shield: As a shout out to fellow old Farkers...

"I like pie..." ZAP.


If I felt shame, I would be ashamed of how much I laughed at that thread.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So Ivanka had a cattle prod on her nightstand in case of unwanted visitors?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great news for Eric.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frontal Lobotomies went out of style within my lifetime.
So did State Psychiatric Hospitals.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't we realize shocking people was a bad thing to do decades ago when we started shutting down sanitariums?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes. For many years.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Great news for Eric.


Was gonna say, performances of Oh Holy Night are going to suffer.
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A big mentally disabled person on a rampage could do as much damage as a big mentally abled person on a rampage so I can sorta see why it was used if people get spooked.
That said I don't think it'd be effective, I wonder how many people with limited understanding have been effectively tortured because they couldn't figure out why they're being hurt.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sword and Shield: As a shout out to fellow old Farkers...

"I like pie..." ZAP.


Doctor Funkenstein did have a way with words, didn't he?

Original comment, still makes me laugh.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cthulhu Theory: Didn't we realize shocking people was a bad thing to do decades ago when we started shutting down sanitariums?


Yeah, for years. it was called "electro-shock therapy".

Didn't do jack shiat...it just gave the "doctors" an excuse to torture people.
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Relax, it's not like they understood what was going on.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article is not clear on it... were they using nipple clamps or not?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Sword and Shield: As a shout out to fellow old Farkers...

"I like pie..." ZAP.

Doctor Funkenstein did have a way with words, didn't he?

Original comment, still makes me laugh.


I somehow missed that thread...thanks for the link
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cagey B: Sword and Shield: As a shout out to fellow old Farkers...

"I like pie..." ZAP.

If I felt shame, I would be ashamed of how much I laughed at that thread.


We need a link!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Sword and Shield: As a shout out to fellow old Farkers...

"I like pie..." ZAP.

Doctor Funkenstein did have a way with words, didn't he?

Original comment, still makes me laugh.


Amusing, but I dare say that type of thing might earn a time out these days.
 
pwkpete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some self administered:
static.fusionmovies.toView Full Size
 
SecondaryControl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tom Swift will be heartbroken.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cthulhu Theory: Didn't we realize shocking people was a bad thing to do decades ago when we started shutting down sanitariums?


Nope. Still taught. Severely autistic folk don't register pain and will bludgeon themselves to death on any hard surface. Apparently they respond quite well to shocks, which creates an aversive stimulus to prevent them from beating themselves to death. But I guess we could bring back straight jackets and padded rooms instead. Or just let them beat themselves to death.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Juc: A big mentally disabled person on a rampage could do as much damage as a big mentally abled person on a rampage so I can sorta see why it was used if people get spooked.
That said I don't think it'd be effective, I wonder how many people with limited understanding have been effectively tortured because they couldn't figure out why they're being hurt.


8 Out Of 10 Cats Series 22 Episode 5 (S22E05)
Youtube LQNT4NhMnLA


/Katherine Ryan plays a game called, "Who Are You Shocking?"
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kb7rky: Cthulhu Theory: Didn't we realize shocking people was a bad thing to do decades ago when we started shutting down sanitariums?

Yeah, for years. it was called "electro-shock therapy".

Didn't do jack shiat...it just gave the "doctors" an excuse to torture people.


It's apparently effective for depression ... or was that debunked in the last decade or so?
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lou Reed says hello
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gay conversion still okay.

/since it doesn't involve shocking devices
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: kb7rky: Cthulhu Theory: Didn't we realize shocking people was a bad thing to do decades ago when we started shutting down sanitariums?

Yeah, for years. it was called "electro-shock therapy".

Didn't do jack shiat...it just gave the "doctors" an excuse to torture people.

It's apparently effective for depression ... or was that debunked in the last decade or so?


Cures my depression.  But I'm just laughing at someone else's misfortune.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kb7rky: Cthulhu Theory: Didn't we realize shocking people was a bad thing to do decades ago when we started shutting down sanitariums?

Yeah, for years. it was called "electro-shock therapy".

Didn't do jack shiat...it just gave the "doctors" an excuse to torture people.


Old-school, maybe.  Modern ECT did farking wonders for one of my uncles.  Seriously, like rebooting a computer.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GodComplex: Cthulhu Theory: Didn't we realize shocking people was a bad thing to do decades ago when we started shutting down sanitariums?

Nope. Still taught. Severely autistic folk don't register pain and will bludgeon themselves to death on any hard surface. Apparently they respond quite well to shocks, which creates an aversive stimulus to prevent them from beating themselves to death. But I guess we could bring back straight jackets and padded rooms instead. Or just let them beat themselves to death.


I was gonna say...pretty sure I've seen this Law & Order episode...it didn't end well.

/fortunately there's no way today's FDA could be influenced by big pharma
//there's no way to make that point without sounding like an anti-vaxxer, which I'm not
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GodComplex: Cthulhu Theory: Didn't we realize shocking people was a bad thing to do decades ago when we started shutting down sanitariums?

Nope. Still taught. Severely autistic folk don't register pain and will bludgeon themselves to death on any hard surface. Apparently they respond quite well to shocks, which creates an aversive stimulus to prevent them from beating themselves to death. But I guess we could bring back straight jackets and padded rooms instead. Or just let them beat themselves to death.


Interesting search result when I attempted to verify your claim:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brizzle365 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if only there was some place to assemble them into, so we would know about their problems.
then in that place you could not use a modern tool like a taser, maybe something older that did not use power.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sword and Shield: As a shout out to fellow old Farkers...

"I like pie..." ZAP.


I think that may have been the thread where I first decided to make an account and hang around you assholes.

It still gives me the giggles.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Sword and Shield: As a shout out to fellow old Farkers...

"I like pie..." ZAP.

Doctor Funkenstein did have a way with words, didn't he?

Original comment, still makes me laugh.


I have him Farkied simply as "awesome".

That's all that needs to be written.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirMadness: GodComplex: Cthulhu Theory: Didn't we realize shocking people was a bad thing to do decades ago when we started shutting down sanitariums?

Nope. Still taught. Severely autistic folk don't register pain and will bludgeon themselves to death on any hard surface. Apparently they respond quite well to shocks, which creates an aversive stimulus to prevent them from beating themselves to death. But I guess we could bring back straight jackets and padded rooms instead. Or just let them beat themselves to death.

Interesting search result when I attempted to verify your claim:
[Fark user image 755x459]


I'm confused, is it shock therapy that's the torture, or the fact that you used bing?
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Cthulhu Theory: Didn't we realize shocking people was a bad thing to do decades ago when we started shutting down sanitariums?

Yeah, for years. it was called "electro-shock therapy".

Didn't do jack shiat...it just gave the "doctors" an excuse to torture people.


STOP SCROLLING AND READ THIS (sorry for shouting)

shock devices are not electro shock therapy.

Electroconvulsive therapy is a valid medical treatment for patients who do not respond to other therapies. It is not the same as seen in movies, and is done under general anesthesia.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Does not approve

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Oreminer [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Frontal Lobotomies went out of style within my lifetime.
So did State Psychiatric Hospitals.


Lucky you!
/I kid
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Indeed!  Save them for your PANTS!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: kb7rky: Cthulhu Theory: Didn't we realize shocking people was a bad thing to do decades ago when we started shutting down sanitariums?

Yeah, for years. it was called "electro-shock therapy".

Didn't do jack shiat...it just gave the "doctors" an excuse to torture people.

It's apparently effective for depression ... or was that debunked in the last decade or so?


Short term at best. There have been some attempts to totally ban it, but that hasn't happened.

But you have to fail three or four drug regimens before it will be considered, though.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: dionysusaur: kb7rky: Cthulhu Theory: Didn't we realize shocking people was a bad thing to do decades ago when we started shutting down sanitariums?

Yeah, for years. it was called "electro-shock therapy".

Didn't do jack shiat...it just gave the "doctors" an excuse to torture people.

It's apparently effective for depression ... or was that debunked in the last decade or so?

Short term at best. There have been some attempts to totally ban it, but that hasn't happened.

But you have to fail three or four drug regimens before it will be considered, though.


This subject pisses me off. My biodad was subjected to this. Did not work. It was painful to see the after effects. He is finally balanced out with the right drugs.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Cthulhu Theory: Didn't we realize shocking people was a bad thing to do decades ago when we started shutting down sanitariums?


If you are referring to ECT, it's still used very rarely. It's only done with informed consent and it has a record of working when all else has failed: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki​/Electroc​onvulsive_therapy
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: As a shout out to fellow old Farkers...

"I like pie..." ZAP.


I just assumed this was sort of super long-term follow up to that thread.

Even now, when one of my kids says that, I can't even begin to explain why I start laughing.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

PunGent: kb7rky: Cthulhu Theory: Didn't we realize shocking people was a bad thing to do decades ago when we started shutting down sanitariums?

Yeah, for years. it was called "electro-shock therapy".

Didn't do jack shiat...it just gave the "doctors" an excuse to torture people.

Old-school, maybe.  Modern ECT did farking wonders for one of my uncles.  Seriously, like rebooting a computer.


I'm glad for your uncle. My next door neighbor shot himself in the head at the dining room table while his wife went downstairs for his insurance card, rather than go through another session.

He may, of course, simply had sh*tty doctors who weren't helping.The therapy may have been misdiagnosed for him, especially since it's my understanding he'd had it previously with mixed success. In the long run I'll go with "Different brains, different wiring" as to why it might not have been working so well for him.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Tesla - Edison's Medicine
Youtube -2zwBRa0YhA
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Cthulhu Theory: Didn't we realize shocking people was a bad thing to do decades ago when we started shutting down sanitariums?

If you are referring to ECT, it's still used very rarely. It's only done with informed consent and it has a record of working when all else has failed: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/​Electroconvulsive_therapy


It's also different from the types of shock the article is about which are strictly to inflict pain.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
