(Page Six)   MSNBC: We need a new prime time host to replace Chris Matthews. Brian Williams: How about me? MSNBC: No, Brian. No, no. Not you. Don't touch anything. Just stand back
    More: Obvious, MSNBC, NBC News, Chris Matthews' retirement announcement Monday, Chris Matthews, NBC, Hardball with Chris Matthews, Shepard Smith, Steve Kornacki  
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, Brian. Stick to the 11pm shift and tell the world how much you admire the exhaust trail of those Tomahawks Rachel Maddow's Porsche.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
His line last night about Bloomberg not having the night he paid for was golden
 
MOPAR BLUE [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nichole Wallace is the shiat.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is they actually want to be a left-leaning network they put Amy Goodman in that slot.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Brian would be an okay replacement for Chuck Todd.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sigh. "If"

/preview = friend
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeahhhhh... You just stick to late night re-hashing of everybody else's shows while staring down the exhaust tube of Maddow's pickup.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only say this half-jokingly: Jon Stewart. His short form interviews were fantastic, and he really knows American politics through and through.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: I only say this half-jokingly: Jon Stewart. His short form interviews were fantastic, and he really knows American politics through and through.


I agree but there's not a chance in hell he'd do it.

At least we have Oliver and Last Week Tonight
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeahhhhh... You just stick to late night re-hashing of everybody else's shows while staring down the exhaust tube of Maddow's pickup.


Better Rachel's than Lawrence's.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What about a real democrat with progressive views and not another farking hack like everyone else working there?

/Except Maddow
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Before Bad Chris got shiatcanned I said their afternoon lineup should be


4pm: Ari Melber
5pm: MTP Daily with Katy Tur
6pm: Nichole Wallace
7PM: Hardball with Hallie Jackson
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Guys, what about me?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Maya Wiley
 
Nimbull
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'll take the job. I have no qualifications, no experience, and really am uncomfortable in front of people. I'd be the perfect fit. I can also put my foot in my mouth if needed.
 
TuckFrump [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: I only say this half-jokingly: Jon Stewart. His short form interviews were fantastic, and he really knows American politics through and through.


Yeah, but he's more of a 'news/comic' guy. I don't think he could handle a serious 'news' program.
 
TuckFrump [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: I only say this half-jokingly: Jon Stewart. His short form interviews were fantastic, and he really knows American politics through and through.


But also to add, if we're going down that road, why not Conan O'Brien... it would be just as effective
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Joy Reid?
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: SurfaceTension: I only say this half-jokingly: Jon Stewart. His short form interviews were fantastic, and he really knows American politics through and through.

Yeah, but he's more of a 'news/comic' guy. I don't think he could handle a serious 'news' program.


Who wants a serious news program except boring people
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
C'mon, man!  Dude can lay 'em down!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: C'mon, man!  Dude can lay 'em down!


LOL - he actually said Cuba Gooding, Jr. told him he was a major figure in the rap/hip-hop community.  A figure of derision, perhaps...
 
Victoly
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TuckFrump: SurfaceTension: I only say this half-jokingly: Jon Stewart. His short form interviews were fantastic, and he really knows American politics through and through.

Yeah, but he's more of a 'news/comic' guy. I don't think he could handle a serious 'news' program.


I dunno, I think he handled Crossfire pretty well
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nimbull: I'll take the job. I have no qualifications, no experience, and really am uncomfortable in front of people. I'd be the perfect fit. I can also put my foot in my mouth if needed.


Username checks out.
 
