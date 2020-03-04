 Skip to content
(NPR)   In these dark days, as Coronavirus continues its slow march toward pandemic status, one group of heroes will hold the line for us all: Tik Tokers and their humorous-yet-edgily- educational hand-washing videos   (npr.org) divider line
    Hero, Hygiene, video PSAs, YouTube, My Sharona, The Knack, cleverest videos, Singapore, Facebook  
mjjt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You don't need a vid

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lady Macbeth is all over this as well...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Just gargle with bleach, hand washing is for sissies hold my beer.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Facebook Christians are freaking out. The shiat they're saying gets funnier every day.
 
BigDamn
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hospitals are already filling up with respiratory illness (unspecified). The only reason we're not technically pandemic is we don't have the tests available.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BigDamn: Hospitals are already filling up with respiratory illness (unspecified). The only reason we're not technically pandemic is we don't have the tests available.


** Taps forehead **

Can't declare pandemic if you don't have the results.

** Taps forehead **
 
BigDamn
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Damn those millennials and their stupid death-defying challenges like proper-hand-washing techniques!
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BigDamn: Hospitals are already filling up with respiratory illness (unspecified). The only reason we're not technically pandemic is we don't have the tests available.


ummm no testing,no pandemic! that's just Maga math!
 
Sandy Duncan's eyeball
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BigDamn: Hospitals are already filling up with respiratory illness (unspecified). The only reason we're not technically pandemic is we don't have the tests available.


Google Pandemic bonds
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UralMD
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is NPR now getting their news from John Oliver?
 
thrasherrr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Getting a kick out of all this because this month I caught something that makes the skin peel off my hands if they get wet.

/I got SARS from a chinese co-worker in 2002
//It is certain I will catch coronavirus the same way
///COVID-19 will kill me, or I will survive it.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
