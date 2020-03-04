 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Pilgrim)   The Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes, a destination for sick pilgrims to be miraculously healed by its water, is closed due to coronavirus fears   (indcatholicnews.com) divider line
30
    More: Ironic, Pilgrimage, Lourdes, pilgrimage season, Pilgrimages, Pilgrim, first concern, HCPT's board, first cancellation of the Easter HCPT pilgrimage  
•       •       •

378 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Mar 2020 at 2:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Time to find a fake cure for coronavirus so the fake cure seekers can get back to seeking the original fake cure.

\fake
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now that's comedy.

And the desperate, religion-addled masses will still go there, just to be close to it, and of course give their money, because they believe.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the cake IS a lie.
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

edmo: So the cake IS a lie.


Pie is the source of all truth.
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Where's their god now?
 
thehighesttree
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Tailspin Tommy: Where's their god now?


DAMMIT 1 minute too late. Have a "Smart"+"Funny"
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Good. The Modernists in the Church move with the times, play the odds. God helps those who are prepared and who help themselves. Thou shalt not tempt the Lord your God. Or test his patience, so to speak.
 
JuggleGeek
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Blarney stone kisses still in play....
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tailspin Tommy: Where's their god now?


Damn. I know the Christian answer to that one:  working through the doctors and nurses, the idiots and fanatics, not so much! But then, I already said the Christian response in my previous post: Thou Shalt Not Tempt Me. Don't Make Me Come Down There, with the Wrath and the Smiting, Freund-glaven!
 
The5thElement
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sorry, Lourdes is closed. Jesus out front should've told ya.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

JuggleGeek: Blarney stone kisses still in play....


Yeah, but they charge admission to the stupid tourists! There are jobs and profits at stake! Lourdes costs what it costs, even if nobody visits. It's small business versus Giant Corporations.
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Ganges River is still open for bathing in filth with oodles of company with fellow bathers in filth.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sorry, Holy Water's closed - Saint out front shoulda told ya
 
Gooch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Smart move; can't grift dead folks.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jubeebee [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I mean I get that her music is catchy but I don't think it does much for your immune system.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darthaegis [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: edmo: So the cake IS a lie.

Pie is the source of all truth.


That pie is a lie.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

darthaegis: TomFooolery: edmo: So the cake IS a lie.

Pie is the source of all truth.

That pie is a lie.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That place is so weird. Passed thru a few years ago. They have crazy Victorian era apparatuses for wheeling immobile people into the water. And a shiatload of hucksters
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yeesh, Grandfather Nurgle welcomes all to the pond in His Garden. O ye of little faith.
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Thus reinforcing my belief that the higher your rank within an organized religion the less likely you are to believe in the mystical claims of that religion. That stuff is for the little people.

Think about it a true believer can't compromise for political expediency and will instead rely on god to advance them. Meanwhile people who can compromise and politically maneuver are all rising to the top.
 
wademh
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wonder how this will inform the GOP pilgrimages to kiss Trump's ass.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: darthaegis: TomFooolery: edmo: So the cake IS a lie.

Pie is the source of all truth.

That pie is a lie.

[Fark user image 850x931]


CSB: I used to work with that actress's brother. I avoided what could have been an awkward conversation with him. "So my sister was an actress; she was in this movie, Revenge of the Nerds. Her name's Julia Montgomery." I wanted to say "Oh, the movie where the nerd gets revenge on the jock by raping his girlfriend, who enjoys it and also gets nekkid in the movie? The family must be so proud!" But all I said was "oh, interesting."
 
GhostlyRain
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

darthaegis: TomFooolery: edmo: So the cake IS a lie.

Pie is the source of all truth.

That pie is a lie.


Yep...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: That place is so weird. Passed thru a few years ago. They have crazy Victorian era apparatuses for wheeling immobile people into the water. And a shiatload of hucksters


I've been there, too. It was nearly abandoned when I stopped by in mid-February.  There is a huge medical complex built around the parade grounds, with a parking complex beneath it.

The grotto is covered in fake plastic rocks (over the real rocks).  The water from the 'faucets,' for filling up on holy water is not from the stream, nor is the water dripping from the fake grotto they've constructed.  You can see the REAL grotto through a floor-panel in the cement, if that's even real.

The funniest part is the Church's demand that Mary look a certain way.  The girl who had the visions and became a saint, was adamant that Mary didn't look like that, AT ALL.  They shut her up and built it their own way, to make money.

The entire farking thing was a scam from end to end.

The only real thing I saw was the church underneath the church.  A tiny little thing that was not open to the public, and had her remains, and some other interesting historical artifacts.  It was old and barely held together.  Because it was off-season and deserted, I just wandered in and looked around.  That part was truly fascinating.  But even then I wondered if it was just for people like me.

The funniest part was discovering a stone in the main Church donated by Michael Bolton.  I assumed at the time it was the musician, because life was more interesting that way.
 
King Something
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
needcoffee.cachefly.netView Full Size
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.