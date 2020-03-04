 Skip to content
(Twitter)   One can't explicitly say this enough but ...please don't bike on the NYC subway tracks   (twitter.com) divider line
27
    More: Dumbass, shot  
•       •       •

27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would someone do this?
 
JolobinSmokin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shortly after this video he was beatin' to death.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be afraid the rats would eat the wheels off my bike, and I'd go flying.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Why would someone do this?


no shirt and nyc 03/04 ?

ill go with crazy and or high as hell
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Why would someone do this?


Because they can and they think Johnny Knoxville was a wimpy coward and they want to show him how true crazy stupid stunts are done.
 
Dack48
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Why would someone do this?


Attention
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
We widdit on tha Lodge!
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
No, actually, please do more of this. Society needs it.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Self correcting problem
 
Lars The Canadian Viking [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I always wanted to do this with a mini dirt bike.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I prefer Lion-Taunting..

//it's less dangerous
 
ifky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's a death trap, a suicide rap.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Hi, I'm Johnny Knoxville, and this is subway cycling."
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Why would someone do this?


Avoiding Cornavirus.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If you're gonna ride the rails do it right

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: If you're gonna ride the rails do it right

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 600x450]


Someone had WAY too much time on their hands.

And it looks like the two guide wheels are locked in place around the track... so how the fark would you evac from the rail?
 
AlHarris31
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: whither_apophis: If you're gonna ride the rails do it right

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 600x450]

Someone had WAY too much time on their hands.

And it looks like the two guide wheels are locked in place around the track... so how the fark would you evac from the rail?


Looks like an old, unused rail line to me
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Actually, go ahead. Rent is too damn high.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
ATTN CRITICAL MASS DIPshiatS: I beg of you, please follow this example. Stick it to The Man™, show him that you do not live by his rules.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
But driving your car on the tracks is just fine, right?
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kindms: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Why would someone do this?

no shirt and nyc 03/04 ?

ill go with crazy and or high as hell


Him being shirtless in the winter in NYC would be a clue to that. Yes I know it's warmer than usual but it ain't freaking summer.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why would you pan to the opposite direction of the guy running towards the insane person and then stop the video? Who does that?
 
skinink
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark it. He made it to the station. There have been times while waiting for the Orange Line train at the the MBTA's North Station during rush hour, when I wished I could just use the tracks to get home.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's no 3rd rail there?
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

