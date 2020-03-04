 Skip to content
(Twitter)   President issues solid instructions about how to handle the coronavirus outbreak   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice try. You say "Follow the science" but everyone knows that science has a liberal bias.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
scontent-dfw5-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am genuinely amazed that he wasn't touching his face as he said that
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Blaming Obummers seems to be the most popular coronavirus solution.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's spelled "Follow the science", but it's pronounced "fark you, Trump."
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss having an actual POTUS and not the punchline to a demented, syphilitic joke like we have now.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Always....
 
smilingcorpse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This deserves all the smarts.  Done here.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh NOW he decides to be a leader.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's see what the experts have to say about the Trump administration replacing them with yes men:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamnitsomuch.

I miss having an adult in the Whitehouse.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Why should I keep paying the fire department to play with their big trucks and cook chili when my house hasn't even been on fire for months?
 
mathamagical
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh goddamn it, if this wasn't already bad enough now all of trump followers will be refusing basic handwashing to stick it to Obama. As if their hygiene wasn't bad enough already.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Obama!
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Follow the science? What sorcery is that?

Obviously, emergency prayer sessions are needed.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BarackObama: Protect yourself and your community from coronavirus with common sense precautions: wash your hands, stay home when sick and listen to the @CDCgov and local health authorities. Save the masks for health care workers. Let's stay calm, listen to the experts, and follow the science.


If that's one of the things the US is relying on to prevent an issue, I have some bad news for people.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


/whoever runs the Frinkiac deserves a Nobel Prize
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
data.whicdn.comView Full Size

/change a little to a lot
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor people can't afford to stay home.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expecting this thread to involve Trump and the coronavirus and the words "DO NOT CONGRATULATE".
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Username checks out?

/I'm mad too
 
mdarius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't like experts I like the real perts.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not far into the replies to the tweet, someone is making hand sanitizer with vodka. That won't work. Alcohol content needs to be 90% or more and vodka is only 40%.

Rubbing alcohol is commonly available at 70% or at percentages higher than 90%. The 70% stuff isn't enough, your hand sanitizer needs to be 90% or more to kill the virus that causes Covid-19 (it's officially SARS 2 but nobody calls it that).
 
mdarius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/you know who I'm channeling there.
//no explanation needed.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you, @ RealPresident!

Your wit and wisdom are welcome when Kommie-loving Klowns Keep Kompany with the KKK and white supremacists Koonts!
 
Satan's Bunny Slippers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss Obama so much.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Can we quarantine the red states and let Darwin do his thing?
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rubbing alcohol is commonly available at 70% or at percentages higher than 90%. The 70% stuff isn't enough, your hand sanitizer needs to be 90% or more to kill the virus that causes Covid-19 (it's officially SARS 2 but nobody calls it that).


Electronics alcohol.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet, fark doesn't post Trump's suggestions. Sad.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rubbing alcohol is commonly available at 70% or at percentages higher than 90%. The 70% stuff isn't enough, your hand sanitizer needs to be 90% or more to kill the virus that causes Covid-19 (it's officially SARS 2 but nobody calls it that).


Hand sanitizer is commonly sold at 60% ethanol and above.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I have never missed a President, but I too miss Obama
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Always....



multiple tweets

dn.truthorfiction.comView Full Size
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Possibly the next president's coronavirus strategy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did you see that Trumpy? Was that so hard?
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had forgotten what it was like being at Thanksgiving dinner WITHOUT my racist, homophobic, ant-semitic, RE:RE:RE:RE email forwarding nut-job of a great-grandpa....

Thanks OBAMA!
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is Obama trying to kill all the Trumpers! He knows they'll reflexively do the opposite of anything he says, so he's trying to massacre them all! A total genocide! History's greatest monster indeed.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I put the Real Presidents tweet into my Trump Tweet converter tool-

Stocks are fine, I have people praying that someone in Big Pharm. can come up with a cure to make sure I'll be OK if I get the virus. Fake news media is the real virus. I am working with Alex Jones, Ivanka and many many other smarter than do nothing democrats for ways to make money from people washing their hands, staying home and watching Fox News and listening to the InfoWars  and local white Nationalists. Buy all the masks to show Nancy and Soros that this whole thing is a hoax. Let's stay angry, don't listen to the experts, and follow my genius tweets.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Always....


It is simply amazing.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I rather like the BoJo (UK PM) response:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rubbing alcohol is commonly available at 70% or at percentages higher than 90%. The 70% stuff isn't enough, your hand sanitizer needs to be 90% or more to kill the virus that causes Covid-19 (it's officially SARS 2 but nobody calls it that).


cdn.caskers.comView Full Size
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Rubbing alcohol is commonly available at 70% or at percentages higher than 90%. The 70% stuff isn't enough, your hand sanitizer needs to be 90% or more to kill the virus that causes Covid-19 (it's officially SARS 2 but nobody calls it that).


Citation on the 90% requirement?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Rubbing alcohol is commonly available at 70% or at percentages higher than 90%. The 70% stuff isn't enough, your hand sanitizer needs to be 90% or more to kill the virus that causes Covid-19 (it's officially SARS 2 but nobody calls it that).

Hand sanitizer is commonly sold at 60% ethanol and above.


Here's one at 63%: https://www.walmart.com/ip/Equat​e-12-F​l-Oz-Hand-Sanitizer/736626526
 
lolmao500
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Rubbing alcohol is commonly available at 70% or at percentages higher than 90%. The 70% stuff isn't enough, your hand sanitizer needs to be 90% or more to kill the virus that causes Covid-19 (it's officially SARS 2 but nobody calls it that).

Hand sanitizer is commonly sold at 60% ethanol and above.


Yup alcoholics often drink hand sanitizer when they run out of booze
 
Satan's Bunny Slippers
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Rubbing alcohol is commonly available at 70% or at percentages higher than 90%. The 70% stuff isn't enough, your hand sanitizer needs to be 90% or more to kill the virus that causes Covid-19 (it's officially SARS 2 but nobody calls it that).

Electronics alcohol.


Soap and water.  :)
 
Jesterling
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size



/Shrug, I just love posting this one
 
ypsifly
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So are we done with the doom and gloom from yesterday's Dow Jones hiccup?  I was told our money would be worthless and society was falling apart.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Rubbing alcohol is commonly available at 70% or at percentages higher than 90%. The 70% stuff isn't enough, your hand sanitizer needs to be 90% or more to kill the virus that causes Covid-19 (it's officially SARS 2 but nobody calls it that).

Citation on the 90% requirement?


CDC says 60% or higher  "If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. " but I guess some random poster on fark has better knowledge than the CDC-right?  https://www.cdc.gov/coron​avirus/2019-n​cov/about/prevention-treatment.html
 
mathamagical
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Rubbing alcohol is commonly available at 70% or at percentages higher than 90%. The 70% stuff isn't enough, your hand sanitizer needs to be 90% or more to kill the virus that causes Covid-19 (it's officially SARS 2 but nobody calls it that).


Well duh that's why I just pour the first 60% of the bottle into a glass and drink it leaving the last 40% of pure alcohol remaining this I am hydrated and sanitized.

It's like you people never even took a science class
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.