Wasted Days and Wasted Nights: Couple let their 3 y.o. daughter get high on meth.
22
    Wichita Falls, Texas  
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Murica.
 
jumac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
remove the daughter and after a fair trail if found guilty take them both out back and shoot them.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to make a snarky remark, but good Lord, but I just can't. How horrible for that poor kid. I hope he finds a better family.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really, you want your 3 year old awake all night?
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love how everyone just assumes the worst.  Maybe the little girl just did too much oxy and needed to perk up for school.
 
tjsands1118
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's pretend giving a young child dangerous drugs wasn't an legal/moral issue, why the hell would you give a toddler, aka "nature's dynamo" a high grade stimulant?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BadReligion: Really, you want your 3 year old awake all night?


Repeatedly disassembling and reassembling their rattles, no less.
 
zpaul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well isn't this nice - my hometown.   Not on our news must be old
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: I want to make a snarky remark, but good Lord, but I just can't. How horrible for that poor kid. I hope he finds a better family.


She finds a better family. Fixed that for me
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tjsands1118: Let's pretend giving a young child dangerous drugs wasn't an legal/moral issue, why the hell would you give a toddler, aka "nature's dynamo" a high grade stimulant?


Because for some reason, our society requires training and licensing to drive a car, but having a child - the most impactful upon society thing the average person can do - requires just a few stinky bits.

And when these pieces of shiat get out of jail? They can just make another one, abuse it, and only then can we step in.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: tjsands1118: Let's pretend giving a young child dangerous drugs wasn't an legal/moral issue, why the hell would you give a toddler, aka "nature's dynamo" a high grade stimulant?

Because for some reason, our society requires training and licensing to drive a car, but having a child - the most impactful upon society thing the average person can do - requires just a few stinky bits.

And when these pieces of shiat get out of jail? They can just make another one, abuse it, and only then can we step in.


Yeah, reproductive rights are a top priority, letting someone tell people who can and cannot have children can lead to a really dark future.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stand on Zanzibar was not an instruction manual!
 
krafty420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to give these people any credit, but the title makes it sound like they handed her the pipe and taught her how to smoke it.  Was probably more them irresponsibly leaving it around, and she picked it up and ate it.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, nuclear power is nice. But, sometimes you have to tap into readily-available domestic sources....
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Avery614
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BadReligion: aagrajag: tjsands1118: Let's pretend giving a young child dangerous drugs wasn't an legal/moral issue, why the hell would you give a toddler, aka "nature's dynamo" a high grade stimulant?

Because for some reason, our society requires training and licensing to drive a car, but having a child - the most impactful upon society thing the average person can do - requires just a few stinky bits.

And when these pieces of shiat get out of jail? They can just make another one, abuse it, and only then can we step in.

Yeah, reproductive rights are a top priority, letting someone tell people who can and cannot have children can lead to a really dark future.


Sure, we can't make testing mandatory for all first time parents. However, we do take away the rights of criminals all the time, nothing new there. Hard to procreate when you're locked up in prison. Don't get me wrong, everyone that wants to should absolutely be able to try to become parents. However, the minute you try to pull some s*** like these two? Hysterectomies and castrations for everyone involved, kids never returned. Your second offense, full f*cking frontal lobotomy. There's too many goddamn people on the planet anymore for this sh*t. Call it societal infrastructure maintenance.
 
camarugala
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

aagrajag: BadReligion: Really, you want your 3 year old awake all night?

Repeatedly disassembling and reassembling their rattles, no less.


I've been around tweakers. They don't reassemble a damn thing.
 
incarcerated
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I envision a kid picking up up a pipe and putting in her mouth to be like mom or dad.

And every story on that page is bad.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BadReligion: aagrajag: tjsands1118: Let's pretend giving a young child dangerous drugs wasn't an legal/moral issue, why the hell would you give a toddler, aka "nature's dynamo" a high grade stimulant?

Because for some reason, our society requires training and licensing to drive a car, but having a child - the most impactful upon society thing the average person can do - requires just a few stinky bits.

And when these pieces of shiat get out of jail? They can just make another one, abuse it, and only then can we step in.

Yeah, reproductive rights are a top priority, letting someone tell people who can and cannot have children can lead to a really dark future.


Thanks again, Hitler, you COCK, for making it impossible to ever again have a discussion about the single most important human activity ever.

If a Hitler had denied Jews drivers licenses (which he may have, anyway), would you be in favour of doing away with those too, and just going full soveign-citizen?

Any form of regulation can be abused to persecute a group.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
WARNING: Disturbing materials.

Meth Project Ads
Youtube 6lT4VUPXEqo
 
aagrajag
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Avery614: BadReligion: aagrajag: tjsands1118: Let's pretend giving a young child dangerous drugs wasn't an legal/moral issue, why the hell would you give a toddler, aka "nature's dynamo" a high grade stimulant?

Because for some reason, our society requires training and licensing to drive a car, but having a child - the most impactful upon society thing the average person can do - requires just a few stinky bits.

And when these pieces of shiat get out of jail? They can just make another one, abuse it, and only then can we step in.

Yeah, reproductive rights are a top priority, letting someone tell people who can and cannot have children can lead to a really dark future.

Sure, we can't make testing mandatory for all first time parents. However, we do take away the rights of criminals all the time, nothing new there. Hard to procreate when you're locked up in prison. Don't get me wrong, everyone that wants to should absolutely be able to try to become parents. However, the minute you try to pull some s*** like these two? Hysterectomies and castrations for everyone involved, kids never returned. Your second offense, full f*cking frontal lobotomy. There's too many goddamn people on the planet anymore for this sh*t. Call it societal infrastructure maintenance.


Even under that system, everyone retains the right to create one (1) new human being, and abuse it until it's permanently broken.

I've spent some time in group homes; you don't understand just how horribly unfit many people are to be parents until you have that experience.
 
