(Fark)   "The greater danger for most of us lies not in setting our aim too high and falling short; but in setting our aim too low, and achieving our mark." -Michelangelo. This is your Fark Writers Thread, falling edition   (fark.com) divider line
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Technically speaking you'd think the greatest danger he faced was falling off the ladder while painting the Sistine chapel, but that's neither here nor there.

Sometimes I find inspirational quotes for these threads by looking at questions I have.  In this case, however, yesterday I set my aim high at climbing over my fence and fell, short or long, on one ankle so now I aim to see the doctor later today.  I did find lots of inspirational quotes about overcoming injuries, but not really anything that relates to writing or artistic endeavors.  On the bright side, now I have one less excuse for not sitting down and getting my writing done!

If you didn't see the news, the 2020 Fark Fiction Anthology is now open for submissions!
We're looking for the best short fiction up to 10,000 words in any of the following genres:

Fantasy
Science Fiction
Humor
Horror
Mystery/Suspense/Thriller

As always, entries will be judged by our crack team of editors and farkers, and the best submissions will be published in paperback and Kindle e-book editions!  Best of all, all proceeds will go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, so it's all for a good cause!

Have a story to tell?  Want to show your fellow your literary genius?  Send us what you've got!

The 2020 Fark Fiction Anthology Official Entry And Submissions Page


See what your fellow Farkers have come up with over the years!
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To rebut:

I don't get paid if I miss my mark, no matter how high my aim, so my aspirations take a back seat to my assignations when it comes to picking my shots.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the love of mediocrity please stop
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/and it feels PHENOMENAL
//because it's sterile and I like the taste...!
///slashies!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dream is the perfect ransom note that brings in that six figure goal in small, unmarked bills and forgoes the half year of mind-numbing bookstore tours with local interviews.
 
nucular_option
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a workplace which, during the summer would post "Urine Color vs Hydration Level" charts.  They had to post these near ceiling level because they were always urinated on.  Laminating the charts did help for a while.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donatello > Michelangelo

Donatello > All
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Michelangelo had a lot to learn if he wanted people to think of him as a miracle worker.
Listen to Scotty
Youtube 8xRqXYsksFg
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoodyHayes: Donatello > Michelangelo

Donatello > All


Most unbodacious, dude.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"
Well Baby, the case is closed, you're off the hook, and you owe me three G's".  I looked out through the windshield of the car at the moon over San Francisco Bay. She turned away from that glowing moon, looked at me through half closed eyes and slid towards me across the grey leather upholstery of my Pierce Arrow. She touched the tip of her tongue to her dark ruby lips and put her gloved hand on my thigh. Her perfume was intoxicating and I was a man who wanted a drink.  "Maybe we can work something out", she said in a soft husky voice,

"Maybe", I said and turned toward her.

When I came to, the sun made my eyes feel like two eggs hitting the skillet.  She was gone, my car was gone and  I was lying on the pavement with my fedora placed under my head for a pillow. I felt for my wallet, and it was there but when I checked for my gat it was missing. In my shoulder holster were it should have been was a piece of paper. I pulled it out and looked at it. It was a Ten Dollar Bill with a dark red lipstick kiss planted on Alexander Hamilton's face. He was grinning like he'd enjoyed the experience. I noticed that there was a note scrawled on bill in feminine writing. "Thanks", it said, You were grand."

I got up off the pavement, shoved the bill in my pocket and started on my long walk home.
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

toraque: Technically speaking you'd think the greatest danger he faced was falling off the ladder while painting the Sistine chapel, but that's neither here nor there.

Sometimes I find inspirational quotes for these threads by looking at questions I have.  In this case, however, yesterday I set my aim high at climbing over my fence and fell, short or long, on one ankle so now I aim to see the doctor later today.  I did find lots of inspirational quotes about overcoming injuries, but not really anything that relates to writing or artistic endeavors.  On the bright side, now I have one less excuse for not sitting down and getting my writing done!


Didn't Michelangelo use scaffolding, and he painted lying on his back? That could keep him from toppling over. Foggy memory of old art history classes.

Sorry about your fall. I hope you feel better soon.

As far as aiming high goes, I do that. I've always heard to aim high when it comes to writing, and then work your way down. Aim for the pro-paying markets first. Don't sell yourself short and all that. I haven't had a pro sale yet, but I have made some decent sales this year and late last year. All short stories and interviews with well-known horror writers. It's a harder way to go since I make fewer sales than I would if I went for low-paying or for the love markets, but I'm happy with what I have so far. I just always want more! LOL
 
K.B.O. Winston
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hi, y'all!  Writing news.  Wrote one script and sold two articles to an industry website so far this year.  Yay for money but boo for it going straight to vet bills (cat suddenly decide she was "over" this whole eating experience.  Tests show nothing really wrong except one of her liver tests are off.  Getting her to take the meds for that, however, would be easier if she were eating.  Still, she's drinking from the bowel and eating kitty junk food again.  Hoping to get her back on healthy food and meds a little at a time).

In other news, did I have a spec screenplay optioned late last year?  Yes, yes I did.
Did the postage to mail me the contract cost more than what I optioned it for?  Yes, yes it did.

Still, it's fun news and my friends are happy for a reason to celebrate.

Also think I'm skipping half of fellowship season this year.  I'll do CBS (which is just my last year fellowship app recycled because they have a much earlier deadline) and WB, but I'm not writing two new pilots just for NBC  when I also still need to do a WB spec ep.  I already took a class with the person who runs the NBC program.  She's good but I wonder if their program would just be a repeat of her class experience.

Sorry for the massive download. I always seem to miss these threads.
 
Harlee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

How about some horror poetry (yes, it rhymes and scans)? I've got some "vampire poetry" from my vampiric period with 846, 1,480, 1,868, and 3,698 words (last one is an "epic" in the tradition of old Epic Poetry (except it rhymes and scans).
 
Eravior
‘’ less than a minute ago  

K.B.O. Winston: Hi, y'all!  Writing news.  Wrote one script and sold two articles to an industry website so far this year.  Yay for money but boo for it going straight to vet bills (cat suddenly decide she was "over" this whole eating experience.  Tests show nothing really wrong except one of her liver tests are off.  Getting her to take the meds for that, however, would be easier if she were eating.  Still, she's drinking from the bowel and eating kitty junk food again.  Hoping to get her back on healthy food and meds a little at a time).

In other news, did I have a spec screenplay optioned late last year?  Yes, yes I did.
Did the postage to mail me the contract cost more than what I optioned it for?  Yes, yes it did.

Still, it's fun news and my friends are happy for a reason to celebrate.

Also think I'm skipping half of fellowship season this year.  I'll do CBS (which is just my last year fellowship app recycled because they have a much earlier deadline) and WB, but I'm not writing two new pilots just for NBC  when I also still need to do a WB spec ep.  I already took a class with the person who runs the NBC program.  She's good but I wonder if their program would just be a repeat of her class experience.

Sorry for the massive download. I always seem to miss these threads.


"Still, she's drinking from the bowel..."

I wonder why she's sick.
 
