(The US Sun)   "Jst passed drvs exam, lets cruz to.." **SPLASH**   (the-sun.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A guy in my high school class, who couldn't see for shiat, somehow passed his test on a Friday afternoon. That night he drove through the stop sign at a T intersection straight in to a muddy cornfield.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heh, we had a classmate who just got his license in high school and, that same day, decided to pull a left-turn "drift" out of the school parking lot onto the street...in his mom's Prius...that was front-wheel drive. Drove it straight into a fence post and wrecked the shiat out of it


Heh, we had a classmate who just got his license in high school and, that same day, decided to pull a left-turn "drift" out of the school parking lot onto the street...in his mom's Prius...that was front-wheel drive. Drove it straight into a fence post and wrecked the shiat out of it
 
Hand Banana
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That little kick right as the body bounces off the road make the whole video for me.

Whoa! Aah! BOINK! Sploosh
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hao Fun


Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another question, was that a pedestrian bridge he was driving across or a vehicle bridge that pedestrians decided to use? Neither can cross that span at the same time and both choices seem really dangerous with no guard rails.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hand Banana: [Fark user image 500x334]


Hao Fun
 
weapon13
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: edmo: A guy in my high school class, who couldn't see for shiat, somehow passed his test on a Friday afternoon. That night he drove through the stop sign at a T intersection straight in to a muddy cornfield.

When I did my motorcycle test, our instructor told us not to do anything stupid after we pass the test (he had a 95% pass rate). He told us that one guy had passed his test and as he was riding away, he popped a wheelie in celebration only for the examiner to see this out of his window, called the instructor back to the exam center and cancelled the license..


When I did my motorcycle test, our instructor told us not to do anything stupid after we pass the test (he had a 95% pass rate). He told us that one guy had passed his test and as he was riding away, he popped a wheelie in celebration only for the examiner to see this out of his window, called the instructor back to the exam center and cancelled the license..
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
zobear
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Poor zobear jr., got rear-ended at a stoplight on his way home from getting his driver's license. Fortunately, high speeds were not involved.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FTA captions: "The driver served off the bridge to avoid two people"

Swerves him right for making thatmistake.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Do I seriously need to put an extra space when I italicize things now? Sheesh.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
First time I ever took my parents' car out after I got my license, I backed into another car while navigating a crowded parking lot. Made a 4 inch dent, but managed to split it evenly between both doors.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Did anyone else think the pedestrians were neither particularly shocked or concerned by the whole event?  "Oh look, a car is coming this way.  I should move over.  Neat.  They went into the water.  I guess I'll go over there and take a look."
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Only had one accident in my life.

About a year after I got my license I T-Boned a belly-dump gravel truck at a blind intersection in the middle of a S-curve on the highway, doing 90+km/hr.  It had started pouring rain, and I decided not to use the breaks, but just to tap off the cruise and coast to a safer speed.

Then... oh, hello... oh fark me sideways, I'm a dead man...

Survived.  Ribs didn't.  Car... was a sub-sub-sub-compact.

Worst part was people recognized the remains of the vechicle, and my Mother was getting condolence calls for a week.
 
Slypork
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My friend's daughter got her training through her high school. She got her license on a Saturday morning. That afternoon she asked if she could go to the mall. Mom says OK. She opened the garage door and started backing the car out. Cut too close to the side and scraped car along the edge, ripping off the mirror. In her panic she hit the gas and cut the wheel, causing more to the side, ripping off the front passenger panel and bumper, and ramming into the front of the other car in the driveway. Now totally panicked she puts the car in drive and speeds into the garage, scraping the other side of the car. She doesn't hit the brakes until the car broke through the back wall of the garage, causing items in the attic to fall on her car. The back wall was against the utility room. She busted through the pipes there, making them spray water everywhere. Within a span of 30 seconds she caused tens of thousands of dollars to the cars and house. We were impressed.

Her parents took away her license and paid for a driving school to teach her again. Two months later they passed her and she never caused another accident.
 
ABQGOD
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Oliver Twisted: Did anyone else think the pedestrians were neither particularly shocked or concerned by the whole event?  "Oh look, a car is coming this way.  I should move over.  Neat.  They went into the water.  I guess I'll go over there and take a look."


Oh, another suicide attempt... that's nice.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

blodyholy: Do I seriously need to put an extra space when I italicize things now? Sheesh.


No, you just need to undo the button before you add a space.

In regards to a comment of mine you replied to recently and the thread closed as I was typing to respond, I had no idea that 5'4" was an important stature!

;-p
 
