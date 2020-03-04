 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox5 DC)   El Kabong shot dead by Arizona police after beating his 4-year-old son to death with a guitar   (fox5dc.com) divider line
60
    More: Sad, Associated Press, Clarkdale Police Department, Arizona, Flagstaff, Arizona, community meeting, They Might Be Giants, Deadly force, 4-year-old boy  
•       •       •

1660 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Mar 2020 at 2:50 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



60 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"33-year-old Joshua David Hernandez Lord, had beaten his son and 51-year-old mother with the guitar."

Good Lord.

Wait, no.  Bad.  BAD Lord!
 
Bimmer Jones [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ka-BONNNNNNNNG!
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good riddance.

I mean, the dad.  Not the kid.  f*ck. :(
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark is at its best when you read one of the headlines and start laughing, only to have a passing coworker ask you what's funny and you have to say something other than "the mental image of a cartoon horse beating a child to death with an acoustic guitar."
 
Marcos P
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wolf892
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Mmmmm, drugs are a victimless crime and everyone should be allowed to do whatever they want with their own bodies... Yay, drugs!!
 
kindms
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Not Pierre !
 
lolmao500
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He died too fast. WTF.

Should have beaten up to death with an accordion or something.

/seriously fark this dude, its sick
 
kindms
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Wolf892: Mmmmm, drugs are a victimless crime and everyone should be allowed to do whatever they want with their own bodies... Yay, drugs!!


the linked article doesnt appear to list drugs as a motive or even mention them
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
he's bad but I love him.  i can change him.  i will have his baby and he will straighten up.  we're going to be a family.  he even said i can quit my night job.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why the hell would someone pull a Billie Joe Armstrong on their kid with a guitar?  You're supposed to break them on the stage - not on a kid.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kindms: Wolf892: Mmmmm, drugs are a victimless crime and everyone should be allowed to do whatever they want with their own bodies... Yay, drugs!!

the linked article doesnt appear to list drugs as a motive or even mention them


It's always drugs...
Even when it's not drugs it's drugs..
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kindms: Wolf892: Mmmmm, drugs are a victimless crime and everyone should be allowed to do whatever they want with their own bodies... Yay, drugs!!

the linked article doesnt appear to list drugs as a motive or even mention them


When a guy beats his kid to death with a guitar, fractures his Mom's skull, and is impervious to a tasering, drugs are the safe way to bet.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It started back in 1963
His momma wouldn't buy him that new red Harmony
He settled for a sun-burnt with a crack
But he's still trying to break his mama's back
Oh, it breaks my heart to see those stars
Smashing a perfectly good guitar
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"El Kabong" sounds like one of the wrestling sidekicks in Jack Black's luchador movie.
 
oldfool
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
No post about Darwin? You are getting soft Fark.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Wolf892: Mmmmm, drugs are a victimless crime and everyone should be allowed to do whatever they want with their own bodies... Yay, drugs!!


What would you say if the guy had been drunk off of his ass instead?
 
Tman144
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Wolf892: kindms: Wolf892: Mmmmm, drugs are a victimless crime and everyone should be allowed to do whatever they want with their own bodies... Yay, drugs!!

the linked article doesnt appear to list drugs as a motive or even mention them

It's always drugs...
Even when it's not drugs it's drugs..


Are you trying to make alcohol illegal? Because it could have easily been alcohol abuse among many other things.
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Cagey B: Fark is at its best when you read one of the headlines and start laughing, only to have a passing coworker ask you what's funny and you have to say something other than "the mental image of a cartoon horse beating a child to death with an acoustic guitar."


Seems like an electric guitar would do more damage.

Poor little kid.
 
kindms
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Warthog: kindms: Wolf892: Mmmmm, drugs are a victimless crime and everyone should be allowed to do whatever they want with their own bodies... Yay, drugs!!

the linked article doesnt appear to list drugs as a motive or even mention them

When a guy beats his kid to death with a guitar, fractures his Mom's skull, and is impervious to a tasering, drugs are the safe way to bet.


Not like cops to leave out drugs when they shot someone dead. True or not
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
True story...  The is a bar band around here with that same name.  I thought this was going to be about them.

//Old friends.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well... that was a pretty farked up thing to read.
I think I'll head back to the Pol tab where it is safe.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kindms: Wolf892: Mmmmm, drugs are a victimless crime and everyone should be allowed to do whatever they want with their own bodies... Yay, drugs!!

the linked article doesnt appear to list drugs as a motive or even mention them


Forget it, he's rolling
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is it too early...

Yes. Yes, it is.
 
camarugala
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: Wolf892: Mmmmm, drugs are a victimless crime and everyone should be allowed to do whatever they want with their own bodies... Yay, drugs!!

What would you say if the guy had been drunk off of his ass instead?


Interesting point. I've always been curious why alcohol is not considered a drug. It has all the hallmarks of a drug. Why is it considered it's own unique thing?
 
severedtoe
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ya know, if your are that angry you could just leave.  you don't have to kill anyone, just get the hell out.

take your guitar and get high somewhere's else.  maybe somewhere somebody bigger than you could have bonked your head in.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I think El Kabong would have kabong'd the father good. Not the father being El kabong. El Kabong would never do something like that. Every year another aspect of my childhood gets tainted. Killed me when Bill Cosby got caught. I used to love Picture Pages and Fat Albert.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

lolmao500: He died too fast. WTF.

Should have beaten up to death with an accordion or something.

/seriously fark this dude, its sick


A kazoo...it takes a while but it can be done if you are properly motivated
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nimbull: I think El Kabong would have kabong'd the father good. Not the father being El kabong. El Kabong would never do something like that. Every year another aspect of my childhood gets tainted. Killed me when Bill Cosby got caught. I used to love Picture Pages and Fat Albert.


Got caught?
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Warthog: kindms: Wolf892: Mmmmm, drugs are a victimless crime and everyone should be allowed to do whatever they want with their own bodies... Yay, drugs!!

the linked article doesnt appear to list drugs as a motive or even mention them

When a guy beats his kid to death with a guitar, fractures his Mom's skull, and is impervious to a tasering, drugs are the safe way to bet.


I agree drugs seem likely but tasers sometimes get caught up by clothing or just plain miss too.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Damn, that's farked up.

Unavailable for comment:

Frank Zappa - My Guitar Wants To Kill Your Mama
Youtube pECXxfQ-sw4
 
Marcos P
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

camarugala: Texas Gabe: Wolf892: Mmmmm, drugs are a victimless crime and everyone should be allowed to do whatever they want with their own bodies... Yay, drugs!!

What would you say if the guy had been drunk off of his ass instead?

Interesting point. I've always been curious why alcohol is not considered a drug. It has all the hallmarks of a drug. Why is it considered it's own unique thing?


$$$$$
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

freetomato: Cagey B: Fark is at its best when you read one of the headlines and start laughing, only to have a passing coworker ask you what's funny and you have to say something other than "the mental image of a cartoon horse beating a child to death with an acoustic guitar."

Seems like an electric guitar would do more damage.

Poor little kid.


Yeah, an acoustic would just break, but a solidbody electric is basically a wide, heavy club.  It wouldn't be hard to do serious damage to a person with one.

Only saving grace here is at least he's dead.
 
OldJames
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Wolf892: Mmmmm, drugs are a victimless crime and everyone should be allowed to do whatever they want with their own bodies... Yay, drugs!!


Yes, with their own bodies. Once someone else's body is involved, you are liable for your actions. Just like if you don't do drugs.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
any relation to Sheriff Nibong?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It 

camarugala: Texas Gabe: Wolf892: Mmmmm, drugs are a victimless crime and everyone should be allowed to do whatever they want with their own bodies... Yay, drugs!!

What would you say if the guy had been drunk off of his ass instead?

Interesting point. I've always been curious why alcohol is not considered a drug. It has all the hallmarks of a drug. Why is it considered it's own unique thing?


it was between 1919 and 1933, then it kinda wasn't
 
jso2897
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This terrible incident was obviously caused directly and entirely by some thing I don't like.
This being Fark, how could it possibly be otherwise?
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's no way to treat an expensive musical instrument.

Wasted Youth.  :(
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kkinnison
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That is so not metal
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Warthog: kindms: Wolf892: Mmmmm, drugs are a victimless crime and everyone should be allowed to do whatever they want with their own bodies... Yay, drugs!!

the linked article doesnt appear to list drugs as a motive or even mention them

When a guy beats his kid to death with a guitar, fractures his Mom's skull, and is impervious to a tasering, drugs are the safe way to bet.


Drugs don't make you impervious to tasering. Tasers just suck and often don't stick. If the taser leads stick in properly no amount of drugs in the world will let you brush it off.
 
K-jack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jso2897: This terrible incident was obviously caused directly and entirely by some thing I don't like.
This being Fark, how could it possibly be otherwise?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smidge204
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Wolf892: It's always drugs...
Even when it's not drugs it's drugs..


Are YOU on drugs right now?

If not, should you be?
=Smidge=
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

camarugala: Texas Gabe: Wolf892: Mmmmm, drugs are a victimless crime and everyone should be allowed to do whatever they want with their own bodies... Yay, drugs!!

What would you say if the guy had been drunk off of his ass instead?

Interesting point. I've always been curious why alcohol is not considered a drug. It has all the hallmarks of a drug. Why is it considered it's own unique thing?


Alcohol is considered a drug.
 
JNowe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Damn, that's farked up.

Unavailable for comment:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/pECXxfQ-​sw4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I'm always 15 minutes late to these threads. *shakes fist*
 
Fluffymama
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Crack is whack yo!

also that poor baby....i really hate people
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Somebody ought to string the guy up.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Nimbull: I think El Kabong would have kabong'd the father good. Not the father being El kabong. El Kabong would never do something like that. Every year another aspect of my childhood gets tainted. Killed me when Bill Cosby got caught. I used to love Picture Pages and Fat Albert.

Got caught?


If you are implying I mean something sinister or nefarious by that then please continue beyond two words. Otherwise I'm just going to continue to be depressed that the things I loved as a kid are getting so twisted/messed up as I get older.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: camarugala: Texas Gabe: Wolf892: Mmmmm, drugs are a victimless crime and everyone should be allowed to do whatever they want with their own bodies... Yay, drugs!!

What would you say if the guy had been drunk off of his ass instead?

Interesting point. I've always been curious why alcohol is not considered a drug. It has all the hallmarks of a drug. Why is it considered it's own unique thing?

Alcohol is considered a drug.


Alcohol is a drug.  A serious drug.  At least as bad as meth or heroin.
 
Displayed 50 of 60 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.