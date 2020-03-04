 Skip to content
(Fox 5 Atlanta)   Runner asks neighbors to close windows when cooking meat because the smells were 'overpowering and offensive.' OF COURSE he's vegan, why do you ask?   (fox5atlanta.com) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You know how you can find out someone isn't a vegan? Just wait, they'll ask you if you're not one.
 
darthaegis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Look.. MY life choices have made YOUR life choices offensive...  Change your life accordingly!!!!!"
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I doubt anyone would have to ask, subby.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Runner?

The sandmen will take care of him.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We tried this article yesterday, it was fake then, it's fake now.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I love going by a restaurant where they're grilling meat. The smell is amazing.

There was a chop house in my neighborhood where when you walked in the door, you were overpowered with the smell of grilling meat. Your clothes smelled of it for hours after you left. Sadly, they went out of business.

Look, what I'm saying here is that I like the smell of meat, but I understand that it forces itself into your awareness. If you don't like it, or worse, do like it but try to avoid it, I can see how it might bother you. Not that I care that much, but I do understand.

/it's warm today. Maybe I'll grill some steaks for dinner
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ker_Thwap: We tried this article yesterday, it was fake then, it's fake now.


Oh that's interesting.

I don't want to smell like my dinner for hours afterward.   Though I do find the smell of a smoky campfire on clothes oddly pleasant,

The only food smell that really makes me gag is microwave popcorn.  The smell literally makes me nauseous.

If the story were true, I wonder the meat cooking neighbor would be just as fine if the runner was cooking cabbage or microwaving fish.   (Never microwaved fish, but I learned on Fark that that is a very bad thing).
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Ker_Thwap: We tried this article yesterday, it was fake then, it's fake now.

Oh that's interesting.

I don't want to smell like my dinner for hours afterward.   Though I do find the smell of a smoky campfire on clothes oddly pleasant,

The only food smell that really makes me gag is microwave popcorn.  The smell literally makes me nauseous.

If the story were true, I wonder the meat cooking neighbor would be just as fine if the runner was cooking cabbage or microwaving fish.   (Never microwaved fish, but I learned on Fark that that is a very bad thing).


What?!  Microwave popcorn smells delicious!  It's the taste that's pure disappointment.

The article is just a clever clickbait, we all have smells we hate, and there's the carnivore vs. vegan hate to explore.  They really should have gone with bicyclist over runner however to maximize the irrational hate.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: What?! Microwave popcorn smells delicious!


It's a physical reaction.   Maybe it's the extra buttery version...excuse me, "buttery"...but once when someone was microwaving it a couple doors down from my office at the university I worked at, I actually threw up.   Also, no smell should be able to waft down the hallway like that.  Unless it's a bakery.  I love the restaurant down the hill from me, when they do their morning baking of bread.  If they were microwaving "buttery" popcorn, I'd be biatching.:)
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd grill whole sides of beef in my front yard just to make it totally clear that his problems are not my concern.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I thought we decided this was fake news yesterday. Anonymous post on a shiatty neighborhood blog is not news
 
mathamagical
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Y'know I'm not giving up meat, it's too tasty, but I can respect people who give it up for ethical reasons. It really is bad for the environment among other things.

Also more brisket left for me that way.
 
ReasonedDiscourse
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Ker_Thwap: What?! Microwave popcorn smells delicious!

It's a physical reaction.   Maybe it's the extra buttery version...excuse me, "buttery"...but once when someone was microwaving it a couple doors down from my office at the university I worked at, I actually threw up.   Also, no smell should be able to waft down the hallway like that.  Unless it's a bakery.  I love the restaurant down the hill from me, when they do their morning baking of bread.  If they were microwaving "buttery" popcorn, I'd be biatching.:)


OK, let's do this.  White truffle oil.
 
anuran
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The hardest part of Ramadan for the last couple years has been getting off at the bus stop in the evening. The bus stop right in front of the barbecue restaurant and knowing there's a couple hours before you can eat.
 
LL316
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's no less annoying than people who complain about Indian neighbors who cook.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I didn't know Morrissey was into fitness.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Block party barbecue time biatch.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: I didn't know Morrissey was into fitness.


Heaven knows he pumps iron now?
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So, if you reek of patchouli oil, I can love you like a harp seal with a crowbar? It's nothing personal, it just triggers PTSD memories of the last time I smelled patchouli oil.
I'm sure you will understand and accommodate me.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Me, there's a couple houses on my route they must blaze the ganja 24/7. I don't ever run past them there isn't Th e dank smell of burning weed.

I give a thumbs up as I go by.
 
Madison_Smiled
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MrBallou: I love going by a restaurant where they're grilling meat. The smell is amazing.


My yoga studio is right next door to a restaurant. Most evenings when you step outside after class, you are smacked in the face by the mouthwatering aroma of grilled cow. Many's the time I've wanted to march my sweaty, wrung-out self over there and say, "Whatever that is I smell, I'll take an order. To go. I promise I'm not going to sit in your restaurant looking and smelling like this."
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I stopped eating red meat 30 years ago, I still do chicken and fish. And the smell of cooking beef now is disgusting to me now. Its not food. its burning flesh. This isn't something I decided, its not that I don't want to be tempted by it or anything, its just not food, and any smell that strong that isn't food, smoke, paint fumes, chemicals, makes you want to leave.

I can always tell when my neighbors are BBQing chicken, because that smells delicious.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Maybe... 35 years ago:

Neighbor: Would you mind turning your BBQ so the smoke doesn't drift into my yard?
Me: Uh, what?
Neighbor: Yes please just turn it. The smoke comes from that side so direct it the other way.
Me: The smoke is being blown by the wind, not because the BBQ points toward your house.
Neighbor: Well it does point to my house and it's offending me. You're cooking pork.
Me: Yeah, um, so what you really want if for me to not cook pork?
Neighbor: why are you being so unreasonable? I just want you to turn the BBQ.
Me: OK!

Two days later:

Neighbor: you turned it back again didn't you?
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Ker_Thwap: What?! Microwave popcorn smells delicious!

It's a physical reaction.   Maybe it's the extra buttery version...excuse me, "buttery"...but once when someone was microwaving it a couple doors down from my office at the university I worked at, I actually threw up.   Also, no smell should be able to waft down the hallway like that.  Unless it's a bakery.  I love the restaurant down the hill from me, when they do their morning baking of bread.  If they were microwaving "buttery" popcorn, I'd be biatching.:)


You work(ed) with fish and 'buttery' popcorn was what got you?

/I'm surprised, not teasing
//diesel fumes were what did it for me when I was a kid. Turn my stomach it would
///not as bad now, thank God
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hey I see my old neighbor has moved in right above my last post!
 
gretzkyscores
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

darthaegis: "Look.. MY life choices have made YOUR life choices offensive... Change your life accordingly!!!!!"


Just like Henry Ford famously said, "You can have your Model T in any color you choose, so long as it's black," you can likewise make any choice you want, so long as it's the one that liberals/progressives approve of.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So how long before the neigborhood organizes a giant cookout to piss the vegans off?
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Fano: Me, there's a couple houses on my route they must blaze the ganja 24/7. I don't ever run past them there isn't Th e dank smell of burning weed.

I give a thumbs up as I go by.


I cannot take people who use the word "dank" so casually seriously.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm sorry. Did you say something?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dkulprit
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Ker_Thwap: We tried this article yesterday, it was fake then, it's fake now.

Oh that's interesting.

I don't want to smell like my dinner for hours afterward.   Though I do find the smell of a smoky campfire on clothes oddly pleasant,

The only food smell that really makes me gag is microwave popcorn.  The smell literally makes me nauseous.

If the story were true, I wonder the meat cooking neighbor would be just as fine if the runner was cooking cabbage or microwaving fish.   (Never microwaved fish, but I learned on Fark that that is a very bad thing).


The sickenly sweet smell of ketchup is the smell that gets me.  Or overly fishy smells.
 
rpm
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Percise1: So, if you reek of patchouli oil, I can love you like a harp seal with a crowbar? It's nothing personal, it just triggers PTSD memories of the last time I smelled patchouli oil.
I'm sure you will understand and accommodate me.


I completely understand and will help you with your problem.

I'll hand you the crowbar when you need it.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Kill and cook the vegan, problem solved.

/then toss the charred corpse into a hog pen somewhere
//some version of this same fake deal has been on the internet for at least five years
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

brainlordmesomorph: I stopped eating red meat 30 years ago, I still do chicken and fish. And the smell of cooking beef now is disgusting to me now. Its not food. its burning flesh. This isn't something I decided, its not that I don't want to be tempted by it or anything, its just not food, and any smell that strong that isn't food, smoke, paint fumes, chemicals, makes you want to leave.

I can always tell when my neighbors are BBQing chicken, because that smells delicious.



I wish I lived next door to you so I could cook some veal on my grill.
 
