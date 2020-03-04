 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WESH Orlando)   Under new bill, Florida landlords won't be able to prohibit emotional support animals, but people who falsely claim to need one could face jail time. Your emotional support chinchilla unavailable for comment   (wesh.com) divider line
68
    More: Florida, Florida landlords, Senate, United States Senate, jail time, emotional support animals, people, bill  
•       •       •

383 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Mar 2020 at 2:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



68 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
spacelord321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Even my emotional support walrus?
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My emotional support rattlesnake chides your Florida legislature.
 
spacelord321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Mr.Tangent: Even my emotional support walrus?


Farking walruses.
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Long overdue.  The FAA has a public comment portion of changes for the airlines, to block this foolishness.  Guide dogs are a yes, but slapping a phone vest on a chipmunk is a no.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I understand that people might use animals for emotional support.

The problem is that every human I've ever met in that category is the worst farking dog owner ever.  They spoil, coddle, crush the spirit of their dog, in every possible way.  The dog always has behavioral issues as a result... and these poorly trained, ill behaved dogs are the ones they want to bring into public spaces.  I'm beginning to think that some, just some might not being honest with us, and are just too lazy to travel responsibly with their pets.

There are exceptions of course and I've seen some amazingly well trained and happy therapy dogs at hospitals and such.  I've just never met anyone with a personal emotional support animal where it behaves well.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr.Tangent: Even my emotional support walrus?


What about my ESG? He hates it when you call him a gorilla. Also when you look him in the eyes.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My emotional support honey badger dares you to prohibit him.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You ever held a chinchilla?

The fur is too soft. So ridiculously soft that it's creepy.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spacelord321: Mr.Tangent: Even my emotional support walrus?

Farking walruses.


Well, at least it's not a sea lion.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

growinthings: Long overdue.  The FAA has a public comment portion of changes for the airlines, to block this foolishness.  Guide dogs are a yes, but slapping a phone vest on a chipmunk is a no.


My emotional support squirrel refuses to wear a vest anyway:

img.fark.netView Full Size
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Richard Gere's emotional support gerbil unable to be found for comment.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll just charge them way more for rent.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who determines what is a legit emotional support animal?

If it's a doctor they'll create a small industry like the ones who have been signing off on "medical" marijuana for twenty years.
 
dericwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sounds like a rather fair piece of legislation. Far too many people abuse the "emotional support animal" privilege. I like dogs, and I don't even mind seeing them in a restaurant. Some are cleaner and more well-behaved than some child (or adult) patrons. But to make the BS excuse that the dog is "emotional support" is, well, BS.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: I understand that people might use animals for emotional support.

The problem is that every human I've ever met in that category is the worst farking dog owner ever.  They spoil, coddle, crush the spirit of their dog, in every possible way.  The dog always has behavioral issues as a result... and these poorly trained, ill behaved dogs are the ones they want to bring into public spaces.  I'm beginning to think that some, just some might not being honest with us, and are just too lazy to travel responsibly with their pets.

There are exceptions of course and I've seen some amazingly well trained and happy therapy dogs at hospitals and such.  I've just never met anyone with a personal emotional support animal where it behaves well.


Sounds like those dogs need emotional support mice, going with the traditional animal-friend cartoon hierarchy
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, what keeps landlords from renting to you period? The article didn't offer a ton of useful information.
 
The Magical Flying Cow Turd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My emotional support wasps will be pleased that I can keep them
.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can someone tell the difference?

Serious question.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: You ever held a chinchilla?

The fur is too soft. So ridiculously soft that it's creepy.


I had three at one time and five total.

I miss them, they're ridiculously smart little critters.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: [Fark user image 850x1162]


Wtf?
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: My emotional support honey badger dares you to prohibit him.


Honey badger?
He don't care.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in Florida and every mofo(except) me has an emotional support animal vest they bought on Amazon.

There is this one old couple that must live in the parking lot of Sam's Club.  They have two Chihuahuas they bring in and all they do is walk around eating the free samples.

I saw one shiat on the floor in the club and the old man kicked it under a display and kept on walking.

I am gonna get one for my dog.

scontent-atl3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: How can someone tell the difference?

Serious question.


Approach the owners in public, scream at the top of your lungs about snowflakes, react to any paperwork as "a forgery worthy of so-called Barack HUSSEIN Obama!", then fight a cop. It's the only way.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pets.  They're called pets.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflatline: I live in Florida and every mofo(except) me has an emotional support animal vest they bought on Amazon.

There is this one old couple that must live in the parking lot of Sam's Club.  They have two Chihuahuas they bring in and all they do is walk around eating the free samples.

I saw one shiat on the floor in the club and the old man kicked it under a display and kept on walking.

I am gonna get one for my dog.

[scontent-atl3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 720x960]


Please tell me his name is Oso.
 
EdAmesAndMrs.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My emotional support animals are a pair of chinchilla conjoined twins.... or, as I like to call them, my double chin chinchillas.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't federal law already require landlords to accommodate both service animals and emotional support animals?

I'm fine with penalizing people who are cheating, but it doesn't sound like this law grants any new rights that tenants didn't already have under the Fair Housing Act.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark this garbage.  The ONLY animal that should fall under a service-type thing is one that went to a specific facility recognized by the government and trained to aid someone when needed, not just some douchebag who got a $10 "note" from a "doctor" claiming their pet is a "service animal".   You'r poorly-disciplined chihuahua that pisses all over the goddamned place is not a service animal.  Carrier for disease, maybe, but certainly NOT a service animal.  And, ESA's are NOT service animals, either.
 
spacelord321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: spacelord321: Mr.Tangent: Even my emotional support walrus?

Farking walruses.

Well, at least it's not a sea lion.


I was trying for that, but it was a stretch.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My friend and his wife recently were able to sneak a couple animals on a flight by claiming they were emotional support animals. Sure, they got some funny looks from the people at the gate at the Wuhan International Airport with their emotional support bat and pangolin but they still got them on board their flight to Seattle. I hope they didn't do anything wrong.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, cloned emotional support tyrannosaurus rexes are A-OK?
 
LikeALeafOnTheWind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Landlords should not be able to discriminate against people with pets.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: theflatline: I live in Florida and every mofo(except) me has an emotional support animal vest they bought on Amazon.

There is this one old couple that must live in the parking lot of Sam's Club.  They have two Chihuahuas they bring in and all they do is walk around eating the free samples.

I saw one shiat on the floor in the club and the old man kicked it under a display and kept on walking.

I am gonna get one for my dog.

[scontent-atl3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 720x960]

Please tell me his name is Oso.


Her name is Dixie Bleu.

She is a Blue Chow.  But she looks like a bear. She is turning 15 this year.

This is not her, but she looked like this as a pup.

petsworld.inView Full Size
 
dababler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: [Fark user image 850x1162]


😍
 
spacelord321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: Richard Gere's emotional support gerbil unable to be found for comment.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: Richard Gere's emotional support gerbil unable to be found for comment.


Difficult to say which of them is more uptight.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LikeALeafOnTheWind: Landlords should not be able to discriminate against people with pets.


I rather like renting houses that don't reek of cat piss.  Cats are nice, but I like playing with friends' cats, not breathing them in day and night.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LikeALeafOnTheWind: Landlords should not be able to discriminate against people with pets.


Of course they should be able to. Not every property owner wants to deal with the damage or smell. No different than not allowing smoking in an apartment.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LikeALeafOnTheWind: Landlords should not be able to discriminate against people with pets.


Of course they should. Pets can really destroy a house or apartment if not we'll managed. They aren't people and simply don't deserve the same protections from discrimination we provide people with kids.

Landlords should be free to allow them, allow with an extra fee and/or deposit, or ban them entirely. That system seems to work fine now.
 
spacelord321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflatline: I live in Florida and every mofo(except) me has an emotional support animal vest they bought on Amazon.

There is this one old couple that must live in the parking lot of Sam's Club.  They have two Chihuahuas they bring in and all they do is walk around eating the free samples.

I saw one shiat on the floor in the club and the old man kicked it under a display and kept on walking.

I am gonna get one for my dog.

[scontent-atl3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 720x960]


He looks old, and pretty happy.

You're doing it right.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LikeALeafOnTheWind: Landlords should not be able to discriminate against people with pets.


Yea, my horse is really well behaved, it can even crouch down to get in the elevator.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LikeALeafOnTheWind: Landlords should not be able to discriminate against people with pets.


I live in a high end apartment development and you are allowed to have two dogs. That is of course after you pay the deposit, show the dog license, they contact the vet, etc.  And you get fined 50 bucks if you don't pick up their shiat and if you get caught three times you are evicted.

They recently had to evict a couple because they three pitbulls and four cats in a one bedroom.  They literally had to rebuild the apartment after they got them out.

WE have a half mile walking track and a huge dog yard and yet people leave their pets locked in and walk them at most twice a day.

I walk my dog six times a day.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: Who determines what is a legit emotional support animal?

If it's a doctor they'll create a small industry like the ones who have been signing off on "medical" marijuana for twenty years.


One of our services at the University research/evaluation clinic I work at is to evaluate documentation that college kids submit to their disability services providers, documentation that they hope will justify the accommodations they are asking for (for tests, audio books, etc.) because of a diagnosed psych or learning-disabled condition.

They have recently been sending more and more requests for individuals to have emotional support animals in their classes. My understanding is that, in their infinite wisdom and cogency, the feds have worded stuff in their guidelines in such a way that pretty much all that is needed is a note from the person's "health care provider." They do say things like "an animal that would be typically kept in the home," stuff like that. So I think the emotional support rhino could be quickly denied based on that logic. But there is STILL a lot of vagueness in how they word things.

Sometimes I think the DOJ and all those related fed agencies purposely word things in such opaque manners so that there is a level of absurdity in implementation that quickly becomes apparent in society (housing, classrooms, dorms, workplaces, etc.)  so that they can ultimately swing the pendulum completely in the other direction.

We have basically punted on this one, as we do not believe we are the appropriate arbiters of such requests. The kids need to get the OK from a healthcare provider, which we are NOT.

And getting the OK does not seem difficult at this point.
 
rustypouch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LikeALeafOnTheWind: Landlords should not be able to discriminate against people with pets.


I disagree with that. Pets dramatically increase the wear and tear on a property, even when they're not outright destructive.

Then there's the issue of bothering neighbours, particularly by dog owners who let their animals constantly bark, or piss and defecate wherever, especially without cleaning it up.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
theflatline:

She is beautiful. She handles the Florida heat OK?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: Who determines what is a legit emotional support animal?

If it's a doctor they'll create a small industry like the ones who have been signing off on "medical" marijuana for twenty years.


Maybe I am just living around naturally passive pot heads, but I don't recall them shiatting everywhere and attacking other pets. So I would assume the lawmakers and/or doctors would make a ruling what what animal is OK to have.

But again, maybe potheads do more meth around you. We don't interbreed our methheads. They will shiat everywhere.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflatline: LikeALeafOnTheWind: Landlords should not be able to discriminate against people with pets.

I live in a high end apartment development and you are allowed to have two dogs. That is of course after you pay the deposit, show the dog license, they contact the vet, etc.  And you get fined 50 bucks if you don't pick up their shiat and if you get caught three times you are evicted.

They recently had to evict a couple because they three pitbulls and four cats in a one bedroom.  They literally had to rebuild the apartment after they got them out.

WE have a half mile walking track and a huge dog yard and yet people leave their pets locked in and walk them at most twice a day.

I walk my dog six times a day.


Entirely this.

Shiatty pet ownership is so endemic & widespread I've zero problems letting landlords rein in the idiotic excesses, egregious habits, and disgusting filth some pet owners get up to with their animals. Any manager of an apartment complex that allows pets has stories that'll make you hork.
 
Displayed 50 of 68 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.