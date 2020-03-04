 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Italy: SHUT. DOWN. EVERYTH .... Schools, how about we just start with closing the schools?   (cnbc.com) divider line
34
    More: News, Italy, Italy's government, red zone, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, coronavirus outbreak, State-run RAI radio, ambulance driver, new quarantine area  
•       •       •

835 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Mar 2020 at 3:05 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Better late than never, I guess.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are debating whether to outlaw kissing too.  Really.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/​2​020/03/04/coronavirus-live-updates/
 
lolmao500
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: They are debating whether to outlaw kissing too.  Really.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2​020/03/04/coronavirus-live-updates/


Yeah good luck enforcing that.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: They are debating whether to outlaw kissing too.  Really.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2​020/03/04/coronavirus-live-updates/


How can we be expected to kiss our ass goodbye under these conditions?!?!
 
Juc
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
well kids basically get this mildly if I recall, and they're little snot monsters that spread everything they have to everybody in the vicinity, so I can see this helping.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
CNBC is better than the Daily Mail, but this is still a repeat.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I wonder how Pete would say that in Italian?
 
Meat's dream [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Isn't it kind of the same thing?  I mean, if they shut down the schools, am I just going to leave my kids at home all day and come to work?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Horse
Barn
Etc
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
More people are in offices every day than in schools.

If you want to help slow the spread of coronavirus, carry your own pen. The pen is the most commonly shared item. When a pen is just out in public, you don't know who might have touched it. Touching a public pen is just like like licking someone else's hands.

Gross.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stavr0
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Oliver Twisted: I wonder how Pete would say that in Italian?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image 586x621]


cooooooool, so there's at least two patient zeros.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Obviously they're only shutting all their schools down because they're in league with the Democrats to make Trump look bad.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You guys are forgetting the biggest news of this whole pandemic... The new James Bond movie that was releasing in a month is delayed to november. :(
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

toraque: Obviously they're only shutting all their schools down because they're in league with the Democrats to make Trump look bad.


Sounds like something my dad would say. He's convinced that anything short of fawning coverage is part of a concerted effort to undermine trump.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They'll be holding church services and kissing rings until the very last person dies.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: They are debating whether to outlaw kissing too.  Really.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2​020/03/04/coronavirus-live-updates/


Sex is still okay though.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Juc: lolmao500: [Fark user image 586x621]

cooooooool, so there's at least two patient zeros.


It's patients zero. Like attorneys general. Or culs de sac.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Juc: lolmao500: [Fark user image 586x621]

cooooooool, so there's at least two patient zeros.

It's patients zero. Like attorneys general. Or culs de sac.


Runs Batteds Ins.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wow, 1/5 the population and like 7 times the death toll... Aren't we only at 11 deaths so far?
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Wow, 1/5 the population and like 7 times the death toll... Aren't we only at 11 deaths so far?


That we know of.

/community spread for the last couple of months without anyone realizing it
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"You want to escape Italy, you better come up with a better bribe than a pack of smokes.  This ain't Czechoslovakia."
 
lolmao500
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
As of Wednesday morning, there are 2,502 cases of the virus in Italy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Now serving, think I'll get a slice.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image 586x621]


Read "we don't know where the new strain came from, either."
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Juc: lolmao500: [Fark user image 586x621]

cooooooool, so there's at least two patient zeros.


Well, we were going to call ourselves Patient Zero, but we found out there already was a Patient Zero.  So we changed our name to the New Patient Zero, but then Patient Zero changed their name to The Horseman of Pestilence.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My company sent out an email yesterday saying all non-essential international business travel has been suspended.  And I work for a pretty big international company.

I know we've seen these types of things before with SARS and swine flu, but something feels different about this one.  I think some of those in power are getting spooked by this.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: lolmao500: [Fark user image 586x621]

Read "we don't know where the new strain came from, either."


A previous article o read was they thought it was a natural mutation.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Your freedoms will be restored once the thread of disease has passed.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Your freedoms will be restored once the thread of disease has passed.


[legendary_thread.png]
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Meat's dream: Isn't it kind of the same thing?  I mean, if they shut down the schools, am I just going to leave my kids at home all day and come to work?


Exactly. Fire, PD, Medical and essential personnel do what now? School closures are a last resort.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I can't believe they eat pangolin.   Ewwwwww
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ less than a minute ago  

studebaker hoch: Tr0mBoNe: Your freedoms will be restored once the thread of disease has passed.

[legendary_thread.png]


[this_threat_delivers.jfif]
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.