"Make sure everyone knows I love 'em": Crane operator 375ft in the air videos message to his loved ones as Nashville tornado hits
10
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Huh, looks like there actually WAS someone up in there, edmo!
 
incendi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Jesus christ, what are you doing operating cranes in tornado weather? Shipyard cranes shut down at the hint of an errant breeze.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

incendi: Jesus christ, what are you doing operating cranes in tornado weather? Shipyard cranes shut down at the hint of an errant breeze.


Profit before safety!
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Article needed more exclamation points.
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That explains why it maneuvered to point downwind in the direction of storm movement in one of the other videos. This is exactly the reaction I would have expected from someone inside.
 
starsrift
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If I was him, I'd be puckered so tight that I'd be constipated right into next week.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
😶😯😦😧😮😨😱😱😱😱💩💩💩💩💩
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So,...never get high in Nashville is what I'm taking away from this.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I used to be an adventurer like you.  But then I took a tornado to the crane.

If I were that guy, I'd be enrolled in truck driving school tomorrow and never climb a crane again.
 
stevenboof
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Turn your farking phone the right way.  Christ.
 
