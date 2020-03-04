 Skip to content
Prince William jokes he and Kate are 'spreading' coronavirus. Somehow hilarity fails to ensue
Coco LaFemme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FFS. I wish his mother was still alive so she could slap him upside the head for that. My sister has already sent five kids home for joking that they had the coronavirus and causing a riot at the school. She didn't bother giving them a warning. She called their parents and said, "Come get your kid. Now." Well, she phrased it more diplomatically than that, but that was the overall gist of her statement.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Coronavirus" is a funny nickname to give your spouse's legs...
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fooking Basterd! Yer notta helpin' Jayzus!
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Royal Family didn't lose a helluva lot when William fell out of the Turnip Truck and landed on Ms. Floridian.

His sense of humor has never been very good.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oops That was Harry the Nazi. Dammit where's my coffee??
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Executioner:  This is the head of some asshole who said he was spreading the Coronavirus!
Canadians:  Like, no way, eh?  Takeoff
Executioner:  I did takeoff, eh.  I took off his head
1st Canadian:  Give you a fiver for the toque, eh?
2nd Canadian:  You already have a toque, you hoser
1st Canadian:  Can't hurt to have two, hosehead.
2nd Canadian:  Now you sound like an American, eh.  pay for yer healthcare, hoser.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Takes the proper amount of inbreeding to develop a sense of humor like that.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Grandad approves.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Does it seem quite dramatic about coronavirus at the moment? Is it being a little bit hyped up, do you think, in the media?"

No
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Coco LaFemme: FFS. I wish his mother was still alive so she could slap him upside the head for that. My sister has already sent five kids home for joking that they had the coronavirus and causing a riot at the school. She didn't bother giving them a warning. She called their parents and said, "Come get your kid. Now." Well, she phrased it more diplomatically than that, but that was the overall gist of her statement.


Ahhh, I got it ... because people are largely dumb sheep with three brain cells rolling around in their thick skulls, we can't joke about something that is pretty minor? I'd take my kid out for dinner if they said something as witty as that. Hell, 1000 people died of hunger in sub-Saharan Africa just yesterday and you don't see us sending kids home from school for joking that there are starving children in Africa, so eat your peas ... 

Sending kids home from school isn't *quite* the punishment you think it is.
 
Rozotorical [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well this is what happens when you allow yourself to be ruled by kings and queens, they create shiatty little shiat monsters l.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FarkBucket18:

Ahhh, I got it ... because people are largely dumb sheep with three brain cells rolling around in their thick skulls, we can't joke about something that is pretty minor?

Phrasing
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are a few here on Fark claiming if they get it they're going to MAGA events and their comments get 'smarted.'

Hurr hurr funnah.

Not.

What with Florida woman coming back from Italy (via NYC) knowing she was ill and the New Hampshire douchebag told to quarantine at home and still attending some "invite-only event" my opinion of the masses remains unchanged.  People are stupid and that's never going to change.

NH dickbag:  https://www.nbcboston.com/news/nation​a​l-international/2nd-presumed-case-coro​navirus-new-hampshire/2085211/
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should joke about attending poltical rallies for their enemies.   MUWAHAHAHA.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When life is a joke, everything is funny!

- my philosophy
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkBucket18: Coco LaFemme: FFS. I wish his mother was still alive so she could slap him upside the head for that. My sister has already sent five kids home for joking that they had the coronavirus and causing a riot at the school. She didn't bother giving them a warning. She called their parents and said, "Come get your kid. Now." Well, she phrased it more diplomatically than that, but that was the overall gist of her statement.

Ahhh, I got it ... because people are largely dumb sheep with three brain cells rolling around in their thick skulls, we can't joke about something that is pretty minor? I'd take my kid out for dinner if they said something as witty as that. Hell, 1000 people died of hunger in sub-Saharan Africa just yesterday and you don't see us sending kids home from school for joking that there are starving children in Africa, so eat your peas ... 

Sending kids home from school isn't *quite* the punishment you think it is.


The punishment handed out isn't to the kids.  It's to the parent that is now inconvenienced (and yes, that's the level we get to here) that is "punished".

Some parents however just don't give a shiat.

/Not sure the suspension of corporeal punishment in schools was a good thing.
//Needed more due process than just "I'm a vicious fark and you will respect my Authoritay!"
 
pup.socket
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I was laughing at all those idiots scared by the new plague, but I kinda stopped laughing after I went to Rome for a week, and then the accounting department told me to please not to go to their office for two weeks, because coronavirus.

Please, biatch, you driving with your phone between your legs is two orders of magnitude more likely to kill you than my coronavirus.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Sometimes people have no sense of humor at just the wrong time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pup.socket
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: They should joke about attending poltical rallies for their enemies.   MUWAHAHAHA.


Well, it is a lot better than blankets with teh smallpox - 96.6% are expected to survive the new plague IF they catch it.
 
nulluspixiusdemonica
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: FFS. I wish his mother was still alive <hurr-durrr>....


Your panties appear to be terminally knotted...

Congratulations on going full developmentally challenged.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A little theme music for this thread...

Queensryche Spreading The Disease
Youtube -oUAekdWSO4
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm not saying don't joke about it but...at least be funny
 
lolmao500
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They should spread it to their inbred family and take out the royal trash once and for all
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Haha it's funny cuz his dad is a pedophile
 
OldJames
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If Kate is spreading something, I'm probably not going to listen long enough to find out what it is
 
johnny queso
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
has anyone gone from handsome to middle aged man faster than than that dude?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

johnny queso: has anyone gone from handsome to middle aged man faster than than that dude?


than than than than than than than than than than
 
allthesametome
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: Coco LaFemme: FFS. I wish his mother was still alive so she could slap him upside the head for that. My sister has already sent five kids home for joking that they had the coronavirus and causing a riot at the school. She didn't bother giving them a warning. She called their parents and said, "Come get your kid. Now." Well, she phrased it more diplomatically than that, but that was the overall gist of her statement.

Ahhh, I got it ... because people are largely dumb sheep with three brain cells rolling around in their thick skulls, we can't joke about something that is pretty minor? I'd take my kid out for dinner if they said something as witty as that. Hell, 1000 people died of hunger in sub-Saharan Africa just yesterday and you don't see us sending kids home from school for joking that there are starving children in Africa, so eat your peas ... 

Sending kids home from school isn't *quite* the punishment you think it is.


It was in our house.  If the kid got sent home for school, the kid essentially ended up in an empty room.  No electronics or distractions of any kind.  It wasn't "hey a free day off".
 
Trocadero
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Hachitori: The Royal Family didn't lose a helluva lot when William fell out of the Turnip Truck and landed on Ms. Floridian.

His sense of humor has never been very good.

[Fark user image 203x264]


They'll probably blame Meghan for this anyway, so your screw up is meta-funny.
 
Coco LaFemme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

scotchcrotch: Haha it's funny cuz his dad is a pedophile


Prince William's father is the Prince of Wales, not Prince Andrew.
 
