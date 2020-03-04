 Skip to content
(MSN)   Happy Birthday Chicago. You survived that cow starting that fire, Al Capone and the roaring 20's, and the Democratic Convention in 68. Drink-up
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Still a long way to go to catch up to Boston, though.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Celebrating with Italian beef(juicy and hot)
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Subs,

The myth that Mrs O'Leary's Cow started the Chicago Fire is Anti-Irish racist claptrap.
 
Mock26
'' 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Dear Subs,

The myth that Mrs O'Leary's Cow started the Chicago Fire is Anti-Irish racist claptrap.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Good times on Michigan Avenue. Yippies nominate Pigasus as their candidate. Inside the convention, Dan Rather gets punched in the stomach by Chicago's finest.
 
moresugar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chicago: where the weak are killed and eaten.

/ Our river runs backwards
// Your argument is invalid
 
Hoopy Frood
'' 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Dear Subs,

The myth that Mrs O'Leary's Cow started the Chicago Fire is Anti-Irish racist claptrap.


It's anti-Irish racism to blame it on a cow instead of Peg Leg Sullivan?
 
Turnip_the_radio
'' 1 hour ago  

sirrerun: [Fark user image 850x478]

Still a long way to go to catch up to Boston, though.


Uhhhgh, my parents used to love telling me that I was conceived to Chicago--whatever that blue album was. I never wanted to listen to it. They just loved telling me that. Dicks.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

Turnip_the_radio: sirrerun: [Fark user image 850x478]

Still a long way to go to catch up to Boston, though.

Uhhhgh, my parents used to love telling me that I was conceived to Chicago--whatever that blue album was. I never wanted to listen to it. They just loved telling me that. Dicks.


Quit whining, could have been worse could of been the Eagles
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s3.reutersmedia.netView Full Size
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
In 1999 Ric Burns did this long history on New York City on PBS. A few years later there was a shorter history of Chicago that felt like an also-ran. Watching it, I had the impression was simply a more corrupt version of NYC.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We still have our founding pothole.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Plus with global warming, Chicago may actually be habitable year round twenty years from now.  Things are looking up.
 
Fourstring
'' 55 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Plus with global warming, Chicago may actually be habitable year round twenty years from now.  Things are looking up.


I was at a conference today where an economist tried to make that exact point.
 
NINEv2
'' 52 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Celebrating with Italian beef(juicy and hot)


Add sweet peppers and a shot of malort and I'm down.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Big_Doofus
'' 50 minutes ago  

NINEv2: drjekel_mrhyde: Celebrating with Italian beef(juicy and hot)

Add sweet peppers and a shot of malort and I'm down.
[Fark user image image 320x320]


Wow. Malort is the nastiest stuff you will ever drink.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
'' 49 minutes ago  

Trocadero: [s3.reutersmedia.net image 455x780]


fark the Cubs

/Go Sox
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
'' 48 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Plus with global warming, Chicago may actually be habitable year round twenty years from now.  Things are looking up.


Pretty much. But I think we have more interesting architecture than NY
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My great grandfather emigrated from Germany (after about 4 years in Denmark) and lived in Chicago from 1866-70. He was a bricklayer and earned enough in those 4 years to buy a farm in SW Wisconsin. One year after moving, much of his brickwork was destroyed in the fire.

The main problem with Chicago was that it was growing so fast that a large number of the buildings only had a facade of bricks, the rest of the building was wood.which went up in flames. If most of the building was brick instead, the fire wouldn't have been as devastating.

Interesting fact: William Ogden, who was a mover and shaker and the first mayor of Chicago, earned a lot of his money from his timber stand and lumber company in Wisconsin. Unfortunately, this was in Peshtigo which burned on the same day as the Great Chicago Fire so he got hit with a double whammy.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
To Chicago, salute.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
'' 47 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Celebrating with Italian beef(juicy and hot)


My man. You order beefs the right way.
 
NINEv2
'' 46 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: NINEv2: drjekel_mrhyde: Celebrating with Italian beef(juicy and hot)

Add sweet peppers and a shot of malort and I'm down.
[Fark user image image 320x320]

Wow. Malort is the nastiest stuff you will ever drink.


They know it too. Their marketing slogans are hilarious.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/missing: Malort - kick your mouth in the balls
//tastes like being picked on in the fifth grade
///its actually drinkable
 
Billy Liar
'' 44 minutes ago  

moresugar: Chicago: where the weak are killed and eaten.


The motto of the stockyards.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
'' 41 minutes ago  

NINEv2: Big_Doofus: NINEv2: drjekel_mrhyde: Celebrating with Italian beef(juicy and hot)

Add sweet peppers and a shot of malort and I'm down.
[Fark user image image 320x320]

Wow. Malort is the nastiest stuff you will ever drink.

They know it too. Their marketing slogans are hilarious.
[Fark user image image 425x530]
/missing: Malort - kick your mouth in the balls
//tastes like being picked on in the fifth grade
///its actually drinkable


Malot isn't that farking bad. I can take a shot or 2 of it no problem.
 
germ78
'' 39 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: NINEv2: drjekel_mrhyde: Celebrating with Italian beef(juicy and hot)

Add sweet peppers and a shot of malort and I'm down.
[Fark user image image 320x320]

Wow. Malort is the nastiest Most Chicagoest stuff you will ever drink.

/FTFY
//HBD you stinky onion


/FTFY
//HBD you stinky onion
 
wildcardjack
'' 38 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Turnip_the_radio: sirrerun: [Fark user image 850x478]

Still a long way to go to catch up to Boston, though.

Uhhhgh, my parents used to love telling me that I was conceived to Chicago--whatever that blue album was. I never wanted to listen to it. They just loved telling me that. Dicks.

Quit whining, could have been worse could of been the Eagles


False! No man can maintain an erection while The Eagles are playing.
 
phishrace
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Chicago is where all the pinball machines come from, so they got that going for them. Also, I hear the parades are excellent there.

redhookfilms.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
NINEv2
'' 3 minutes ago  

germ78: Big_Doofus: NINEv2: drjekel_mrhyde: Celebrating with Italian beef(juicy and hot)

Add sweet peppers and a shot of malort and I'm down.
[Fark user image image 320x320]

Wow. Malort is the nastiest Most Chicagoest stuff you will ever drink.

/FTFY
//HBD you stinky onion


Threadjack: Oh snap, almost forgot. One of my roommates also worked at uLiq in '02. John.... something... fark I dont remember his last name. Hung out with Tuesday too.
 
odinsposse
'' 2 minutes ago  

NINEv2: Big_Doofus: NINEv2: drjekel_mrhyde: Celebrating with Italian beef(juicy and hot)

Add sweet peppers and a shot of malort and I'm down.
[Fark user image image 320x320]

Wow. Malort is the nastiest stuff you will ever drink.

They know it too. Their marketing slogans are hilarious.
[Fark user image image 425x530]
/missing: Malort - kick your mouth in the balls
//tastes like being picked on in the fifth grade
///its actually drinkable


Also: Malort, because these pants won't shiat themselves.
 
