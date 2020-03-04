 Skip to content
(Fox5 DC)   🎶 Spider-Man, Spider-Man, 🎶 does whatever a spi -- whoa, whoa, put that away   (fox5dc.com) divider line
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'll bet he at least knows how to shot web.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

xanadian: I'll bet he at least knows how to shot web.


I don't think that's web he "shot".
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Driving a car, rolled down a window and 'exposed himself'.. he must be very limber.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"My spidey-sense is tingling! No, wait, that's just my wiener."
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gollie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Brawndo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BooksontheBrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I don't know how to put this delicately. This spider has left our sweet Earth with his flag all the way up the pole. He has kicked the bucket while pitching a tent. He's pushing up daisies at full salute. He gave up the ghost to a standing ovation. /1 Thread here

Fark user imageView Full Size

- She's got Legs (@gotlegsmacro) January 30, 2020 ">
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's an unfriendly neighborhood Spiderman.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Peter Puller
 
