(Daily Mail) "Le scuole hanno chiuso per timori di coronavirus"
22
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We enact a kissing ban!

Schools must then close!

(Um, what?)
 
tommyl66
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's all geek to me...
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

beezeltown: We enact a kissing ban!

Schools must then close!

(Um, what?)


You've never been to Italy I take it.
You might as well have asked them to stop gesturing while they talk.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: beezeltown: We enact a kissing ban!

Schools must then close!

(Um, what?)

You've never been to Italy I take it.
You might as well have asked them to stop gesturing while they talk.


Oh, I've been to Italy. Hand on wallet is my greatest advice in that country.

TFA crams kissing ban together with school closures. My (apparently poor) joke juxtaposed kissing with schools being in session. I'll try harder, next time.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Coronavirus. Beva!
 
zang
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Dangerous_sociopath: beezeltown: We enact a kissing ban!

Schools must then close!

(Um, what?)

You've never been to Italy I take it.
You might as well have asked them to stop gesturing while they talk.

Oh, I've been to Italy. Hand on wallet is my greatest advice in that country.

TFA crams kissing ban together with school closures. My (apparently poor) joke juxtaposed kissing with schools being in session. I'll try harder, next time.


Selfie stick?
Selfie stick?
Selfie stick?
Selfie stick?

(My main memory of Rome in about 2016.)
 
lolmao500
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I dont know if people use a lot of physical cash in Italy... but the virus stays alive on surfaces for 6h+ .. if someone sick goes to the local 7/11, pays with cash, the cashier becomes infected, then gives the infected money back to another customer, boom, another infection.

Yeah that'll be nice.

Or even if they pay with their credit card... they touch the credit card machine with their infected hands... how many people are gonna get infected with that?

A virus spreading 3 times as much as the flu is insanely hard to containt if not impossible.
 
delta_pwnd [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And there goes my booked trip to see fiancee in Naples in a couple weeks.
Am not scared of what this virus might do to me, yet. I'm not immunocompromised. But getting quarantined there or on return would be catastrophic for my work.
Now I'm wondering about getting him here to see me instead. Bet our border would turn him right around. One because he's darker skinned from southern Italy. And coming to steal our jobs despite being almost 60yo. 2. COVID

Hey subby.. thanks for the headline. My language studies are paying off.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lolmao500: I dont know if people use a lot of physical cash in Italy... but the virus stays alive on surfaces for 6h+ .. if someone sick goes to the local 7/11, pays with cash, the cashier becomes infected, then gives the infected money back to another customer, boom, another infection.


I only pay with ass pennies.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: lolmao500: I dont know if people use a lot of physical cash in Italy... but the virus stays alive on surfaces for 6h+ .. if someone sick goes to the local 7/11, pays with cash, the cashier becomes infected, then gives the infected money back to another customer, boom, another infection.

I only pay with ass pennies.


I only pay with 1$ bills that went through a stripper ass crack so I'm safe
 
Harlee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
HOLY FARKING SHIAT. My adblocker shows 378 (52%) blocked "requests" (i,e,: ads) on that page. That is the most I have ever seen, anywhere. Also, it seems that the Daily Fail has now started trying to erect a adblocker-wall. I killed it with three "zaps" from my ad blocker, though.

Hey, Fark mods? Can we now consign the Daily Fail to the same oblivion that WSJ pages have? Or at least run it through Outline.com?

Or has their check cleared?
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

zang: beezeltown: Dangerous_sociopath: beezeltown: We enact a kissing ban!

Schools must then close!

(Um, what?)

You've never been to Italy I take it.
You might as well have asked them to stop gesturing while they talk.

Oh, I've been to Italy. Hand on wallet is my greatest advice in that country.

TFA crams kissing ban together with school closures. My (apparently poor) joke juxtaposed kissing with schools being in session. I'll try harder, next time.

Selfie stick?
Selfie stick?
Selfie stick?
Selfie stick?

(My main memory of Rome in about 2016.)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
manhole
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

zang: beezeltown: Dangerous_sociopath: beezeltown: We enact a kissing ban!

Schools must then close!

(Um, what?)

You've never been to Italy I take it.
You might as well have asked them to stop gesturing while they talk.

Oh, I've been to Italy. Hand on wallet is my greatest advice in that country.

TFA crams kissing ban together with school closures. My (apparently poor) joke juxtaposed kissing with schools being in session. I'll try harder, next time.

Selfie stick?
Selfie stick?
Selfie stick?
Selfie stick?

(My main memory of Rome in about 2016.)


Add:
Umbrella?
Umbrella?
Umbrella?
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Italy bans kissing, Ass grabbing tourists still ok, I guess.
 
Harlee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lolmao500: I dont know if people use a lot of physical cash in Italy... but the virus stays alive on surfaces for 6h+ .. if someone sick goes to the local 7/11, pays with cash, the cashier becomes infected, then gives the infected money back to another customer, boom, another infection.

Yeah that'll be nice.

Or even if they pay with their credit card... they touch the credit card machine with their infected hands... how many people are gonna get infected with that?

A virus spreading 3 times as much as the flu is insanely hard to containt if not impossible.


Take the bus? Use a pass or a Disabled card that must be "swiped" through a slot on the fare machine? Guess what the sterility factor of that slot is. Alternative: show the pass/card to the driver and have them manually enter it by pushing one farking button on their console. Difficulty: some bus drivers are assholes and refuse to do that. Solution: swipe and then cover in hand sanitizer (let air dry).

I don't have a car and take the bus everywhere. You damn well better believe that I'm N-95ed and gloved at all times. (Public transit is a main vector for the virus.)
 
Harlee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: lolmao500: I dont know if people use a lot of physical cash in Italy... but the virus stays alive on surfaces for 6h+ .. if someone sick goes to the local 7/11, pays with cash, the cashier becomes infected, then gives the infected money back to another customer, boom, another infection.

I only pay with ass pennies.


Name checks out.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Breaker Breaker: Italy bans kissing, Ass grabbing tourists still ok, I guess.


forgifs.comView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Dangerous_sociopath: beezeltown: We enact a kissing ban!

Schools must then close!

(Um, what?)

You've never been to Italy I take it.
You might as well have asked them to stop gesturing while they talk.

Oh, I've been to Italy. Hand on wallet is my greatest advice in that country.

TFA crams kissing ban together with school closures. My (apparently poor) joke juxtaposed kissing with schools being in session. I'll try harder, next time.


Your joke was better than mine. I should have added more stereotype.

But it brings up an interesting question, how will all this affect cultures that routinely kiss on the cheek as a standard greeting? Have they already stopped this or is it possible they have inherently better immune systems because of it?
 
delta_pwnd [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lolmao500: I dont know if people use a lot of physical cash in Italy... but the virus stays alive on surfaces for 6h+ .. if someone sick goes to the local 7/11, pays with cash, the cashier becomes infected, then gives the infected money back to another customer, boom, another infection.

Yeah that'll be nice.

Or even if they pay with their credit card... they touch the credit card machine with their infected hands... how many people are gonna get infected with that?

A virus spreading 3 times as much as the flu is insanely hard to containt if not impossible.


Cash is King in Italy. To avoid taxes. Just this year the gov offered subsidized incentive to begin to change that.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wash your hands to avoid getting sick... meanwhile in the streets of india...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: beezeltown: Dangerous_sociopath: beezeltown: We enact a kissing ban!

Schools must then close!

(Um, what?)

You've never been to Italy I take it.
You might as well have asked them to stop gesturing while they talk.

Oh, I've been to Italy. Hand on wallet is my greatest advice in that country.

TFA crams kissing ban together with school closures. My (apparently poor) joke juxtaposed kissing with schools being in session. I'll try harder, next time.

Your joke was better than mine. I should have added more stereotype.

But it brings up an interesting question, how will all this affect cultures that routinely kiss on the cheek as a standard greeting? Have they already stopped this or is it possible they have inherently better immune systems because of it?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
