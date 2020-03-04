 Skip to content
(ABC 17 Columbia)   Vader chosen to lead Jefferson City Catholic Schools, finds your lack of faith disturbing   (abc17news.com)
362 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Mar 2020 at 10:35 PM



dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bishop W. Shawn McKnight has tapped Dr. Erin Vader to serve as the superintendent of schools for the diocese.

Er, invade her?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Worst family reunion ever

Erin:  Hey Darth.  Still with the dark side, I see
Darth:  yeah.  Yeah.  And look at ms goody two shoes.  (under his breath) Cat licker
Erin:  What's that guy-who-gains-everything-in-life-but-l​oses-it-in-death?
Darth:  Let me know when you're ready to leave.  My Star Destroyer has you blocked in.  In fact, my Star Destroyer has everyone blocked in.
Erin:  Sounds like someone is compensating.
 
fat_free
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Pray she doesn't alter it any further.
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I was on the fence about his subjugating entire star systems and destroying planets with the Death Star but until now I never thought he was going around outer space sucking little kids' dicks.
 
Ktonos
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh yeah, it's...

Fark user imageView Full Size


...with soundtrack by:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If she was ever a teacher, I hope her students called her Darth Grader.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


From the family album when they were both young:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Now their failure is complete.
 
goatharper
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"to ensure our students are equipped to be the next generation of Catholic innovators, community builders and holy men and women"

So women can be priests now?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros: If she was ever a teacher, I hope her students called her Darth Grader.


Maybe she was sales, and they called her Darth Trader.
 
Insain2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I know it ain't "Lord Vader" but my gif wouldn't load........😟

Wonder if she'd come to school dressed like him.....???
 
never trust a bunny [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Report