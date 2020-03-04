 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New York Daily News)   You're an eight year old kid who wins a raffle at a youth hockey tournament. Do you get to take home: A) a hockey stick, B) your favorite NHL player's autograph, C) a lid, some THC-laced chocolate, and a bong   (nydailynews.com) divider line
31
    More: Facepalm, Family, prize package, boy's grandfather, big setup, Prize, Winners, raffle tickets, Dawson's Creek  
•       •       •

838 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Mar 2020 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In Murica it would have been an AR-15
 
misanthropicsob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dad: "I condemn the prize of marijuana chocolate at a youth rally."

Raffle: "You can not take home the prize."

Dad: "Well, of course I'm taking the pot with me. Are you high? Unfortunately, my kid will be so disappointed when I eat all the chocolate in front of him."
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Approves.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not appropriate, this isn't basketball.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:

"My grandson thought he won a great prize," Redl said. "'Dad, I won chocolate!' 'No, son, there's bad drugs in the chocolate.' How do you explain that to a kid?"

The same way you explain to him that he's not allowed to drink beer or smoke cigarettes - there are some things that are okay for adults but not for kids to do. You can't drink alcohol or smoke pot because your brain is still developing. When you're an adult, you can because your brain is formed and you're going to be doing less damage to it. Now run and grab me a beer.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, you'rean eight-year-old kid......
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'"The raffle winner was told the basket contained cannabis products and was given the option of not accepting the prize," the Dawson Creek Minor Hockey Association said in a statement. "The winner chose to take the prize, their identification was checked to ensure they were of legal age (19+), and the donor then delivered the basket to the winners."

The legal age of consumption in Canada is 19.

Redl, who was a police officer for 32 years, was not satisfied with the association's explanation.'

Senile, lying, or a little of both?
 
Ronin Around
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what is an 8 year old going to do with 3 joints?
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't a cash raffle be easier?

He could use the cash to buy THC laced chocolate and a bong behind the arena after the game.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

misanthropicsob: Dad: "I condemn the prize of marijuana chocolate at a youth rally."

Raffle: "You can not take home the prize."

Dad: "Well, of course I'm taking the pot with me. Are you high? Unfortunately, my kid will be so disappointed when I eat all the chocolate in front of him."


Is it really that tough for the dad to stop off at the local Mac's and buy the kid a few Coffee Crisps, a pack of Smarties (the weird Canadian kind with chocolate), some Malteasers, and a bar of Cadsbury?
 
PlusCestLaMeme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: '"The raffle winner was told the basket contained cannabis products and was given the option of not accepting the prize," the Dawson Creek Minor Hockey Association said in a statement. "The winner chose to take the prize, their identification was checked to ensure they were of legal age (19+), and the donor then delivered the basket to the winners."

The legal age of consumption in Canada is 19.

Redl, who was a police officer for 32 years, was not satisfied with the association's explanation.'

Senile, lying, or a little of both?


That confused me too when I read it. But Redl is the grandfather. His grandson won the raffle, and his son took home the prize.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hero tag, c'mon
 
misanthropicsob [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

meanmutton: misanthropicsob: Dad: "I condemn the prize of marijuana chocolate at a youth rally."

Raffle: "You can not take home the prize."

Dad: "Well, of course I'm taking the pot with me. Are you high? Unfortunately, my kid will be so disappointed when I eat all the chocolate in front of him."

Is it really that tough for the dad to stop off at the local Mac's and buy the kid a few Coffee Crisps, a pack of Smarties (the weird Canadian kind with chocolate), some Malteasers, and a bar of Cadsbury?


To be fair, forbidden prize chocolate that you won is probably the most tempting of all chocolate.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Ronin Around: what is an 8 year old going to do with 3 joints?


Be popular
 
Mega Steve [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: No, you'rean urine eight-year-old kid......



Teehee
 
Flakeloaf
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
However, the Dawson Creek Minor Hockey Association said in a statement provided to CTVNews.ca that the prize was clearly marked as for adults, and that the cannabis was never out in the open where kids were.

"Amongst a number of prizes donated was a basket of cannabis products," they wrote. "The products did not appear on the donation table, only a photo and list of the items contained in the basket.

Okay, so listing said cannabis, and that it contained a lighter, and that the gift pack wasn't for adults. A third-grader should can read well enough to realize this isn't something he should have, but so can the adults who put it out there anyway. What did they think was going to happen?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

akya: Wouldn't a cash raffle be easier?

He could use the cash to buy THC laced chocolate and a bong behind the arena after the game.


Is this a euphemism for something sexual?
 
Flakeloaf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Flakeloaf: A third-grader should can read


hey guys guess who's repeating third grade
 
Crazy Megyn
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"There is no place for drugs at a child's hockey tournament"

Check out a Youth Football Game in South Florida some time...
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ronin Around: what is an 8 year old going to do with 3 joints?


Breakfast, lunch, and dinner, my dude.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
D) A clockwork Pierre McGuire.
 
Magnus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

meanmutton: FTFA:

"My grandson thought he won a great prize," Redl said. "'Dad, I won chocolate!' 'No, son, there's bad drugs in the chocolate.' How do you explain that to a kid?"

The same way you explain to him that he's not allowed to drink beer or smoke cigarettes - there are some things that are okay for adults but not for kids to do. You can't drink alcohol or smoke pot because your brain is still developing. When you're an adult, you can because your brain is formed and you're going to be doing less damage to it. Now run and grab me a beer.


"That hypocrite smokes two packs a day!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Grandfather's outrage over the bottles of wine and beer donated by the local beer & wine store as prizes interestingly absent.
 
Magnus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

meanmutton: misanthropicsob: Dad: "I condemn the prize of marijuana chocolate at a youth rally."

Raffle: "You can not take home the prize."

Dad: "Well, of course I'm taking the pot with me. Are you high? Unfortunately, my kid will be so disappointed when I eat all the chocolate in front of him."

Is it really that tough for the dad to stop off at the local Mac's and buy the kid a few Coffee Crisps, a pack of Smarties (the weird Canadian kind with chocolate), some Malteasers, and a bar of Cadsbury?


Almost as easy as just not giving the pot bouquet for a prize in a raffle for youth hockey.  It's like solutions are everywhere.
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"There is no place for drugs at a child's hockey tournament," he said.

What the fark is this once great country coming to? When I was a lad the hockey dads got drunk and had fiostfights in the parking lot at kids hockey tournaments.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'd choose Karen Pelly and a '70s table hockey game
cornergas.comView Full Size
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Magnus: meanmutton: misanthropicsob: Dad: "I condemn the prize of marijuana chocolate at a youth rally."

Raffle: "You can not take home the prize."

Dad: "Well, of course I'm taking the pot with me. Are you high? Unfortunately, my kid will be so disappointed when I eat all the chocolate in front of him."

Is it really that tough for the dad to stop off at the local Mac's and buy the kid a few Coffee Crisps, a pack of Smarties (the weird Canadian kind with chocolate), some Malteasers, and a bar of Cadsbury?

Almost as easy as just not giving the pot bouquet for a prize in a raffle for youth hockey.  It's like solutions are everywhere.


How dare they offer prizes that people might actually want to win? I demand that prizes be crochet hats made with the women's auxiliary booster like we did in the roaring 20s!
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

meanmutton: misanthropicsob: Dad: "I condemn the prize of marijuana chocolate at a youth rally."

Raffle: "You can not take home the prize."

Dad: "Well, of course I'm taking the pot with me. Are you high? Unfortunately, my kid will be so disappointed when I eat all the chocolate in front of him."

Is it really that tough for the dad to stop off at the local Mac's and buy the kid a few Coffee Crisps, a pack of Smarties (the weird Canadian kind with chocolate), some Malteasers, and a bar of Cadsbury?


exactly. I just thought the same thing. If it was me and that happened to my theoretical kid, I'd explain it to him, then say "Why don't we stop by Walmart/Target and you can pick out some stuff." Then let him get some stuff of equal value. He's happy and problem solved.
 
OldJames
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
tirob [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well, at least the kid wouldn't have died if he'd eaten the chocolate.  Did you ever think about that, prohibitionists?  Did you?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Usually the prize is a whole bunch of booze. This is similar.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.