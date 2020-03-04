 Skip to content
(Yahoo) Subby can see news outlets haven't played "Knifey-Toilet Papery" before
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It's a respiratory illness, not a Taco Bell grand opening! Can't you pull a knife in the Clorox aisle like a civilized person?
 
puffy999
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
POOP KNIFE THREAD
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And stay outta the woolsworth.
 
JolobinSmokin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

What_Would_Jimi_Do: And stay outta the woolsworth.


That's a bonafide thing to say.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

What_Would_Jimi_Do: And stay outta the woolsworth.


I'm my mind, that's the bigger news... Woolworths still exists?

Must be different from the American version?
 
AbuHashish [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's Australia. I thought they wiped with a big arse knife.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: What_Would_Jimi_Do: And stay outta the woolsworth.

I'm my mind, that's the bigger news... Woolworths still exists?

Must be different from the American version?


They still exist in Australia, but they aren't actually affiliated with the original Woolworth company.  The original company never trademarked the name in Australia, so they took the name to capitalize on the brand awareness.
 
