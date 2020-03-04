 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   US Navy warns China after its navy fires a military-grade laser at one of our aircraft, 'you don't want to play laser tag with us'. We know how to 'pew pew pew' like no one else   (businessinsider.com) divider line
    More: Followup, United States Navy, US Navy, military-grade laser, United States Department of Defense, US aircraft, Chinese military, weapons-grade laser, US Pacific Fleet  
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they chargin' their laser?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all fun and games until we sink half their fleet in 10 minutes.

/Obama absolutely got that one right by moving focus to the Pacific theater.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A military grade laser can be distinguished from a civilian grade laser by the amount of dollars that were added to it.  And I doubt that the Chinese added any to theirs.

I bet the Chinese also looked at them funny while they were doing it too.  Damn you, Chinese Military!  Damn you to hell!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: It's all fun and games until we sink half their fleet in 10 minutes.


And that's the moment we realize that the Chinese fleet's main purpose was to protect US cargo shipments from Asian pirates.  We won't need to do that since China, the world's #1 exporter, will be closed for business to America.  Wouldn't that be fun?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The Chinese were testing how well we could detect their lasers. I suppose the planes evasive maneuvers would have gave it away, but should we really be telling them our capabilities?
 
knbwhite
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: It's all fun and games until we sink half their fleet in 10 minutes.

/Obama absolutely got that one right by moving focus to the Pacific theater.


I agree, but it doesn't seem like it was a tough decision.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: China, the world's #1 exporter, will be closed for business to America.  Wouldn't that be fun?


It should have been done decades ago, after Tiananmen Square.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: A military grade laser can be distinguished from a civilian grade laser by the amount of dollars that were added to it.  And I doubt that the Chinese added any to theirs.

I bet the Chinese also looked at them funny while they were doing it too.  Damn you, Chinese Military!  Damn you to hell!


The Chinese lasers can be distinguished from other military lasers by their high sodium content, delicious orange glaze, and the inclusion of a fortune cookie.

Fortune on cookie:

"Send more stimulated emissions"
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"In response, the Navy issued a warning on Instagram: "You don't want to play laser tag with us.""

Really?
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

knbwhite: NewportBarGuy: It's all fun and games until we sink half their fleet in 10 minutes.

/Obama absolutely got that one right by moving focus to the Pacific theater.

I agree, but it doesn't seem like it was a tough decision.


It wasn't just focus, it was a monumental  financial and logistical challenge to shift significant military assets permanently to the Pacific
 
Insain2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Opps....say the Chinese we were bla, bla, blaing.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Marcus Aurelius: A military grade laser can be distinguished from a civilian grade laser by the amount of dollars that were added to it.  And I doubt that the Chinese added any to theirs.

I bet the Chinese also looked at them funny while they were doing it too.  Damn you, Chinese Military!  Damn you to hell!

The Chinese lasers can be distinguished from other military lasers by their high sodium content, delicious orange glaze, and the inclusion of a fortune cookie.

Fortune on cookie:

"Send more stimulated emissions"


*sigh*
So are we, or are we NOT doing phrasing?
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "In response, the Navy issued a warning on Instagram: "You don't want to play laser tag with us.""

Really?
[i.kym-cdn.com image 600x337]


That little ray gun emoji is how you know they mean business
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "In response, the Navy issued a warning on Instagram: "You don't want to play laser tag with us.""

Really?
[i.kym-cdn.com image 600x337]


They would have responded on Twitter, but the CCP blocks that at the firewall.
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Maybe if they save their renminbi they can one day afford a decent carrier.

Till then enjoy playing with your laser pointers.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: The Chinese were testing how well we could detect their lasers. I suppose the planes evasive maneuvers would have gave it away, but should we really be telling them our capabilities?


Out maneuver a laser?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: NewportBarGuy: It's all fun and games until we sink half their fleet in 10 minutes.

And that's the moment we realize that the Chinese fleet's main purpose was to protect US cargo shipments from Asian pirates.  We won't need to do that since China, the world's #1 exporter, will be closed for business to America.  Wouldn't that be fun?


You mean the chinese fleet main purpose is to use it to try to sink US ships by putting missiles/torpedoes on civilians ships and acting like the US is attacking every civilian ship in the pacific right?

Cause you know they gonna put missiles on a bunch of fishing boats and container boats and do surprise attacks if it comes down to it.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: [Fark user image 454x948]


You need to update that and replace the munitions with Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
 
Killer Cars
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Boo_Guy: "In response, the Navy issued a warning on Instagram: "You don't want to play laser tag with us.""

Really?
[i.kym-cdn.com image 600x337]

They would have responded on Twitter, but the CCP blocks that at the firewall.


The US Navy (and all military branches) should at least setup their own Weibo accounts and talk sh*t with China that way; you know, on a platform that Chinese citizens can actually access without VPN.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Cdr.Murdock: Marcus Aurelius: A military grade laser can be distinguished from a civilian grade laser by the amount of dollars that were added to it.  And I doubt that the Chinese added any to theirs.

I bet the Chinese also looked at them funny while they were doing it too.  Damn you, Chinese Military!  Damn you to hell!

The Chinese lasers can be distinguished from other military lasers by their high sodium content, delicious orange glaze, and the inclusion of a fortune cookie.

Fortune on cookie:

"Send more stimulated emissions"

*sigh*
So are we, or are we NOT doing phrasing?


Dunno, but I'm leaning towards the Orange Chicken for lunch now.  Chinese food place down the street from the office is really good for a hole in the wall in a strip mall in Delaware.

I usually get the Sweet & Sour, but would like a little something spicy today.  I prefer the noodles to the rice.  The rice doesn't agree with me.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Cause you know they gonna put missiles on a bunch of fishing boats and container boats and do surprise attacks if it comes down to it.


Isn't that the best way to attack a superior opponent?  When they're not looking?  I have always found it the best way.  I know, I know, anecdotal evidence and all that.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: It's all fun and games until we sink half their fleet in 10 minutes.

/Obama absolutely got that one right by moving focus to the Pacific theater.


Relax, nobody is going to start the third world war over a minor incident. Especially the US, which is scared shiatless by anyone who can at least theoretically hit them with a nuke.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Eli WhiskeyDik: [Fark user image 454x948]

You need to update that and replace the munitions with Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.


Heh.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

pup.socket: NewportBarGuy: It's all fun and games until we sink half their fleet in 10 minutes.

/Obama absolutely got that one right by moving focus to the Pacific theater.

Relax, nobody is going to start the third world war over a minor incident. Especially the US, which is scared shiatless by anyone who can at least theoretically hit them with a nuke.


In that scenario I would prefer scared shiatless to stupidly apathetic, but more likely you are mistaking risk aversion with risk mitigation
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just ask Cobra Commander and Destro what happens when you underestimate the power of an American GI with a laser gun.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What exactly are we threatening to do?  Obviously we are not going to do anything that would constitute an act of war.  Are we saying we are going to do something reckless and irresponsible back to them?  Yeah, that will show them!
 
genner
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"In response, the Navy issued a warning on Instagram: "You don't want to play laser tag with us.""

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JAYoung
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Little do the Chinese know that we've developed the best mirrors the world has ever seen.
 
Harlee
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: A military grade laser can be distinguished from a civilian grade laser by the amount of dollars that were added to it.  And I doubt that the Chinese added any to theirs.

I bet the Chinese also looked at them funny while they were doing it too.  Damn you, Chinese Military!  Damn you to hell!


Ayup. I'm totally sure about this as well. I mean, history has never had any examples whatsoever of a weak military power sneaking one over on a dominate military power. Once you are in driver's seat you are there forever. Besides, everyone knows that the Chinese are funny little yellow people without any REAL science or technology. I mean really: do any of them even have any college or post-grad experience? I mean, its not like they landed a probe on the moon or something. There's an old saying I'm trying to remember. Something about pride and falling, but I don't remember exactly. Pretty sure we can safely ignore this.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, someone wanna learn a hard lesson.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: big pig peaches: The Chinese were testing how well we could detect their lasers. I suppose the planes evasive maneuvers would have gave it away, but should we really be telling them our capabilities?

Out maneuver a laser?


Lasers still go in a strait line and have an effective  range.
 
Harlee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: The Chinese were testing how well we could detect their lasers. I suppose the planes evasive maneuvers would have gave it away, but should we really be telling them our capabilities?


Smarted.

This is a first.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: big pig peaches: The Chinese were testing how well we could detect their lasers. I suppose the planes evasive maneuvers would have gave it away, but should we really be telling them our capabilities?

Out maneuver a laser?


They're really fast but they don't turn well at all
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Lasers still go in a strait line and have an effective  range.


They also have to track the target to actually damage anything. Very few lasers exist that can damage an aircraft instantaneously. The ones that can are as large as a battleship and all but consume themselves in the process.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: you are mistaking


Call it what you will, but I don't think there is an example from the past 100 year when the US has shot at someone who could shoot back at the mainland.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
When someone shoots a laser at me I shoot an ER PPC back at them hoping for double sixes on location roll.
 
Harlee
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: lolmao500: Cause you know they gonna put missiles on a bunch of fishing boats and container boats and do surprise attacks if it comes down to it.

Isn't that the best way to attack a superior opponent?  When they're not looking?  I have always found it the best way.  I know, I know, anecdotal evidence and all that.


Just make sure that your primary target, the aircraft carriers, are in port.
 
starsrift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Don't worry, China. Just get President Xi to call Donnie and flatter him for 10 minutes, then ask for an apology from the US Navy and Donny needs to betray someone to them. Taiwan, maybe.
 
Harlee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

pup.socket: NewportBarGuy: It's all fun and games until we sink half their fleet in 10 minutes.

/Obama absolutely got that one right by moving focus to the Pacific theater.

Relax, nobody is going to start the third world war over a minor incident. Especially the US, which is scared shiatless by anyone who can at least theoretically hit them with a nuke.


Franz Ferdinand would like a word....
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: And that's the moment we realize that the Chinese fleet's main purpose was to protect US cargo shipments from Asian pirates.


Come again?
 
pup.socket
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Harlee:

Franz Ferdinand would like a word....

Wait, how old was Allen Dulles in 1914?
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

pup.socket: johnny_vegas: you are mistaking

Call it what you will, but I don't think there is an example from the past 100 year when the US has shot at someone who could shoot back at the mainland.


Wait you think that's bad???  one of the primary missions of the military is deterrence
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Cause you know they gonna put missiles on a bunch of fishing boats and container boats and do surprise attacks if it comes down to it.


If you arm a commercial tanker for surprise attack purposes, your flagged shipping will never again be received by foreign ports.
 
OldJames
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I thought we played BRRRRRT BRRRRRT BRRRRRT instead of pew pew pew
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: The Chinese were testing how well we could detect their lasers.


...
it's a light. You detect it the same way you detect any light.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Wait you think that's bad???


It would have been great if the US has not started a bunch of wars in the process of deterring.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

pup.socket: johnny_vegas: you are mistaking

Call it what you will, but I don't think there is an example from the past 100 year when the US has shot at someone who could shoot back at the mainland.


Japan hit the mainland during WWII.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

pup.socket: johnny_vegas: Wait you think that's bad???

It would have been great if the US has not started a bunch of wars in the process of deterring.


Which ones?

\We did join a ton of wars already in progress.
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: big pig peaches: Lasers still go in a strait line and have an effective  range.

They also have to track the target to actually damage anything. Very few lasers exist that can damage an aircraft instantaneously. The ones that can are as large as a battleship and all but consume themselves in the process.


What do you think a secret phase-conjugate tracking system is for?
 
Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


