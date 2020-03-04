 Skip to content
(The Drive)   I'm not saying that mystery objects have simultaneously emerged from hangers again at a secretive Air Force base in Nevada, but they've emerged again   (thedrive.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, if a civilian satellite can see them then they probably don't give a fark about it.  It's not like they don't perfectly know when that satellite is overhead.  Secondly, they're probably just moving the damn things out of the way so they can clean and buff the hanger floor.

Source - when I was younger, I used open storage igloos with high security assets all the damn time.  Our control, which spent most of its time goofing off, especially on mid-shift, would *always* know when certain satellites were overhead and that information came down *quickly*.  Also, it's not uncommon to move an asset/aircraft/whatever to the edge of the hanger to where it is poking out the door - the purpose is almost always to clean the bay/hanger/igloo.  Why just poke it out the door a little?  So you're still in range of the grounding bar/point and it's still considered *in* the hanger for various reasons.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. Squares poking out a building.

Where are the Pulitzer committee...
 
toddism [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had no idea what I was looking at so I closed that tab and went to pronhub instead.
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
hangers?

sounds like Clothes Encounters...
 
foo monkey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

toddism: I had no idea what I was looking at so I closed that tab and went to pronhub instead.


Balls deep state.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ah, yes... aliens.

Riiiiiiiiight.

X Doubt
 
bobthenewsman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I recall hearing how some of the F-117 Stealth Fighters were being re-activated, for use in radar imaging trials... to practice finding Russian and Chinese stealth planes.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

bobthenewsman: I recall hearing how some of the F-117 Stealth Fighters were being re-activated, for use in radar imaging trials... to practice finding Russian and Chinese stealth planes.


The Drive has written about that several times.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I see a sailboat
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

toddism: I had no idea what I was looking at so I closed that tab and went to pronhub instead.


ditto
 
amindtat
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
NotRussianSpy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Those are balls....
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
360° TOUR OF THE HANGAR

Inside the Hangar One Vodka distillery in 360 degrees
Youtube Guu8rhy3qzs
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
well Wednesday is garbage pick up day there, so....
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
made you look
 
ypsifly
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Its a streetlight.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Does anyone really believe that the Air Force still uses Area 51 for anything but an elaborate decoy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What are we supposed to be looking at? What is that arrow pointing to?
Is it those white squares lined up? I don't see anything "weird" or any of the shadows the say are there.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Once in a while they take the base Bouncy Castles outside to air them out in the sunlight. Ain't no thang.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They're probably just pallets of body bags being prepped for the culling. Nothing to concern yourselves with.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The last time my mystery objects were poking out, I was detained and charged.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: What are we supposed to be looking at? What is that arrow pointing to?
Is it those white squares lined up? I don't see anything "weird" or any of the shadows the say are there.


You have to be able to interpret shadows in pics like that


img.memey.comView Full Size
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Hachitori: Does anyone really believe that the Air Force still uses Area 51 for anything but an elaborate decoy?

[Fark user image 600x401]


Yes. It's still an important testing facility for Air Force prototypes. Nothing is truly secret. I'd bet money that Russia and China know where all our "secret" testing facilities are, and we know where theirs are.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Were they ...

out.comView Full Size


... wire hangers?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

amindtat: [media.makeameme.org image 800x599]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: abhorrent1: What are we supposed to be looking at? What is that arrow pointing to?
Is it those white squares lined up? I don't see anything "weird" or any of the shadows the say are there.

You have to be able to interpret shadows in pics like that


[img.memey.com image 600x849]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: What are we supposed to be looking at? What is that arrow pointing to?
Is it those white squares lined up?


The white squares are "Tonopah's long hangar-filled ramp, referred to by those who have worked on the base as 'canyons,' "

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Whoa, that was impressive. Pictures of nothing of any consequence whatsoever!!!! Notify the New York Times!
 
Godscrack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hillary's email servers
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: [Fark user image 360x142] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wantingout
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
looks like swamp gas to me.
 
manhole
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Whoa, that was impressive. Pictures of nothing of any consequence whatsoever!!!! Notify the New York Times!


But... there was a RED ARROW pointing directly at the BLURRY THING!
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jaytkay: abhorrent1: What are we supposed to be looking at? What is that arrow pointing to?
Is it those white squares lined up?

The white squares are "Tonopah's long hangar-filled ramp, referred to by those who have worked on the base as 'canyons,' "

[Fark user image 550x425]


Man whoever released that photo with the 2021 Dodge Trav-L-Van is gonna be in trouble.  That's a Top Secret Personnel Transporter (TSPT).  Hint:  Overhead A/C vents and every seat rest has a tablet built   Hang on.  There's a helicopter in my driveway.

And nothing else is to be disclosed because I am a good citizen and patriotic and love my government constitutionally (not un)
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bobthenewsman: I recall hearing how some of the F-117 Stealth Fighters were being re-activated, for use in radar imaging trials... to practice finding Russian and Chinese stealth planes.


The technology and methods the 117 used are completely different than modern methods, so i doubt that is why. My understanding is it is because they are still being kept in a state where they can be reactivated, and to verify that, they occasionally have to run through the procedures of reactivating one and taking it for a spin, so they know their processes are still valid
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Let's say you're the military and you have control over alien spacecraft.  It's classified at the highest level of secrecy that maybe even the current sitting president doesn't know about it (need to know).  You've denied it over and over to the public or simply ignored such questions as absolute crackpot nonsense not worthy of a response.

Are you gonna move said craft out unto the tarmac in the middle of the day especially when you know certain surveillance satellites (including those used by civilians) have their path or trajectory over your base that day?  Does that make any sense?
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Percise1: The last time my mystery objects were poking out, I was detained and charged.


Watching you
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
