(WFLA Tampa Bay) First responders hold convention during coronavirus outbreak
    EMS Today  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Florida first responders have far more urgent, dangerous matters to deal with than covid-19. Sessions on the agenda:

-"WOOO![THUD]" Responding to Spring Breakers who fail the "balcony challenge"
-METHods of Love: Avoiding the danger zone between a lit tweaker and his old lady
-A'Salted: Pitfalls and best practices when tackling a bath salt enthusiast in the 7Eleven dairy aisle
-Foreign Language Workshops:
-"You Tawkin to Me?" New York Linguistic Challenges and opportunities
-"Como se WAT?" Beginner Spanglish for first responders
-"Whar mah GUN!" Advanced communication with Panhandle mouthbreathers (and those wandering in from Lower Alabama)
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, they're all going to get sick and be quarantined. We're going to be stuck with a bunch of small department of screwups policing Florida's cities.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We are not a smart species.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
9  ah ha ha ha. 9 straight stories about corona virus.

It's taco night. I picked up a twelve pack of corona for good luck.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
8 Coronavirus threads in a row.
 
zobear
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is why we can't have nice things.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: 8 Coronavirus threads in a row.


GungFu
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
PSA: The secret to getting greenlit on FARKK is to have 'coronavirus' in the headline.

Is quinteca a word?
 
Lipspinach
‘’ less than a minute ago  

zobear: This is why we can't have nice things.


It's kind of a thing just now.
 
