(The Atlantic) You'll be pleased to know that the U.S. data on coronavirus infections is so deeply flawed, the quantification of the outbreak means we have no idea what we're looking at
103
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So anybody who says "panic" has no data to back up the order.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ZAZ: So anybody who says "panic" has no data to back up the order.


Correct. But people hate uncertainty so lots of them have convinced themselves we're doomed or this is all a hoax. Neither are rational positions right now.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ZAZ: So anybody who says "panic" has no data to back up the order.


Yep, and anybody who says "it's all cool, don't worry" has no data to back up that either.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ZAZ: So anybody who says "panic" has no data to back up the order.


Conversely, there is no data backing the "don't panic" position either.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There are a bunch of clowns on charge.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
and ya wonder why folks are panic buying hand sanitizer?
 
Insain2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Apart from Donny. HE knows. Oh yeah. Bigly knowledge. Many fine facts. On both sides.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A fish rots from the head.

https://www.tampabay.com/news/health/​2​020/03/04/florida-keeps-quiet-on-coron​avirus-patient-who-flew-through-tampa-​airport/
 
hotmoonsauce
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'll see your data and raise you:
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
hotmoonsauce
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Marcos P: There are a bunch of clowns on charge.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Marcos P: There are a bunch of clowns on charge.


Plenty of damned data proving that.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

odinsposse: ZAZ: So anybody who says "panic" has no data to back up the order.

Correct. But people hate uncertainty so lots of them have convinced themselves we're doomed or this is all a hoax. Neither are rational positions right now.


WHAT IF IT'S *BOTH*?!?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: and ya wonder why folks are panic buying hand sanitizer?


Because they forget it doesnt work on a virus and want it to be as strong as possible

when you have something that leaves .1% alive, you are basically creating the next superstrain of bugs that laugh at anti everything
 
uttertosh
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Ass_Master_Flash: and ya wonder why folks are panic buying hand sanitizer?

Because they forget it doesnt work on a virus and want it to be as strong as possible

when you have something that leaves .1% alive, you are basically creating the next superstrain of bugs that laugh at anti everything


*Nobody* laughs at antifa!!
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Incompetence? From the trump administration?
Who could have known?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hmmm... I should pick up my scripts from the pharmacy today... As opposed to later.
Wish it was in a store instead of a hospital.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: and ya wonder why folks are panic buying hand sanitizer?


I find it amusing the hand sanitizer is nowhere to be found in stores but on the next shelf there are plenty of bottles of hydrogen peroxide.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Also...could you make your own sanitizer from rubbing alcohol and Jello?

/idle thoughts
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

https://twitter.com/HelenBranswell/st​a​tus/1235211584600932352

Fortunately Korea has some numbers which are sadly accurate because they have a big sample.
 
bughunter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
[OBVIOUS] tag at home in bed dosed up on Nyquil.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
austinchronicle.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: [Fark user image 140x750]


So an unverified Twitter account called "Sketchy Lady" is telling everybody to freak the fark out with a story that has no documentation whatsoever.

No.

Just no.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Not just US data. The entire data.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ZAZ: So anybody who says "panic" has no data to back up the order.


Basically, we're trapped in an airplane without any instrumentation, flying into the night.  Sleep well.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't know what you libs are so panicked about, Trump already proposed a new round of pandemic busting tax cuts.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Not just US data. The entire data.


No, no, you say it "WE data", not "US data".
 
lolmao500
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Marcos P: There are a bunch of clowns on charge.


And hundreds of thousands are gonna die because of it maybe even millions. And Trump might still win this freaking election because fark people are stupid
 
Nimbull
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Elect a fool and get foolish responses to problems.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dropping dead on the street is an option.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: LarryDan43: [Fark user image 140x750]

So an unverified Twitter account called "Sketchy Lady" is telling everybody to freak the fark out with a story that has no documentation whatsoever.

No.

Just no.


Really? What part of her thread is at odds with a patchwork health care 'system' dictated by private profits and public cutbacks??
 
tommyl66
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: ZAZ: So anybody who says "panic" has no data to back up the order.

Basically, we're trapped in an airplane without any instrumentation, flying into the night.  Sleep well.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Can't sleep... clown'll eat me...
 
phaseolus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gopher321: Also...could you make your own sanitizer from rubbing alcohol and Jello?

/idle thoughts


Probably more work than necessary. I've been in lots of food production facilities that just use squirt bottles of isopropyl alcohol. I'll also note here that it's considered an adjunct to proper hand washing, not a substitute.

LarryDan43: [Fark user image 140x750]


Thanks for that, I was looking for that thread yesterday and couldn't find it.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Not just US data. The entire data.


syfy.comView Full Size
 
GhostlyRain
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: ZAZ: So anybody who says "panic" has no data to back up the order.

Conversely, there is no data backing the "don't panic" position either.


Right, but anybody that says "panic" doesnt have any data to back that up.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

odinsposse: ZAZ: So anybody who says "panic" has no data to back up the order.

Correct. But people hate uncertainty so lots of them have convinced themselves we're doomed or this is all a hoax. Neither are rational positions right now.


I believe that tens of millions will end up dying and the world economies will take a big hit. I don't think that's the same as thinking "we're all doomed."
 
pounddawg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

king of vegas: odinsposse: ZAZ: So anybody who says "panic" has no data to back up the order.

Correct. But people hate uncertainty so lots of them have convinced themselves we're doomed or this is all a hoax. Neither are rational positions right now.

I believe that tens of millions will end up dying and the world economies will take a big hit. I don't think that's the same as thinking "we're all doomed."


Looking at username I have to ask...Is that you Mr Flagg?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

tommyl66: lolmao500: Not just US data. The entire data.

No, no, you say it "WE data", not "US data".


We have met the data and they is us.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The number of people I've seen online that think they're suddenly experts in epidemiology and public health policy in the last few weeks is utterly amazing.

Listen to your locals. Listen to Dr. Fauci. Listen to Laurie Garrett. Risk communication is not easy, particularly in the middle of an outbreak, especially during an emerging infectious disease.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: A fish rots from the head.

https://www.tampabay.com/news/health/2​020/03/04/florida-keeps-quiet-on-coron​avirus-patient-who-flew-through-tampa-​airport/


You can thank Gov. Desantis, whose lips remain firmly planted on Trump's posterior. I heard one frustrated physician exclaim. "You can't fight it if you can't see it!"

"Dr." Desantis: "Well then - if we can't see it, then we won't have to fight it!" (w/Loud cheers from supporters)
 
bughunter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Byline:
Alexis C. Madrigal
March 3, 2020

DDGIS result for 'madrigal'

Fark user imageView Full Size


/shenanigans!
//on the internet!!
 
tommyl66
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: ZAZ: So anybody who says "panic" has no data to back up the order.

Conversely, there is no data backing the "don't panic" position either.


Always, always, ALWAYS remember to look before you leap. And always, always, ALWAYS remember that he who hesitates is lost.

And what you see is what you get, but you can't judge a book by its cover.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: SirEattonHogg: ZAZ: So anybody who says "panic" has no data to back up the order.

Conversely, there is no data backing the "don't panic" position either.

Right, but anybody that says "panic" doesnt have any data to back that up.


Other than the graph from S Korea showing exponential growth?
 
Durboloid
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yep.  We'll probably never know how many are infected.   I cannot emphasize enough how bad this is going to be.  China seems to have it contained internally through their extreme measures.   The ones that won't work here.  We are not special.   What happened in China and is currently happening in S. Korea and Iran will happen here.  I really really REALLY hope I'm a pessimistic old fool and things will be fine, but that seems pretty damned unlikely now.   People won't self-quarantine if it means losing a paycheck.  People with crap health insurance won't go to the doctor.   People will stop going to bars, restaurants and theaters.  The ripple effect is going to be enormous.
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Marcos P: There are a bunch of clowns on charge.

And hundreds of thousands are gonna die because of it maybe even millions. And Trump might still win this freaking election because fark people are stupid


Honestly, if Trump is re-elected, I do want to die from it.  I know that's a terrible thought, and my family was very upset when I expressed it, but at 65 years old I'm high-risk, so there's a good chance I'll get it.  Still washing my hands and using hand sanitizer and hoarding TP, though.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

king of vegas: odinsposse: ZAZ: So anybody who says "panic" has no data to back up the order.

Correct. But people hate uncertainty so lots of them have convinced themselves we're doomed or this is all a hoax. Neither are rational positions right now.

I believe that tens of millions will end up dying and the world economies will take a big hit. I don't think that's the same as thinking "we're all doomed."


Still fertile ground for martial law. Imposed by White Supremacists in the US.
 
bughunter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gopher321: Also...could you make your own sanitizer from rubbing alcohol and Jello?

/idle thoughts


Gasoline and soap flakes.
 
