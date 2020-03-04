 Skip to content
(Fox 2 St. Louis)   Not content with Coronavirus, construction workers in St. Louis dig up skull from 1849 cholera outbreak   (fox2now.com) divider line
    ST. LOUIS, city limits of St. Louis, historian Amanda Clark, St. Louis, Missouri  
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fun fun.

Find any Poltergeists while you're at it?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FTA:
"At one point, she says nearly 100 people were dying from it per day with no explanation.
"At the time, they thought maybe it was in the air," said Clark. "Maybe it was on vegetables, maybe it was coming from God that if you sin then you get cholera.""

"History is never really that far away."

Sometimes it's closer than we think.
 
DogParkSniper
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The city square in my town is a graveyard from an old cholera outbreak. As it turns out, inviting a circus to the town and letting the carnies shiat next to the local spring was pretty bad idea.

I'm not convinced we're any smarter now than we were in the early 1800's.
 
aevorea [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Great. Let's piss off the Chumash next and release the funny syphilis

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They were just looking for a good time.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Geezus, this is scary. This specific strain that killed this person is currently at 100% fatality rate, and we're not sure how many others are infected.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Pretty sure 1847 cholera isn't penicillin resistant even if became an issue
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I detect skullduggery.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Choleronavirus 2020!
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Local news in a nutshell: "Here' s the headline. You'll have to wait a while to get the rest of the story."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
At one point, she says nearly 100 people were dying from it per day with no explanation.

Isn't the explanation that they had cholera
 
gunsmack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Typhoid should be along any day now.
 
Gollie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

edmo: Local news in a nutshell: "Here' s the headline. You'll have to wait a while to get the rest of the story."

[Fark user image 850x442]


Ublock Origin on windows/Mac/Linux, Blokada on android, iOS users suck it.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: At one point, she says nearly 100 people were dying from it per day with no explanation.

Isn't the explanation that they had cholera


They didn't know how cholera was spread.  Tracing it to shiat-infused water was one of the big sanitation advances of the 1800s.

Oh, and to anyone freaking out over a skull: unless they are also digging up this person's shiat and dunking it in the town water supply - and then rerouting the town sewage treatment plant intake to said water supply - you aren't getting cholera from this.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 minute ago  
cdn2us.denofgeek.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 minute ago  

phalamir: abhorrent1: At one point, she says nearly 100 people were dying from it per day with no explanation.

Isn't the explanation that they had cholera

They didn't know how cholera was spread.  Tracing it to shiat-infused water was one of the big sanitation advances of the 1800s.

Oh, and to anyone freaking out over a skull: unless they are also digging up this person's shiat and dunking it in the town water supply - and then rerouting the town sewage treatment plant intake to said water supply - you aren't getting cholera from this.


Obviously you didn't read the article because that is exactly what they're doing. The fools:
 
