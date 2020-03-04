 Skip to content
All to day its National Grammer Day
39
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this mean I have to get "Welcome Aboard" tattooed on my penis?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their calling again;
digitalspyuk.cdnds.netView Full Size
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Shimmy shimmy coco pop
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I wish I'd of know about this sooner.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I did not see this coming
 
GRCooper
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: I wish I'd of know about this sooner.


For all intensive purposes, you did.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Trump is convinced it's a liberal plot against him.
 
Ostman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: I wish I'd of know about this sooner.


Meh. I could care less.
 
Persnickety [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ComaToast
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The GrammarAryans approve of this and disapprove, of my Oxford comma.
 
006andahalf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Its a wonderful day.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well, is not that special?
 
Mztlplx
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
cdn-img-0.wanelo.comView Full Size


/own and wear one of these
//copy editor
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My grammer's been dead for years.

My gramper too.
 
hi13760
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Couldn't this day get any worser?  I hope the grammer notzies can enjoy there day also as well.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
starecat.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Tossed salad and scrambled eggs, I'm comma again.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
By the way, just say no to the Oxford comma, and it's only one space after a period when typing a paragraph.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I gave up on grammar a long time ago and my post shows this.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gizmogle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Bad grammar is something up with which I shall not put.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ostman: Prank Call of Cthulhu: I wish I'd of know about this sooner.

Meh. I could care less.


I could of cared less.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Weird Al" Yankovic - Word Crimes
Youtube 8Gv0H-vPoDc
 
Slypork
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Weird Al" Yankovic - Word Crimes
Fear the Clam
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Awesome. Maybe my coworkers will learn when to use I/me and less/fewer.

/This is a university. Stop being such a goddamned embarrassment.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

king of vegas: By the way, just say no to the Oxford comma, and it's only one space after a period when typing a paragraph.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Oxford... AND Harvard, Niles.   You'd think that people would of updated they're spread-sheets, by now
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Prank Call of Cthulhu: I wish I'd of know about this sooner.

For all intensive purposes, you did.


For crying out loud -- it's for all intensive PORPOISES.
 
youncasqua
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
All to day its National Grammer Day

Supposively. But I could care less.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: Awesome. Maybe my coworkers will learn when to use I/me and less/fewer.

/This is a university. Stop being such a goddamned embarrassment.


Me to wish my coworkers wood make less gramer mistakes.

Its an on-going problem that make's I crazy.
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We take that imperative seriously, so this National Grammar Day, we are celebrating the idiosyncrasies of the English language by studying up on common grammar mistakes, proofreading our correspondence, and thanking our editors!

There should be a comma after the "so."

/grammar whore
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
(╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
king of vegas

By the way, just say "no" to the Oxford comma,

I disagree.

and it's only one space after a period when typing a paragraph.

Correct, on a device using a proportional typeface. On a old-fashioned typewriter with a fixed-pitch typeface, like Courier, two spaces are used.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
arrogantbastich

(╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻

Don't swear at me in your filthy mother tongue!
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Their calling again;
[digitalspyuk.cdnds.net image 850x425]


Hopefully they don't call during dinner this time

pmchollywoodlife.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I ain't never heard of no thing like this be for
 
patr55
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
alls ya gotta do, eh? emotgees too.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Larva Lump: king of vegas

By the way, just say "no" to the Oxford comma,

I disagree.

and it's only one space after a period when typing a paragraph.

Correct, on a device using a proportional typeface. On a old-fashioned typewriter with a fixed-pitch typeface, like Courier, two spaces are used.


If I don't use two spaces after a period, my phone doesn't automatically capitalize.  It drives me crazy to remember to space twice now.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I miss my grammer. She made the best meatlof.
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Im from Jersey. Grammars are for pussys.
 
